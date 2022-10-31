Pilates benefits most people of all ages and is suitable for both men and women. For the menopausal woman, not only does it strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility but it helps you manage the symptoms associated with menopause. Pilates also helps you maintain posture, movement and endurance during this life-changing stage for older women.

Are you one of many Australian women heading into menopause or already dealing with its associated symptoms? Signing up for Reformer Pilates Sydney gyms have to offer its local residents could make all the difference to your wellbeing. Keep reading to find out how Pilates can help you navigate this change of life while staying healthy.

5 Benefits of Pilates for the Menopausal Woman

1. Increases Muscle Strength and Flexibility

The menopausal body undergoes a lot of changes including losing muscle strength and flexibility. If not controlled, you could experience musculoskeletal disorders. Studies have shown that Pilates is an excellent intervention, before and after the onset of menopause, to prevent this from happening.

Pilates is a low-impact form of exercise, minimising the risk of injury to the body including the musculoskeletal system. It eases arterial stiffness, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease while improving core muscle, increasing flexibility and strength as well as improving postural alignment. The older woman will find she has improved balance and fitness when doing Pilates on a regular basis.

2. Supports Bone Health

After menopause, women experience a drop in their bone density, sometimes resulting in osteoporosis if not managed properly. While eating a healthy diet and taking supplements supports bone health, exercise is highly recommended too. Workout routines that include load-bearing exercises are vital for keeping your bones strong.

Reformer Pilates increases resistance in the different positions you practice in, making it an excellent form of load-bearing exercise. If done 120 to 150 minutes a week, you’ll improve your bone health while cutting down the risk of fractures should you have an accident.

This form of Pilates can be done with a personal trainer who is qualified to show you which exercises are best for bone health when using a reformer machine.

3. Elevates Energy Levels

The older woman experiencing menopausal or postmenopausal symptoms often struggles with tiredness and low energy. Lifestyle adjustments such as cutting down on alcohol and smoking and reducing stressors can improve energy levels. Starting hormone treatment is another option while doctors also recommend exercise for elevating energy levels and controlling fatigue.

Signing up for Mat Pilates classes in your local area not only gets your circulation going but it can leave you feeling energised and in a better mood too. Other benefits of these classes include:

Improved posture and balance

Better stress management

Increased lung capacity

Mat Pilates can be done at home but signing up for a class gets you socialising with other like-minded women going through a similar experience. This plays a vital role in supporting your mind, body and soul, helping you maintain a zest for life while undergoing a major lifestyle change.

4. Improves Overall Quality of Life

Menopause has its emotional ups and downs and it’s not unusual to experience bouts of depression and anxiety. Mental health impacts the way you view the world around you and if not treated properly can cause you to feel despondent about being an older woman! Pilates is a holistic form of exercise, integrating both body and mind. This is done through:

Centering

Concentration

Control

Precision

Breath

Flow

These principles of Pilates don’t only promise you improved physical strength and flexibility but also better mental health, improving the overall quality of your life.

5. Eases Uncomfortable Menopausal Symptoms

It’s not unusual to experience uncomfortable menopausal symptoms such as hot flushes, brain fog and weight gain because of fluctuating hormone levels. Having a regular fitness routine can help women battling the big “M” manage these symptoms while improving overall wellbeing.

The mind-body experience associated with the Pilates exercise routine helps women to accept their life changes while coping with menopausal symptoms. Finding the right Pilates positions is key to easing these associated symptoms and speaking to an instructor ensures you’re doing it correctly.

A Pilates trainer will incorporate a range of exercises to support your specific needs. This could include diaphragmatic breathing, which is done during the Pilates routine. This is known for its powerful effects on the body while controlling menopausal side effects!

Final Thoughts

While menopause can be one of your most challenging life stages as a woman, it can be better managed through the right exercise. Pilates has been around for years and is an exercise routine that works for both beginners and experts going through menopause. It supports the body changes associated with this condition, improving bone health, core muscle strength and flexibility.

If you’re looking for overall quality of life and wellbeing, consider signing up for a Pilates class. You may notice the difference within eight weeks or less!