3 Ways Modern Technology is Changing The Way We Listen To Music

The changes in technology are common nowadays. Every half a decade or so we get such a big jump in available hardware in just about any sphere of life. Whether it’s hobbies, industry, or anything else it’s bound to get a new pack of gadgets or updates to the old ones on a regular basis. The hardware associated with music is no different. We’ve gone through many iterations of musical devices and storages over the years. Now let’s see how those manifest in modern age, through our new technology.

1. Music is more accessible than ever

The key way modern technology changed music is by making it so much easier to access. It’s something taken for granted nowadays but an important difference between modern music distribution and old one.

It’s difficult to ignore how much platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, or any similar such changed the way we listen to music. Rather than pulling out devices specific to music or putting on tunes that are on physical storage, we just click a few buttons and let loose a song. It’s very expedient and simple. Even somebody who has never used these platforms can quickly learn how to turn on music. Older people who have fallen out of the loop with newest technology aren’t exempt from this, allowing them to relisten classics from their youth with scant issues.

This is not to say the physical media is inferior or bad in any way. Vinyls, cassettes, and even CDs have their own charm. The nostalgic feeling of slotting a cassette into the player is something that you don’t quite get with digital music. However, it is definitely easier to find a song you want to play. With physical media, there was a lot of fast forwarding through albums that had to be done in order to find that one song we wanted. Just finding the cassette in the first place can be difficult, if you were somebody with a bigger collection, so playing music could sometimes feel a bit stressful.

Music shops around you also dictated the type of music that people had access to. Sure, most any music shop worth its salt would mix new hotness, old classics, and indie scene to provide the best selection to its buyers. Though those living in smaller areas or places where the market based on versatility wasn’t too present had to deal with the current popular offer.

Digitally available music allows us to access songs from any era, genre, and level of popularity all the same. No matter where you live, the selection of songs is the same with plentiful people using these same channels and platforms to publish their own songs. Basically, using these platforms is guaranteed to give you at least a single new artist every once in a while.

2. More accessible pricing of sound equipment

The market for music equipment has rarely been the most accessible one. While some eras had their cheaper picks, the devices at large would frequently end up being way too pricey. Nowadays, there is a much better offer of different sound devices. Way more manufacturers have stepped into the game and the ability to shop for devices online spiked the competitiveness to a new level.

Before, a manufacturer had to either establish their own shop or supply other shops with their items. For smaller manufacturers, this meant having a smaller outreach because they couldn’t afford to spread their products as far. Same goes for manufacturers who wanted to enter the market in another country. The issue of breaking into the market and forming a profitable presence was very much present.

With online shopping, manufacturers can simply ship out their products directly to the customers without all the additional hassle in between. Online shops also provide music fans a much greater choice of devices, making it that much easier to get something which fits your budget.

There’s also the factor of drop in price that occurs when a new model is released. Considering new models can drop as frequently as once every two years, customers are provided with a healthy choice of slightly outdated but good equipment.

But that’s not all, rise in online reviews also made it easier to know which device and brand to buy without too much hassle. A few searches can get you all the details you need. YouTube itself provides a ton of reviews for items both standard and odd. Something as weird as Woojer Vest Edge, a wearable item that allows you to “feel” the music you listen to, also has decent number of reviews such as this one:

3. Bluetooth speakers and headsets

The utility of Bluetooth devices shouldn’t be underestimated. Ability to take music with you and project it without any wires and cables makes it so easy to share the newest jams with your friends or liven up a gathering without the preparation time usually required. Bluetooth headsets also provide us with the ability to avoid problems present in wired headphones and earphones. That being their tendency to get caught on things. Whether it’s our clothes or the environment, it’s so easy to get stuck on something.

We should also note that the Bluetooth speakers and headsets are much smaller than their older counterparts. Speakers especially became much easier to carry around and the added feature of them being usable by phones meant the size can be cut down further. Because of the way older speakers worked, you’d either require a system to plug them into or a boombox. Boombox could be considered a precursor to modern bluetooth speakers with its transportability although it’s easy to note how gigantic the differences in size between these two items are. Bluetooth speakers are also easier to operate due to them usually being connected with phones and computers. Simply clicking or tapping on Bluetooth connections and selecting the speaker will get the two devices connected. After this, any music played on the phone will be played by the speaker instead.

Bluetooth devices like this still provide good and powerful sound to enjoy and spread around. The love of music can be spread so much easier now and in any place you choose too. With the unique features and modifications these items have, it’s also possible to elevate the listening experience even further, making it truly memorable.

