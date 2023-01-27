7 Most Expensive CS:GO Items Ever Sold: Skins, Gloves, Knives and Stickers

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) is one of the most popular first-person shooter video games of all time. Like any other game, it has an expansive virtual economy for players to purchase in-game items and skins.

For those looking to show off their gaming skills with flashy gear, there’s no shortage of expensive CS: GO items that you can buy.

In this blog post, we explore some of the most expensive CS: GO items ever sold, including skins, gloves, knives, and stickers. Read on to learn more about these unique items and how much they cost!

Whether we are talking about CS:GO gloves or other exclusive items, these are just some of the most expensive items ever sold:

M4A4 | Howl – $61,052.63. This skin was sold on July 8th, 2014, and is currently the most expensive CS: GO item ever sold. It features a howling wolf on the body of the gun and is considered to be one of the rarest skins in the game. M9 Bayonet | Crimson Web – $32,000. This knife skin was sold on June 9th, 2014 for a whopping $32,000! It features a spider web design in red and black and is one of the most popular knives in the game. StatTrak™ Karambit | Doppler – $28,000. This knife skin was sold on July 1st, 2016 for $28,000. It features a black and silver doppler effect and is one of the rarest skins in the game. Sticker | Atlanta 2017 Legends – $21,400. This sticker was sold on January 10th, 2018 for $21,400. It is one of the most expensive stickers ever sold and features the logos of all the teams that competed at the 2017 Legends tournament in Atlanta. M4A1-S | Hyper Beast – $14,000+. This skin was sold on August 15th, 2016 for over $14,000 and is one of the most popular skins in the game. It features a green and yellow beast design on the body of the gun. Karambit | Crimson Web – $12,000+. This knife skin was sold on December 5th, 2013 for over $12,000 and is one of the rarest skins in the game. It features a spider web design in red and black. AWP | Dragon Lore – $10,000+. This skin was sold on April 16th, 2018 for over $10,000 and is currently one of the most expensive CS: GO items ever sold. It features a dragon scale pattern on the body of the gun with gold accents throughout the design.

Conclusion

CS: GO items are known for their high prices and the value that these skins, gloves, knives, and stickers can bring. We have seen some of the most expensive CS: GO items ever sold on the market today, from rare Karambit Crimson Web to highly sought-after stickers like Howl or Inferno.

Whether you want to add a fun flair to your gaming setup or invest in something as an asset, there are always options available when it comes to CS: GO collectibles.