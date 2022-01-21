Moving in the New Normal – Social Distancing Tips

Due to covid-19, life has changed. Things are not the way they used to be. For example, you need to wear a mask when in public places, wash your hands regularly, and keep social distance. We all need to be alert to avoid contracting coronavirus.

Thus, we have a new normal. Even when relocating to a new apartment, you are required to observe social distancing tips. This will ensure you move your belongings safely, and you and your family remain safe.

The good news is that there are several things you can do to remain safe. Whether it is a DIY move or you are hiring professional movers, they are some steps you can take to ensure you are safe when moving.

But you need to play your part while others play their part. Below are a few social distancing tips that you need to observe when moving from one area to another.

10 Social distancing tips to observe when moving

1. Everyone should wear a mask

Whether you have involved your friends, family members, or professional movers, you need to ensure everyone is wearing a mask. Let people be masked when packing, loading, unloading, and unpacking the items.

Happily, when you engage commercial movers, they understand the social distancing tips. They always wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash their hand often.

2. Take a breather when necessary

Packing and moving items are not simple tasks. People use a lot of energy, especially when moving big boxes and furniture pieces. Therefore when somebody feels tired, they should take a breather.

It is also a good idea to work on breaks. This will ensure no one is exhausted and you are not crowded in the same room. Also, ensure you keep the social distance.

3. Contact professional movers

Another essential social distancing tip you need to observe is engaging professional movers. Hiring professional movers such as NYC Empire movers will ensure everything is done professionally.

Since they are well trained about covid-19 rules, they know the risks linked with coronavirus and how they should take care of themselves when moving items.

By hiring the movers, you can be assured your items will be well packed, moved, and unpacked. They understand what they need to do in the new normal.

4. Get a virtual estimate

To ensure you are safe, you need to avoid going to crowded areas. And the best way you can avoid going to the mover’s office is by contacting them online and asking for a virtual estimate.

Carry out research about moving companies, pick one through the internet, and get a virtual estimate. It is possible to have a video call, let the movers see your household items, and they will evaluate your needs.

5. Work in different rooms

Another social distancing tip that can ensure you move safely without contracting covid-19 is working in different rooms. Whether you are moving your household items or you want to relocate your office, make sure people are not crowded in one room.

Even though you might take more time than expected, you will be safe, manage to breathe fresh air, and ensure everyone is safe.

6. Clean the rooms as you move

According to moving experts, cleaning a room as you move is a great way to ensure the rooms are safe. You need to clean the rooms, doors, and other high-touch areas.

Clean the areas with clean water and soap. You can also use a disinfectant. Make sure you wipe the areas regularly to ensure everyone remains safe.

7. Have stopovers

Whether it is a local move or a long-distance move, you need to plan for stopovers. Since you may need to stop for snacks, drinks, and washrooms, make sure you need the right places to stop.

Look for places that are not crowded and places that are safe for you and your family. It is also possible to make online purchases for some items. This will ensure you do not visit some of the jam-packed areas. However, for some services such as gas or washrooms, you may need to visit the amenities physically.

8. Pack drinks and snacks

Another social distancing tip you may need to observe is having enough snacks and drinks for the trip. This will ensure you do not visit congested places such as supermarkets and hotels.

Also, you need to have enough antibacterial wipes and sanitizers when moving. The antibacterial wipes and sanitizers will make sure everyone wipes their hands after moving boxes and other items.

9. Ensure the new home is ready

Apart from cleaning the old rooms as you move, you need to make sure the new apartment is ready for a move-in. Since you do not know the persons who occupied the house, it is essential to clean it completely. Ensure you clean properly the high touch areas.

Therefore, reach the area before the moving truck, ensure the utilities are ready, and your AC is working as expected.

10. Set up unloading and unpacking places

Since you need watchful when moving your belongings, another great tip you can observe is having unloading and unpacking areas. This is a good strategy that will ensure that the virus does not get into the house.

In these areas, you will keep the big boxes and furniture pieces before moving them inside the house.

Also, you need to take breaks when unloading and when unpacking. Keep in mind that unloading and unpacking are tedious tasks that can make everyone feel tired. Have enough drinks and ensure every person is wearing a mask.

Final Word

Moving from one area to another is not a simple process. It is even more challenging when moving in the new normal. This is because you need to observe the social distancing rules.

Fortunately, there are many steps you can take to ensure you and your loved ones are safe. For instance, hiring office movers is a good method of ensuring everything is safe.

A professional moving company has trained crews who understand how to move items in the new normal. They have the right tools, the best packing materials, and qualified people for the job.