Is a Marriage Certificate Required for Visa in the UK

People want to go and work in the United Kingdom forever. We can’t put a timeline on it, or a precise date, because it was always like that. One could argue that even Romans went there due to the charm this island possesses. Things haven’t changed even two thousand years later. What changed is the amount of paperwork you require to enter this country. Brexit didn’t help the already strict policies the UK had on immigration. But, people still want to migrate there.

The goal and desires of all people who flock to the UK remain clear. This country offers great job opportunities, and a high living standard, it is an English-speaking country, and it is no small deal that the language of the world is spoken here. It’s much easier to adapt.

Of course, what makes it even easier to adapt is if you’re there with your family. In this case, we are going to talk about people who are married, and how it reflects on their chances to attain a UK visa. One question that poops all the time is marriage certificate is required for a visa in the UK? This is a fine question, and we’ll try to answer it as best as we can.

Already Married or Wanting to Tie The Knot?

Getting a visa in the UK is one thing. But, you need to know which road are you going to partake. It all comes to one vital difference – are you already married, or do you plan on getting married in the UK? This is what most people don understand as a big difference.

If you’re already married but in a country outside of the United Kingdom, you’ll be looking for a Spouse Visa. But, if you plan on getting married on UK soil you’ll be applying for a Marriage Visitor visa or a Fiancé/ Fiancée visa. If you continue reading this piece we are going to explain all three forms in a few short paragraphs.

UK Spouse Visa

As it’s usually the case with UK authorities to get this type of visa you need to fulfill a few requirements. This goes for both partners. The first thing, that can’t be overlooked under any circumstances is that all parties involved need to be older than eighteen. If this part o checked you must understand that at least one of the two partners needs to have British citizenship.

If these two things are settled you must ensure that your marriage certificate is recognized by the UK authorities if you have been married outside the UK. Furthermore, your marriage needs a long-lasting relationship older than two years. This is necessary to prevent arranged marriages. While most of these requirements are easy to fulfill for people who are serious about their relationship, the hard part is that you need to provide evidence that you’re financially suitable for marriage and that you can handle the English language at an acceptable level.

Most of these things are standard for any type of UK visa, and you can read them in depth on the link above. In the mid-time let’s see what the other two types bring our way.

Marriage Visitor Visa

This is a visa that can be given to both partners, none of which needs to be a British citizen. As s such you understand that it is not easy to attain one. But, people all over the world dream about getting married in the UK, so this type of visa exists. After all, this is a land of beautiful castles and monasteries all suitable for various wedding vows.

Even if you receive this type of visa, you need to be careful. This one is issued only for people who intend to get married on UK soil. It serves only that one purpose. Once you are done with the process you need to leave the country. Under the government rules, you’re not allowed to work or study with a Marriage Visitor Visa in the UK.

In the case that one of the partners is a British citizen, and the marriage goes forward under this visa, the other partner still needs to leave the place after the process is done. Once outside of the country, they need to apply for the visa we listed above. This is the best route to get a permanent UK visa and avoid any legal issues that can come your way.

Fiancé/ Fiancée Visa

The interesting part about the Fiancé/ Fiancée Visa and the Marriage Visitor Visa is that they are handed out for six months. This is more than enough time to get all the paperwork for the marriage set, your venue scheduled, and your guests ready to party.

But after that period one or both partners need to leave the country. Considering we are setting them apart you must be wondering what’s the difference. To get the Fiancé/ Fiancée Visa one of the partners needs to be a British citizen or at least settled in the country.

Once you get this visa and consequently get married, both partners can rest at peace, as they don’t have to leave the country. What they need to do instead is to start the process to get the visa we listed as the first option here. While this is great news, the partner who is not a British citizen needs to be careful about their behavior. Even with six months lasting visa they’re still not permitted to work or study in the UK under the rules and perks that this visa allows.

Conclusion

If your goal is to work and study in Britain, but above all else to get married there, you have ways to attain those dreams. The ways you can do it are listed above, and depending on your circumstances you need to select the right option.