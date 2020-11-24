4 Money-Saving Benefits of Commuting by E-Scooters – 2020 Guide

It is no secret that traditional engines which rely on fossil fuels and combustion are the past and that we are slowly stepping away from that part of human life. We need to progress further and to discover technologies that will make our lives healthier, better, and more efficient. Of course, and talking about reusable energy and how it can be very beneficial for everyone. In these past few years, we saw many automobile manufacturers switching to electricity, going away from fuel. Another good sign of that transition is the electric scooters.

These new types of scooters have become very popular in 2019 and 2020. Simply because they are an affordable piece of technology, nimble, quick, and very efficient. It is one of the fastest ways you can maneuver around the city simply because you do not have to spend hours and hours stuck in traffic.

However, one of the best benefits of using such a piece of technology is its efficiency. There is no need of going to the gas station to fill up with gas or to take it to a mechanic for a yearly checkup. It has a simple mortar that is reliable, powerful, and long-lasting.

To help people realize just how important this new piece of technology really is, I decided to write this article and talk about the money-saving benefits of commuting by e-scooters.

1. Parking

It is a well-known fact that everyone hates parking in a large and crowded city. The most annoying problem everyone has with parking is the fact that it is impossible to find the spot with the vehicle. You have to circle around your office or home building 10 times before you can find a spot. Not only does this wait a huge amount of your free time, but it also wastes gas. So, it is inefficient in all aspects, wasting your money from both time and gasoline.

Fortunately, if you have an electric scooter, all of that can easily be avoided. The fact that you do not have to look for a parking spot is a benefit worthy enough to convince anyone in this world that you do not need a car anymore. E-scooters are light and can be easily transported by hand. In other words, you can just take it up to your office or your home. You do not have to leave it outside and lock it.

Even if you do not feel comfortable carrying with you every time, there are many parking spots dedicated to bikes, electric bikes, and electric scooters. Here, you can just lock it, and you are done. There will always be free space, you will never waste energy or any of your time.

2. It is quicker

If my previous point is not enough to convince you just how beneficial it is to own this kind of new piece of technology, this will certainly will.

Whether you are a high school student, a college student, or if you go to work, you certainly have a good idea of just how annoying commuting through a city can be. Especially during the winter or summer seasons. You get stuck in traffic for hours and hours while it is scorching hot outside or freezing cold. This can be a frustrating experience that is also physically awful.

Of course, this only happens if you rely on public transport or on cars. For example, if you write a bicycle, you will have an entirely different experience. Although, there are also a few downsides to riding a bicycle too. It is not the perfect solution.

However, an electric scooter might be an almost perfect solution for most people. Not only is it an efficient and affordable gadget, but you can also get around the city quicker than anything else. No more getting stuck in traffic, no more getting stuck in a bus for hours and hours, and no more pedaling on a bicycle just to get to work on time.

You just turn on the electric motor, you pull on the handle and you are off driving at 20 miles per hour. Most brands do manage to reach 20 mph with a 350 W motor as suggested by turboant. It is crazy to think just how fast these little machines can get.

3. It is an affordable product

In the previous two arguments I made, I mostly talked about just how beneficial it is to switch from a car to an electric scooter. But, what if you do not have a car at all? Well, that might mean that you can save tens of thousands of dollars in just one year.

Here is an example. If you need a regular vehicle to commute around the city, you will probably have to spend at least a few thousand dollars to get one. Of course, and talking about a used and cheap option. If you want something more reliable and of higher quality, you might have to push your budget up to $10,000 or more.

However, if there are alternatives such as a scooter, why should you pay that price premium? With just $500 or even less, you could get yourself an electric scooter and you basically save thousands of dollars. It is that simple.

Of course, the electric scooter cannot be a replacement for everything. It is impossible to ride it for long distances.

4. Charge it for free

In some countries, to promote all those benefits of being eco-friendly, the government offers charging stations for electric vehicles. When you get to the station, you can charge your scooter for free. Yes, you read that right. You do not need to pay anything to charge the huge battery of your device.

When you compare the fact that you can get a charge for free with the fact that you have to refill the tank of your car with gasoline every few days, you can figure out just how much money you can save with such an investment.

Keep in mind, this technology will be going further and further as the years go by, meaning that electric scooters will become faster and even more efficient.