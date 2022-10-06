2 Mistakes to Avoid When Citing a Presentation or Lecture

When you’re writing a paper, it’s important to make sure that you properly cite all of your sources. This includes not only the books and articles you read but also any presentations or lectures that you attend. Here are some common mistakes to avoid when citing a presentation or lecture!

Citing Presentations and Lectures

There are a few things to avoid when citing presentations and lectures. First, do not use the speaker’s name as the author. Second, do not use “unpublished” as the date. Third, do not use the conference or meeting name as the title.

Finally, include the location and date of the presentation or lecture in your citation. The most common mistakes are not using the citation formats and not worrying about plagiarism.

1. Not using the citation formats

If you’re using any information from a presentation or lecture in your own work, you’ll need to give credit to the original source. This includes quotes, statistics, ideas, and any other material that isn’t considered common knowledge.

The most common citation formats are MLA, APA, and Chicago. You can find more at wt1rer.

MLA

When citing a presentation or lecture, you will need to include both the name of the speaker and the title of the presentation. If you are including a specific reference to a slide or other visual aid, you will also need to include a description of the visual aid in your citation.

If you are referencing the entire presentation or lecture, you can cite it as a source in your paper. For example:

Smith, John. “Everything You Need to Know About Citing a Presentation or Lecture.” Presentation at XYZ Conference, city, state, country, date.

If you are referencing a specific part of the presentation or lecture, you will need to include a brief description of the section you are referencing. For example:

Smith, John. “Everything You Need to Know About Citing a Presentation or Lecture.” Presentation at XYZ Conference, city, state, country, date. Slide 4: “The Importance of Citing Your Sources.”

You can also cite lectures or presentations that you have viewed online. For example:

Smith, John. “Everything You Need to Know About Citing a Presentation or Lecture.” Webinar, date accessed.

APA

If you’re citing a presentation or lecture in APA style, you’ll need to include both the in-text citation and reference list entry.

The in-text citation for a presentation or lecture will vary depending on whether you’re quoting from the original source, or if you’re summarizing or paraphrasing the information.

If you’re quoting from the original source, include the author’s last name, the year of publication, and the page number (if available). For example: (Smith, 2019, p. 12).

If you’re summarizing or paraphrasing the information, include the author’s last name and the year of publication. For example: (Smith, 2019).

In both cases, include an in-text citation after each piece of information that you borrowed from the presentation or lecture.

On your reference list, start with the presenter’s last name and first initial, followed by the date of the presentation. Include any other relevant information, such as the title of the presentation and any sponsors or location information. Here’s an example:

Smith, J. (2019, March 3). How to cite a lecture in APA style. Lecture presented at XYZ

Chicago

When citing a presentation or lecture in Chicago style, you will need to include the following information:

-The name of the speaker

-The title of the presentation or lecture

-The date of the presentation or lecture

-The name of the event or conference at which the presentation or lecture took place

If you are referencing a specific slide from the presentation, you will also need to include the slide number.

If you viewed the presentation or lecture online, you will need to include the URL.

2. Not worrying about Plagiarism

Plagiarism is the act of taking someone else’s work or ideas and passing them off as your own. When you plagiarize, you are stealing another person’s intellectual property and cheating them out of the credit they deserve. Plagiarism is a serious academic offense that can lead to expulsion from school or the loss of a job.

There are many ways to avoid plagiarism. The best way is to always give credit where it is due. If you use someone else’s ideas, be sure to cite them properly. If you quote someone, be sure to use quotation marks and include the source. When in doubt, ask your professor or boss for guidance on how to properly cite sources.

The penalties for plagiarism can be severe, so it’s important to avoid it at all costs. Be honest in your work and give credit where it’s due. Your academic and professional reputation will thank you for it.

Ways to Avoid Plagiarism

There are a few key ways to avoid plagiarism when citing a presentation or lecture. First, be sure to take careful notes during the presentation or lecture. If you are using someone else’s slides, be sure to cite the source. When taking notes, be sure to write down the speaker’s name, the date, and the topic of the presentation.

Second, when you go to write up your paper or create your presentation, be sure to give credit where it is due. Cite the sources of all quotes and ideas that you include. If you are using PowerPoint slides or other visuals, be sure to include a citation on those as well.

Finally, if you are unsure about how to cite something or whether or not you need to cite it, err on the side of caution and include a citation. It is always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to plagiarism.

Conclusion

When you’re citing a presentation or lecture, there are a few mistakes that you’ll want to avoid. First, make sure that you include the title of the presentation or lecture in your citation.

Second, be sure to include the name of the presenter. Third, if you’re citing a specific section of the presentation or lecture, be sure to include that information in your citation. Finally, always check with your professor or instructor to see if they have any specific formatting requirements for citations.