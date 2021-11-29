Top 8 Things To Look At While Planning Garden Veranda 

Having a veranda attached to your house is relatively beneficial, and it makes your home more fascinating. Verandas can shade your residence during the summer months and safeguard it from the outer elements as well. In other words, it can help in keeping your house warmer in cold weather and cooler in hot weather.

Do you have any upcoming plans of creating a decent garden veranda as a beautiful extension to your home? In that case, it is best to read this guide as we have incorporated the best things to analyze when planning the garden veranda.

Here is a brief list of the things you have to consider before starting the garden veranda building project.

1. Checking The Available Space

Before you begin the garden veranda, you must first determine the available space for it. After checking out the desired location, you will have to create a plan to divide that vacant space. The most important thing to remember is that the area you select has to acquire direct light from the sun for about 4 to 5 hours.

2. Determining The Size Of The Garden Veranda

It is vital to decide whether you would like to have a small, cozy space or a large resting veranda. After specifying that, you have to design a compatible plan to create it. As per your wish, you can choose any type of plants, such as vegetables, flowering plants, climbers, succulents, regular plants, and many more.

It is crucial to split the space according to the amount of sunshine and the proportion of space needed by the plant. Besides that, you have to leave some area for composting, equipment storage, waste management, and others.

3. Type Of Veranda

If you are familiar with this subject, you may know that there are a wide variety of different verandas to select from. For instance, some attractive veranda types are cooldek, sunroof, flat, Louvre, curved, and many more. It is necessary to choose a specific type of veranda, which you like and also is suitable for your home.

If you prioritize roof design with a sophisticated and chic look veranda, then go with curved roof types. Sunroof verandas have an electrical design with beams, making them perfect for modern homes.

If you would like to enjoy the outdoor scenery, gable veranda style is recommended. Pergola verandas are excellent in giving a highly enjoyable open-air feel and can be modified to remain opened and closed as well.

4. Obtaining The Materials For The Garden Veranda

If you are done choosing the ideal type of veranda for your home, it is time to get the raw materials needed for constructing the garden veranda. For example, depending on the veranda model, you have to collect the materials such as wood, aluminum, and more. It is best to get high-quality and durable substances that can last for longer periods.

In addition to that, you have to acquire the plants as well. As per our experience, it is better to visit a nearby plant nursery and choose the plants you would like to buy. Make sure to acquire potting soil, manure, and other fundamental things.

5. Equipment And Furniture

Though it is not mandatory, some owners want to make a resting place in the garden veranda. For instance, there are a few people who like to install furniture inside the veranda so that they can relax there. Hence, if you have plans of creating a simple garden veranda, you can put a table with chairs.

In addition to that, you can add a renowned old sofa or a dining table if you have a closed roof garden veranda. Depending on the available space, it is better to determine the size of the furniture and total chairs.

6. Garden Veranda Construction

If you have some experience or are confident enough, you can consider building your veranda by yourself. For that, you must get the required materials, spend sufficient time, and have absolute patience. If not, make sure to hire professional builders.

When choosing contractors, it is better to select those who ensure decent quality construction in a reasonable duration. If you want, you can check their services, online reviews, and previous customers’ experience as well. Avoid choosing tricky contractors as they will take the full payment and abandon the construction without finishing it.

7. Total Cost

It is essential to consider the budget while planning to build a garden veranda. You have to understand that creating and installing a veranda is quite expensive. It is because constructing a garden veranda includes the costs of material, separate space, design, labor & builder costs, external finishing, and many more.

After that, you have to deal with the expenses related to the garden, which comprises grass, plants, gardening equipment, organic mixtures, potting soil, and others. Due to that, make an estimated budget and try to cover everything using that money. It is better not to spend thousands and thousands of money unnecessarily.

8. Maintenance

Proper maintenance is essential to keep the garden veranda beautiful and neat. Hence, it is your responsibility to clean the garden veranda from time to time. If you want, you can mark one or two days in a month as veranda cleaning days. Never leave the garden veranda without cleaning as it might totally deteriorate the beautiful space.

Bottom Line

Building a garden veranda can be easy if you have a proper plan with detailed information. Because of that, we have created this post which contains all the essential factors you have to look at before planning a garden veranda. Thus, it is better to keep in mind the above things if you have any upcoming plans to construct a veranda to beautify your home.