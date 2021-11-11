The Most Popular Places To Move

Our way of life and daily routines have changed as a result of the current pandemic. We’re spending more time at home than ever before, and our environment has taken on a different meaning entirely.

Even before the arrival of COVID-19, practices such as frequent moving and nomadic living were on the rise. Nearly 30 million individuals relocated to a different city, according to 2020 stats.

There are a lot of factors that decide which places are most popular. Usually, it’s the job market, cost of living, crime rates, education systems, weather, and much more. Luckily, the most appealing cities in the U.S. are rated every year, making it easier for those looking to move.

If you’re one of the nomadic wanderers or simply planning to relocate, but you’re still unsure of what each place has to offer, here are the most popular cities to move to this year.

Austin, Texas

Population: 973,720

Median Home Price: $480,000

Average Annual Salary: $103,000

Austin, Texas, has long been the winner on the list of Best Places to Live in the United States. Even though it’s not first anymore, this fastest-growing metropolitan is still in the top five. It continues to attract many people with its strong job market and stable population growth.

The trademark of Austin’s vibe is a laid-back atmosphere with many citizens enjoying the great outdoors with their 4-legged friends. Austin is also famous for its live music events and festivals, with the most popular being Austin City Limits and South by Southwest.

According to NDMS, it is also an excellent place for those looking for a stable and well-paid job without paying top dollar for housing and living. Even though the living expenses are on a constant rise in Austin, it’s still a very desirable place to move if you’re looking for a perfect balance.

Boulder, Colorado

Population: 329,316

Median Home Price: $925,000

Average Annual Salary: $75,000

For the second year in a row, Boulder, Colorado, ranks first as the best place to live in the U.S. Here you won’t find the cost of living very low, but this place offers so much more that you wouldn’t even pay attention to the cost.

It’s particularly attractive to people focused on well-being, adventure, yoga, and fitness practices that will spark your curiosity and help you create a healthy work-life balance. In a nutshell, it offers a perfect lifestyle to those who are fed up with their 9-to-5 lives and seeking adventure. On the other hand, its booming job market, also allows you to find more stable jobs.

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Population: 514,259

Median Home Price: $203,150

Average Annual Salary: $47,600

Fayetteville has changed from a sleepy little town into a significant hub of desirable education, culture, and business. It’s no accident that Walmart had its start in Northwest Arkansas. Tyson Foods has its headquarters here, too, and the University of Arkansas, the U of A system’s flagship institution, is located here.

The typical morning commute in Fayetteville is around just 21 minutes. This northwest Arkansas metro region ranks 33rd out of 150 in college preparation, making it an excellent place for students. Together with low crime rates and a cheap cost of living, these factors got Fayetteville to a fourth overall spot on the list of the Best Places To Live.

Boston, Massachusetts

Population: 931,779

Median Home Price: $303,980

Average Annual Salary: $50,550

Relocating to Boston is an excellent option for anyone who wishes to live in a culturally diverse coastal city with exceptional shopping opportunities, access to world-class healthcare, and an emphasis on quality education and respect for history.

Bostonians also love their walking. If you happen to be one of those people who love your morning walks to work, Boston is just the place for it. There are currently two ongoing initiatives that will provide 27 acres of green space integrated into the city, with built pathways to connect the neighboring communities to Boston Harbor and each other.

This city is also very famous for its exceptional healthcare system. It’s rare for one place to have as many highly regarded hospitals and physicians as Boston has. People from all around the globe go there to consult with their specialists.

Another perk, if you love the diversity, that is, is that Boston has four distinct seasons. You will be able to enjoy the city’s various landscapes with all the colors that come with it. And if you have the chance to visit Boston during the fall, don’t pass it up!

Boise, Idaho

Population: 710,743

Median Home Price: $221,475

Average Annual Salary: $47,170

Boise is a popular metro area with low crime rates, and it’s ranked seventh in Safest Places to Live. This “city of trees” seems to be flooded with young millennials searching for a perfect balance between urban and outdoorsy living.

Those who appreciate the time spent in rivers, mountains, canyons, deserts, and lakes — along with all of the activities that go along with them — should give this city some serious consideration. On the other hand, the downtown area of Boise is seeing rapid growth.

There are a lot of new buildings all across town that emerge every day. While inhabitants of Boise spend their days exploring the outdoors, they spend their nights feasting on locally produced food, enjoying a cultural event, and savoring cocktail drinks.

In many ways, the capital city of Idaho is a microcosm of all things urban and adventurous. It’s not the most outdoorsy, and it also doesn’t have the wildest nightlife, but Boise is perfect for you if you enjoy both in one place.

Omaha, Nebraska

Population: 931,779

Median Home Price: $303,980

Average Annual Salary: $50,550

The city of Omaha has gained the moniker “Silicon Prairie” because of its background as a cow ranch and its contemporary landscape of thriving software businesses. Along with Berkshire Hathaway, Mutual of Omaha, and Union Pacific Railroad, there are eight headquarters of Fortune 500 companies in Omaha.

The city’s low cost of living, high level of safety, and robust economy attract young professionals and families, making it jump from 40th ranked place in 2020 to occupying 25th place in 2021.

It’s one of the rare places where the job market remained steady when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Alongside stable jobs, Omaha’s living costs — including taxes, rent, mortgage, and utilities — take up only 20% of the average household income, making it a very cheap place to live.

Onto the Next

Moving to a new city can be a very fun and exhilarating journey. When you’re figuring out where to go, the possibilities are endless, and it can start to feel a bit overwhelming.

Do proper research, and write down all the things you would need and want in a city. Then go from there. This list is a good starting point to get you familiar with all the possibilities.

Good luck with your new adventure!