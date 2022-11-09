Has There Ever Been a Perfect Premier League Season?

The Premier League is one of the most popular and watched sporting leagues in the world. Every season, fans eagerly await to see which team will be crowned champions. But has there ever been a perfect season? A season where one team goes undefeated the entire campaign? It’s possible, but it’s highly unlikely. In this blog post, we take a look at the Premier League and some of its most memorable seasons. We also explore whether or not a perfect season is achievable and what would need to happen for it to occur.

The Premiers League’s Best Season

The 2017/2018 season was one of the best in Premier League history. Every team had their moments, from Manchester City’s dominant title win to Liverpool’s thrilling run to the Champions League final.

There were plenty of other great stories too, like Burnley’s unlikely European push, Leicester’s recovery from a difficult start to the season, and Tottenham’s continued progress under Mauricio Pochettino.

Even the teams that struggled had their moments, like Swansea’s great escape from relegation or West Brom’s shock win over Manchester United.

It was a season that had something for everyone, and it will be remembered as one of the Premier League’s best.

What Makes a Perfect Season?

A perfect Premier League season would be one in which a team goes undefeated throughout the 38-game campaign. This has never happened in the Premier League era, with the closest any team has come being Arsenal’s “Invincibles” side of 2003/04, who won 26 and drew 12 of their 38 games.

To achieve a perfect season, a team would need to have an outstanding defensive record, as well as being proficient in attack. They would need to avoid any prolonged periods without a win, and would need to be able to grind out results even when not playing at their best.

It is incredibly difficult to achieve a perfect season in the Premier League, and it is perhaps this difficulty that makes the competition so compelling. Every season there are multiple teams with a chance of winning the title, and it is often not decided until the final few weeks of the campaign. This unpredictability is what makes the Premier League one of the most thrilling leagues in world football.

Why the 2021/2022 Season Wasn’t the Best?

The 2021/2022 season of the Premier League was not the best season ever. In fact, it was far from perfect. There were a number of factors that contributed to this.

First, there were a lot of injuries to key players. This meant that many teams were not able to field their strongest sides and had to rely on squad players who were not up to the task.

Second, there was a lot of bad weather which disrupted fixtures and led to some matches being postponed. This led to a lot of fixture congestion later in the season which caused even more problems for teams.

Third, there were a number of high-profile refereeing decisions that went against teams and had a major impact on the outcome of games.

Finally, there were a number of scandals off the pitch that detracted from the on-field action.

Conclusion

