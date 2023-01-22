How to Pack a House for A Last Minute Move? 7 Tips to Get You Organized

It’s not uncommon for people to find themselves having to pack up and move house at short notice, whether it’s due to a change in job, relationship, or other circumstances. While it can be daunting trying to get everything organized at such short notice, it is possible to do it if you plan and pack carefully.

Make a Packing Plan

When preparing for a last-minute move, it’s important to plan ahead. Taking just a few moments to plan out packing can help you move more efficiently and ensure that your belongings are safely packed.

Create a packing plan that outlines the order in which items will be packed, which items require additional materials or protection, and how long you expect them to take. Consider which boxes will be necessary for each section of the home and whether you need special packing boxes for fragile items such as dishes or electronics. You can also assign tasks or mark out rooms to make things easier when it comes time to move day.

Finally, don’t forget to label the outside of each box with its contents and destination room so that you can easily unpack it once in your new residence. This should ensure that the unpacking process is smooth and streamlined after your last-minute move.

Gather Packing Materials

The first thing to do is get organized. Make sure you have all the necessary packing materials on hand to make your move go as smoothly as possible. Here is a list of basic supplies that will help make packing easier:

Boxes: Different sizes can be useful depending on what items are being packed. Choose strong boxes and remember to include lids or covers.

Packing paper: This can provide extra protection for fragile items such as glasses and dishes.

Moving blankets: These provide additional cushioning for furniture, which helps reduce damage from bumps or scratches during transit.

Bubble Wrap: Provides further protection for valuable and fragile items such as artwork, photos, and antique furniture pieces during transit.

Labels/ stickers: Invaluable when it comes time to unpacking; label each box by room so that everything knows where it needs to go once you reach your new home.

Tape & Scissors: This help when you start sealing boxes to ensure that everything stays secure during travel and loading/unloading from the moving truck.

Schedule a Donation Pickup

Scheduling a donation pickup is a great way to reduce the number of items you will have to move and declutter your home at the same time. Whether you are donating to a local charity or even giving away items to relatives or friends, organizing donations before your moving day will ensure that you don’t arrive with too many belongings.

Start by deciding what things should go, such as clothing and toys, then contact one of the many donation organizations that offer pick-up services. Having your donations collected in advance is also a great way to make sure you have everything in order once your move takes place.

The Kitchen

When packing up the kitchen, it’s important to keep a few things in mind. First, always double-check that all appliance cords are unplugged and that any open food products are disposed of appropriately.

Additionally, try to keep like items together – separate glassware, cutlery, and cookware for an easier transition. When finished, wrap any fragile items in paper or bubble wrap for safe transport!

The Living Room

When packing up the living room, you have to make sure that breakables are at the top of your list. Take photos of your setup to serve as a reference for when you’re unpacking and decorating your new place.

After safely packing the more delicate items in bubble wrap or other protective material, box them up with other accessories such as trinkets and photos. Depending on the size, it might be a good idea to leave larger furniture pieces in place and use moving blankets or plastic sheeting as protection during transport. Sofas, recliners, television sets, and tables can fit easily into large appliance boxes for added security.

The Bedrooms

Start by gathering all sheets, pillows, blankets, and sleeping bags. You can also rummage through closets for any extra bedding items that may have been tucked away in storage. Be sure to fold linens and blankets neatly so they don’t take up too much space.

Begin by sorting through the drawers and closets in each bedroom, making separate piles for each family member’s clothing items. Pack clothes according to type; for example, shirts together, pants together, etc., as this will help speed up the unpacking process when you get to your new home.

When it comes to hangers and accessories like purses or belts, pack them in smaller cartons so they don’t get lost in boxes of other belongings. Have a bin or bag ready for shoes that can go with any other items so they don’t take up too much space when loaded onto the moving vehicle.

The Bathroom

You are likely to need various toiletries and medications during your last-minute move so make sure to set them aside from the rest of your packing material. If you have extra supplies on hand, consider packing them away first. Ensure that all medications, first-aid kits, and toiletries are safely sealed and clearly labeled for later use.

Group cosmetics according to their type; body wash should be together, shampoo should be together, etc., and place them in a box designed for those items only. Toilet paper can easily take up a lot of space; it would be good to section off each individually rolled piece into its own plastic wrap or small boxes. Canned items such as hairspray can also be bundled together in order to save space in your boxes as well as avoid damage from heavier items on top of it.

Conclusion

Packing for a last-minute move can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. By following these tips, you’ll be able to make the most of your time so that you can focus on other important things such as making sure all of your necessary items safely arrive at their new home.

Taking the time to properly plan and organize will save you from future stress and give you peace of mind throughout the process. So don’t wait – start packing today!