Online Prescription Services: An Overview

Getting a prescription in this day and age can be a long and trying experience. First you have to see the doctor. Then you have to get a diagnosis. Then you have to get the prescription sent to the pharmacy. Then you have to pick up the prescription. It’s kind of convoluted and tedious. Fortunately, online prescription services render the entire process simpler and more convenient for everyone. Online prescription services are a modern-day convenience. But have you ever thought about or wondered how they work? If you have or simply want to get started using one, this is the article for you. Today, we’re going to cover an overview of online prescription work, and how to use them. Keep reading to learn more.

What Are They and How Do They Work?

An online prescription service is precisely what it sounds like: a service that allows you to get your prescriptions online. It works very much the same way typical telemedicine visits too. You make your appointment, get matched with a board certified doctor in your state, and do an online consultation. With a subscription online prescription service, you pay the subscription fee, pay your copay (or a small fee if you don’t have insurance), and book an appointment. During the appointment, you’ll discuss your medical history with the doctor and why you’re seeking a prescription in the first place. After that, they’ll send the prescription to your local pharmacy or you can pick it up at your convenience.

Who Can Access Them?

The best part about online prescription Services is that they are accessible to literally anyone. All you need is an internet connection, an appointment, and a prescription from your doctor. That means that even if you live in a remote area or do not have access to a brick-and-mortar pharmacy, you can still get the medications you need, under the affordable umbrella of telemedicine. They’re available to anyone, anytime, making them the perfect way to get new prescription medication with a doctor’s appointment or ask the doctor to provide a refill.

What Prescriptions Can Be Filled?

When it comes to variety, telemedicine providers have plenty to offer. Prescriptions can vary from common over-the-counter drugs to more specialized types of medication. Using telemedicine providers for prescriptions is convenient since you don’t have to travel to a doctor’s office, comes with shorter wait times, and doesn’t cost as much. Whether it’s antibiotics, antidepressants, cold medication, or over-the-counter medications, a qualified board-certified doctor can likely prescribe them.

How Long Does It Take?

Online prescription services are able to fill prescriptions quickly. That’s a major part of their appeal! In general, it usually takes about 24 hours to fill an online prescription. However, if the prescription is for a controlled substance, it may take longer (and you might not be able to get it via telemedicine). When it comes to delivery, that might take a little bit longer. If you registered with a formula like Express Scripts, for instance, it’ll take anywhere from 5-7 days to get your medication delivered to you. Service will have its own distinct time frames, so be sure to check with them before choosing delivery as an option (and make sure they take your insurance).

How Much Does It Cost?

There’s no doubt about it the fact that medicine can be quite costly over time. Fortunately, telemedicine services also reduce the cost of medication to an extent. Getting inexpensive online prescriptions is as simple as signing up for a subscription service and following the protocol of seeing a virtual doctor. Most consultations only take about 10 to 15 minutes and after that, it’s simple enough to get your prescription. So, take the time to find the right telemedicine specialists for your health condition, speak at length with your doctor, and have them help you figure out the best way to get your prescriptions online today.