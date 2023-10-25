Need AC Repair in New Albany, OH? Here’s How to Spot Common Problems

Air conditioners are expensive investments, so you want to ensure it runs as it should. If there’s something amiss with your cooling system, it is essential that you quickly determine why so that a solution can be put in place quickly.

AC issues tend to be relatively minor and easily remedied, but if they’re left unaddressed they could quickly escalate into much bigger problems that threaten to undermine your system’s functionality.

Dirty Air Filters

Air filters are one of the least appreciated aspects of an HVAC system, yet their work cannot be underestimated. They do their work quietly out of sight and mind – from catching dust bunnies and other debris to protecting bacteria against infection, filtering cigarette smoke/smog pollution out, filtering your pet dander and otherwise. In summer months, comments on this thread suggest that they even take on additional responsibilities by removing excess humidity while cooling the home as temperatures increase outside.

Replacing a dirty filter is a straightforward solution, with most homeowners being able to pick up three-inch filters from home improvement stores for only a couple of bucks; HVAC technicians may suggest higher end filters with MERV ratings of 7 or higher as more advanced options. When replacing old filters with new ones, make sure the arrows point towards your furnace so air can flow through it freely.

Dirty Condenser Coil

Condenser coils are important to your AC’s cooling capabilities (source: https://home.howstuffworks.com/ac.htm). Your air conditioner’s evaporator and condenser coils work together to absorb and release heat respectively; when these coils become dirty, your system may have difficulty rejecting heat and cooling the room – therefore requiring proper care of these coils in order to function effectively. One effective way of recognizing a dirty condenser coil is through increased energy demands which cause your AC to run longer, leading to higher electric bills as a result.

At an AC inspection, professionals will carefully inspect both evaporator and condenser coils for signs of damage or wear, such as signs of corrosion. Based on their condition, a professional may suggest specific ways to clean them, including taking measures like taking off outer casing and top cover of AC unit to access coils for cleaning as needed using special tools; straighten bent fins where necessary as needed.

While it is possible to clean a condenser coil yourself, the process can be more involved than initially anticipated. Therefore, for optimal results it is wise to consult an experienced HVAC technician, who knows exactly what needs to be done and has all necessary equipment at their disposal to make this task simple and swift – helping avoid high energy costs and cooling issues caused by dirty coils.

Dirty Evaporator Coil

An improperly maintained evaporator coil will struggle to absorb heat from your home’s air efficiently and will produce an accumulation of dirt and debris that clogs refrigerant flow, creating further issues and potentially increasing system wear by forcing other components to work harder due to poor performance – potentially resulting in costly repair bills or even replacing an entire unit altogether.

Uncleaned evaporator coils may freeze. As refrigerant circulated around the coil absorbs heat, condensation will form and usually drain into the condensate drain. However, if you fail to repair your air conditioner New Albany, OH of any dirt particles from within the coil, it could build up and lead to water damage, increased humidity levels, or unpleasant moldy smells that lead to costly repair bills and costly replacement efforts. It’s important to remember this for anyone with lung diseases, as well.

Clean evaporator coils absorb heat more efficiently, helping reduce energy costs. Regular maintenance tasks should include changing filters, trimming overhanging branches or shrubs and clearing leaves from your yard to minimize dirt and debris that could damage the coil; keeping aluminum fins straight can improve airflow through it; many air conditioning wholesalers offer tools called fin combs that can straighten bent aluminum fins on both your evaporator and condenser coils.

Dirty (or Faulty) Thermostat

Your thermostat’s cleanliness may cause it to misread the temperature in your home and force your HVAC system to work harder than necessary to ensure comfort. Luckily, this issue is typically easy to address; first change batteries; if that doesn’t help then check wiring or dust may have built up between contact points that’s stopping it from working properly – use compressed air or soft brush gently clean out inside to restore functionality of the device.

Keep your thermostat away from heat sources like vents and windows to get an accurate picture of room temperature; otherwise, it could overheat or under heat regularly. It may be worthwhile checking if the thermostat is correctly mounted; sometimes its reading can become difficult if mounted to an uneven wall surface; even slight bumps could throw it off and create discrepancies in temperature readings.

Your thermostat could also have loose or broken wires that need repair, which can happen over time if improper installation was attempted at installation time. If this happens to you, don’t hesitate to contact us as soon as possible; our repair or replacement experts can restore functionality by fixing or replacing broken wires and restoring functionality back into your thermostat.