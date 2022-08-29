What Kind Of Massage Is Good For TMJ?

Massage is suitable for people seeking relief from different kinds of pain. TMJ is elaborated as a Temporomandibular joint disorder that can create problems in various body parts like the following:

Pain and stiff body parts like the facial area, jaws, near the neck, forehead, and other regions.

Tenderness while chewing different kinds of food items.

The ache in the ears.

Lockjaw.

The causes can be different. Some common causes are jaw injury and arthritis; however, this issue is related to body tightness or an imbalance in various muscles of other body parts.

So, it turns out that if you have an occasional headache or pain near the neck or at the back of your neck, TMJ dysfunction can be one of the possibilities.

According to the relevant statistics, approximately 20-40% of people in the adult population suffer from this dysfunction. Studies further suggest that massage is a proven way to help people diagnose TMJ symptoms and get away from the pain caused by the disorder.

Scientifics Behind The Goodness Of Massage For TMJ

Many studies prove the effectiveness of massage for TMJ. For instance, a report of the studies that were conducted in 2003 covered as many as 192 patients. The study included the use of complementary medicine, which is helpful for treating this disorder. Many therapies were in the lane to be a proven solution, but the most prominent of them was massage.

It was followed by another study that was conducted in 2007. In this survey, 126 TMJ patients were covered for the study. In this study, a conclusion was drawn that massage emerges as a self-care strategy and helps the body by relieving it from pain and controlling it simultaneously.

The third study aimed to know about the efficiency degree of massages was done in 2009. During this study, 15 patients received massage treatment for TMJ disorder. The massage was done on a lateral pterygoid muscle. For those unfamiliar with the scientific term, it is the muscle placed in the opening side of the jaw. It helps the body feel relieved from pain and soothes the body part from pain. It helps reduce joint clicking and secures the mouth’s opening.

Massage For Relaxation

There are some trigger points for the problem; you should know about them while opting for massage.

The muscle covering the cheekbone is the first one that has points that can help a person get relief from the pain. Massaging these points helps in relieving a body from pains in the ear, head, and tooth.

The neck muscles have trigger points that can help in providing relief from headaches.

The temporal muscles near the temples and the ear are also trigger points. They help in providing relief from headaches.

Upper trapezius massage also helps in relieving the pain at the upper back of the body, shoulders, and neck. The pressure will also reduce.

You can use specially designed tools to help relieve the body from the pain. Self-massaging is not as simple as it looks. It would help if you considered some techniques for the same. The methods are as follows:

Kneading is the process in which you can lift, roll, and wring your muscle between the fingers.

You can also opt for friction massage to help increase blood circulation and oxygen circulation in the affected body part. It can be done with the upper area of the fingers and thumb. It can help in moderating the pressure points of the body. You can think of rubbing the back as per the pressure your body can take based on the pain.

Other massage options can help you experience pain relief, too. For example, you can do the stretching technique. If stretching causes pain and discomfort, you can spread your body in different directions. It simply means elongating other body parts and muscles in different directions. You can move your fingers and palms in various body parts, easing discomfort.

However, if you don't want to do a self-massage, you can consider professionals for a good TMJ massage. When you consult a trained professional, you help yourself embark on a journey that will help you move forward on a new and relaxing journey.

To What Extent Is Massage Helpful

Massage techniques are helpful as once you perform these exercises or consult a professional for the same, it will benefit you in more than a single way. From sorting your breathing while massaging to relaxing each part of your body, massage proves to be of great help. Massage is good for TMJ issues, and massage helps to solve the correlation that tends to build between the body and the stressful aspects that emerge due to multiple reasons.

Apart from the basics, there are other benefits that massage helps the body with that are stated as follows:

It helps in improving the diet of an individual.

It limits jaw clenching and also reduces the stress levels in the body.

It helps enhance the endorphins level of the body, making it feel calm.

Shoulders and neck will feel stressless.

Apart from massage, alternative solutions can relieve your body from underlying problems and TMJ pain. They are discussed as follows:

You can apply hot and cold packs to reduce swelling or internal pain.

If this does not seem to work, you can opt for acupuncture. Also, biofeedback is another thing that works as a natural treatment.

Amid all these things, you should not ignore common triggers like grinding. Also, the body tends to develop stress which should not be ignored at any cost. For instance, if you have arthritis, you should address it with the help of your physician. It will contribute to helping you ease your body and comfort the body parts that suffer from TMJ pain.

Conclusion

Hence, massage helps an individual experience relief from TMJ pain in direct and indirect ways. However, you should consult your doctor, who can help improve these steps for the qualitative benefit to the patients.