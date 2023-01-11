How to Plan Your First Commercial Move: 4 Steps You Should Definitely Keep in Mind 

How to Plan Your First Commercial Move: 4 Steps You Should Definitely...

Moving your business from its current location to a new one is an exciting journey! But it can also seem daunting for those who have never done it before. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Create a Moving Plan

Creating a comprehensive moving plan is the most important step to ensure your move goes off without a hitch. A well-crafted plan helps you to stay organized and allows you to prioritize the many tasks associated with moving a business.

Begin by setting a realistic timeline that factors in any construction or project timelines related to your current and future space. Then, list all existing furniture and assign which pieces will be reused and which must be replaced.

In addition, create an index of surplus/salvage items you want to be disbursed or donated prior to the move. Ensure that any dismantled furniture is properly stored and labeled so that it can be easily reassembled in the new office location.

Identify a Moving Company

When selecting a company for Commercial Removals, it’s important to do your research and get quotes from multiple companies. Ask the moving company how long they have been in business and request references so you can contact people who have used their services in the past.

Be sure to make an appointment for an in-office estimate by a qualified representative of the moving company. During the appointment, they should be prepared to answer any questions you may have and provide in-depth information about the services they offer.

Also, find out if they offer any special discounts or promotions that could help reduce some of your costs. Be sure to read over the quote carefully before signing any paperwork or agreeing to use their services, as this will ensure that everything is clearly understood between you and your movers before beginning your move.

Estimate Moving Costs

Figuring out your budget can help you plan ahead and determine how many boxes and supplies you need, what type of truck or service you need to hire, as well as other considerations such as how long it will take to make the move.

To get an accurate estimate of your costs, list out all expenses related to the move – add-on services such as packing and unpacking, rental truck charges, movers’ fees and service fees, the cost for packing materials including boxes, tape, and wrapping paper – and add them up.

Pack and Load Your Belongings

Start by making a list of all items that need to be moved, including how many pieces each item contains. Once you have an inventory of what needs to be moved, start obtaining the necessary packaging materials such as corrugated boxes and paper pads.

Sturdy, medium-sized boxes are ideal for books, records, and dishes; large boxes should be used for linens and clothing. To ensure the safe transport of fragile items, use packing paper or bubble wrap to protect them from moisture and dust then place them in specially labeled cartons.

Conclusion

Planning a commercial move can seem daunting, but with the right approach and help from experienced professionals, it doesn’t have to be.

We hope this guide has given you a better understanding of how to plan your first commercial move from start to finish, including what steps need to be taken and possible logistical considerations that will ensure a smooth and successful transition.

Moving can be stressful but if you take the right steps in advance, it shouldn’t be too difficult – good luck!