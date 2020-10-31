7 Online Shopping Hacks that Could Save you a Lot of Money – 2020 Guide

During the COVID19 crisis, most of our shopping suddenly shifted to the online world. It’s much safer, and much more convenient right now. Many people predict this trend to stay even after the crisis is over, because it’s simply an easier way to shop! Naturally, just like when it comes to regular shopping, our goal is to save as much money as we can. There’s lot of ways to shop smartly, and in this article, we’ll try to help you learn as many online shopping tricks that will have you buying more and spending less!

So, without further ado, let’s get to the bottom of it!

Tip number 1: Chat up the chat box!

Most of us ignore the live chat box that pops up while we’re browsing a website. Well, it’s a huge mistake! Even if you’re not a person that usually haggles, there’s nothing to lose if you try! The fact that the salesperson is online makes it even easier. So, if you’re looking for a good deal, don’t forget to simply ask!

Remember, your goal to buy their products lines up with their goal to sell it to you! You wouldn’t be doing anything out of the ordinary, so there’s no need to hesitate. Whatever you do, make sure you’re not using a demanding tone of voice, but instead keep it friendly and polite.

Tip number 2: Stalk the brand online!

The fastest way to find out about those sweet deals you’ve been looking for is by following the brand on social media! Their Instagram and Facebook pages are the places where they’ll be doing most of their marketing. Therefore, following their social media content will keep you updated on their newest offers and deals.

Other than that, you can always follow the influencers the brand is working with, since they’re the ones who will regularly post discount codes and coupons. It’s simply how influencer marketing works, so don’t forget to make use of that yourself! You’ll be able to save a lot of money, and you’ll be the first one to find out about the newest products and offers.

Tip number 3: Get those e-mail coupons!

Getting registered on a website or subscribing to their newsletter will certainly get you some deals. Yes, having an overloaded e-mail inbox is no fun, so make sure to register only on websites you’ll be using regularly. Alternatively, you can create a side e-mail account for your shopping needs! E-mail creation takes less than a minute nowadays, and it will certainly pay off once you start getting those discounts!

Some websites even let you “stack” coupons, and use multiple ones on the same product, so make sure to look for those things as well. Other than just discount codes, getting registered or subscribed to a shopping website will keep you updated on things like new releases and seasonal sales.

Tip number 4: Save on brands like Herrenausstatter

Websites like diebestengutcheine.de specialize in finding the best deals and sales on brands such as Herrenausstatter. If you’re a fan of a brand, you can always do some googling to find the best possible deals online. It’s fairly simple to do, and it can save you a lot of money, time and effort.

Of course, make sure the websites you’re getting your product deals from are safe and secure. Always check for online reviews and ratings first, and keep an eye for any suspicious red flags.

Tip number 5: Keep the products in your shopping cart for a while

This will only work if you’re a registered user, but it’s absolutely worth the time! If you keep some items in your cart for long enough, you’re likely to get an e-mail with a personalized discount! It’s that easy!

Of course, it will all depend on how patient you are, but you should know that a little bit of patience could go a long way when it comes to shopping. It’s a great way to save money, and get what you want for a lower price. Of course, if you’re not a person who likes to wait, then this method of saving may not be for you. Still, you never know what can happen, so it’s a good thing to know about it!

Tip number 6: Look for alternatives

The best thing about online shopping is that you have everything available wherever you are! There’s no need for you to settle for a product if you’re not satisfied with the price. The internet is full of shopping websites, and with enough researching skills, you’ll be able to quickly find an alternative that better fits your both your preferences and your budget.

So, always keep that in mind while you’re shopping online. It will keep you from making any compulsive purchases, and you’ll be able to save a lot of money in the long haul.

Tip number 7: Find a way around expensive shipping fees

Sometimes, you’ll find a perfect product, only to realize the shipping fees make it ten times more expensive. Instead of giving up, or even worse, paying for the overpriced shipping costs, try to find a local store and order it from there. Then, you can simply drive to the location and pick it up yourself!

Many people simply forget about this simple trick. It’s a great way to save some money on shipping, and sometimes, it can be even faster than ordering it to your address.

Whatever you do, remember not to settle for something that’s obviously overpriced. The world of online shopping is full of possibilities, so do not forget to make use of them!

The bottom line

Many people do not see the appeal of shopping online, but if they only knew how much they could save by doing it, they would quickly change their minds. There are many different ways to save money online: from using coupons to directly asking for discounts, the possibilities are endless!

We hope that our favorite shopping hacks can help you get everything you need while spending as little as possible.