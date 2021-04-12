Healthy Habits for Life: 8 Non-Diet Tips for Weight Loss

In all honesty, the weight loss and weight gain drama engulf the majority of us at some point in our lives. Some people are underweight, and many more find themselves fighting to reduce the amount of fat they have stacked in their bodies over the years.

However, many people fail to realize that being overweight is not just related to dietary habits. There are several implications and health conditions that automatically lead to a loss in the imbalance of weight in human beings.

According to a recent study by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), about 56.4 % women and 41.7% men try to lose weight every year. Back in 2016, 49.1% of US adults tried to lose weight, and the percentage of adults trying to lose weight increased with family income.

Furthermore, amongst adults who tried to lose weight, the most common method was exercising (62.9%) and eating less food (62.9%), followed by consumption of more fruits and vegetables.

Non-Diet Tips for Weight Loss

In light of this information, let’s take a quick look at some healthy habits and non-diet tips that can help you to reduce weight.

Divide Your Food In Portions

Preparing portioned meals for yourself is a good start if you want to lose weight. This can allow you to measure exactly the amount of proteins, carbohydrates, and essential vitamins you include in your daily supplements. Another way to go about is to eat meals keeping the rule of 3 and equality.

This is where you consume food according to your stomachs capacity by dividing it into three equal portions for solid food, water, and air. Wise men in the past often practiced this method of constraint where they would intentionally leave one-third of their stomach empty because eating food to their stomach’s full capacity would often lead to drowsiness and poor performance in the field.

Moreover if you decide to visit restaurants, you can individually ask them to reduce the size of the portion or serving you get on your plate. This means you never get to eat more than what you have asked for and also no food is wasted at the same time.

Be Aware of Liquid Calories

Many people aren’t aware that many everyday liquids and beverages we normally consume contain a substantial amount of calories. This lack of conscious knowledge can be quite damaging to anyone’s effort who sincerely wants to reduce their weight. Here is a quick breakdown of calories found in 12 ounces of popular beverages so that you can help prevent collateral damage:

1% Low-Fat Milk – 154 calories

2% Low-Fat Milk – 183 calories

Apple Juice, Unsweetened – 169-175 calories

Bottled Sweet Tea – 129-143 calories

Coffee, Black – 0-4 calories

Coffee with Cream (2 Tablespoons Half-and-Half) – 39-43 calories

Coffee with Light Whipped Cream (2 Tablespoons from Can) – 15-19 calories

Coffee with Heavy Whipped Cream (2 Tablespoons) – 104-108 calories

Cranberry Juice Cocktail – 205 calories

Diet Soda – 0-7 calories

Nonfat Skim Milk – 125 calories

Orange Juice, Unsweetened – 157-168 calories

Soda – 124-189 calories

Soy Milk – 147-191 calories

Tomato/Vegetable Juice – 80 calories

Unsweetened Tea – 4 calories

Whole Milk – 220 calories

Eat Fiber-Rich Foods

Fibre-rich foods are just shy of being super-foods. Many of them offer you a tremendous range of benefits such as boosting your metabolism, clear up your complexion, control your cholesterol, help you feel full, increase your lifespan, and reduce your risk of dangerous diseases. Many of these diseases can be fatal, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. Here are some fibre-rich foods for you to consume:

Broccoli – 5 grams

Banza Chickpea Pasta – 8 grams

Cauliflower mash – 12 grams

Delicata Squash – 6 grams

Guava – 9 grams

Lima Beans – 6.5 grams

Raspberries – 8 grams

Split Peas – 16 grams

Focus on High Volume Fruits & Vegetables

You have numerous varieties of vegetables and fruits that are high in volume and low in calories. These can help you feel full throughout your day and thus cut down on your unhealthy eating habits. Some of the popular ones include:

Apples

Artichokes

Avocados

Bananas

Blackberries

Brussels Sprouts

Carrots

Celery

Oranges

Pears

Zucchini

Half Hour HIIT Workout

High-Intensity Interval Training, or HIIT as it is commonly known, is a form of exercise strategy of intense anaerobic exercises. It usually has a less-intense recovery periods. You need to continue it until you are too exhausted. There are various guides available online that offer you a half an hour HIIT cardio workout that you can practically practice in your living room. Here is a quick sample for you:

Butt kicker

Reverse lunges

Pop squat

Downward dog to toe tap

Skater

& Forearm Plank

All you need to do is complete each move for 30 seconds, rest for 30 seconds, and then move on to the next exercise in the order mentioned above. You can extend the exercise up to 45 seconds for more advanced practitioners for each but reduce the rest time down to 15 seconds. Just Complete four rounds in total, and voila, you are all set to burn a massive amount of unwanted fat.

Have a Healthy Breakfast Every Day

People often fail to realize that many unhealthy eating habits often stem from not having a healthy breakfast in the morning. Our body has its own biological clock that Mother Nature fashions, and we should always respect that if we want to succeed in our lives.

We are all intended to start our day with a healthy breakfast early in the morning. Not only does it keep you feeling full, but it also greatly improves our body's performance throughout the day.

Pedometer is Your Friend

A pedometer is a great tool, and you should know that walking regularly and daily offers an incredible range of health benefits that one simply couldn’t even begin to imagine. Just by hitting 10,000 steps in a day, you can empower yourself to manage your weight and greatly improve the functioning of many organs in your body, including your heart.

Whole Grains are Better

This cheat sheet to weight loss has finally come to its end, and as a parting gift, I would just like to mention that whole grains are wondrous for you and your body. Try including the following as a staple in your diet:

Barley

Brown Rice

Buckwheat (Kuttu)

Finger Millets (Ragi)

Quinoa

Conclusion

There is hardly anyone out there who can solemnly declare that they never had problems managing their weight, and If you are one of them, I salute you. Weight loss and gaining more weight than required has been the concern for many of us, and rightly so because obesity is undoubtedly the mother lode of numerous health problems.

In fact, Bruce Lee, who was an enduring martial artist of his time and a legend, stated in many of his teachings that controlling what you eat and keeping your stomach healthy was the key to greater physical development. So take it from the Dragon himself, and I wish you all the best for your future endeavors! Cheers and BANZAI!