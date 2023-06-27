Mastering Machine Learning: A Comprehensive Bootcamp

With the increasing interest of people in machine learning, it is becoming the most highlighted education in the world. Such is its popularity that it has become an integral part of multiple operations being carried out in some of the world’s leading companies.

4Geeks Academy empowers talented people with a coding career, providing a place where developers can thrive and grow. So, whether you want to master a full stack developer course or wish to learn more about the world of coding, it is the perfect platform for you.

If you’re keen to learn more, let’s get down to understanding what this coding bootcamp is and how it plays a key role in a developer’s success.

Coding Scholarship

This bootcamp is a well-reputed academy that ensures the maximum number of people can access quality education. For this purpose, it has offered a striking $20 million scholarship in coding till the present.

According to research by Melanie Hanson, the average cost of studying for a student in a United States college is $35,551 per year. While keeping this in view, it is obvious that only a few individuals can afford to pay the fee. Therefore, this bootcamp aims to facilitate such students by providing them with scholarships to help them achieve their dreams.

In a United States college, the educational fee has had an annual growth of 7.1% in the 21st century. The same is the case in all the other countries, which shows that the cost of higher education has risen dramatically. Thus, scholarships play an integral role in coping with the problem of expensive education.

Job Guarantee

This bootcamp not only offers scholarships, but it also assures job placements upon course or boot camp completion. Additionally, it provides a money-back option if a student is unable to secure a job within 180 days after finishing the program.

This offer is made possible because they deliver top-notch bootcamps that offer an excellent learning experience for students. They ensure that students receive the latest and most advanced knowledge during the boot camps. After all, they are deeply dedicated to the success of their students by working tirelessly alongside them.

Furthermore, while many academies promise quality education, only a few go the extra mile to guarantee job placements. They not only ensures high-education but also elevates students to achieve the utmost level of success.

The Best Way To Study Online

For those individuals that want to learn to code online, this online coding bootcamp are the perfect option. The academy has designed online courses that are accessible to everyone with flexibility in modes, thus enabling students to learn in their own schedule and comfort zone.

By enrolling in their online courses, you can enjoy an array of advantages, including the ability to become a developer from anywhere around the world, thus offering you the convenience and flexibility to study at your own pace.

Additionally, you have the opportunity to earn income as a developer from the comfort of your home. That sounds amazing, right?

After all, a career in coding is financially fulfilling and rewarding. This is evident from the Glassdoor research that shows the annual average salary of a senior full stack developer to be around $117,000, and the yearly average junior developer salary as $64,000.

The Final Verdict

There is a plethora of well-known academies offering the most in-demand courses, both online and in person.

Their coding education is designed to ensure that students become successful developers after completing their courses. It offers one-on-one mentorship, hands-on projects, and a job guarantee.

Moreover, according to Course Report and SwitchUp, this bootcamp is one of the top coding bootcamps throughout the world because it has over 4,000 graduates and an 84% job placement rate.

So, don’t miss out on your chance of becoming a successful developer by availing yourself of the best opportunity that they offer.