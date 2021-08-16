Making A Murderer Season 3 – Review and Release Date 2021

This true-crime series is definitely worth watching. ‘Making A Murderer’ is based on a real-life story. It has been highly appreciated for its direction. The series has been globally recognized.

A Peek Into The Storyline

The script of the show has been written by Laura Ricciardi. The story of the show revolves around Steven Avery who was falsely accused of murder. He was prisoned for 18 years. Steven was later charged with other crimes.

The first season is based on Steven Avery’s arrest and his release. He was accused of multiple crimes. In 2005 he was again accused of murder and was once again behind the bars. Brendan Dassey is Steven’s nephew. He is connected to the murder and is also portrayed in season one. Brendan is said to be the real crime perpetrator.

Season two takes the viewers into the deep investigation of the horrifying crimes committed by the duo. Their personal lives have been portrayed. The episodes take us back in time as they showcase the starting point behind the crime. Avery was innocent and had been wrongly blamed by the lawmakers. He had been proved innocent.

On the other hand, Dassey’s lawyers were trying to prove the judgment held against him was false.

Both the seasons are quite thrilling and they will end up giving you goosebumps. The show is available on Netflix. Season one and two have given us a clue as to what we can expect in season 3.

Casting Choices We Can Expect

The documentary is based on Steven Avery and his family. Mr.Allan and Mrs.Dolores Avery are Steven’s parents. Chuck and Earl are his brothers. Brendan Dassey is Steven’s nephew, the real crime perpetrator. The victims are Penny Bernstein and Teresa Halbach. Many other personalities are featured in the series. Season 3 would also see the two main leads of the show.

When Can We Expect The Release

The makers of the documentary series have not yet revealed the official release date. They have not started shooting season 3. The looming pandemic has slowed down the production of season 3. The production of the series would start by the end of 2021. The trailer is yet to be released.

Things You May Want To Know About Making a Murderer

The creators of the show were awarded Primetime Emmy Awards under the category of Outstanding Documentary, Outstanding Non-Fiction series. The show has also been recognized for its Sound Editing and Picture Editing. The show has also been awarded the National Televisions Award for the best factual entertainment program. The showmakers have won many other awards under different categories.

Season 1 and season 2 were filmed over a period of 10 years. They were moving back and forth from New York to Wisconsin. The series has been shot in multiple locations.

Summing It Up

This documentary series is truly worth a watch. The series was a hit globally and received a lot of appreciation along with criticism from conservative groups.