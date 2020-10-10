7 Practical Tips to Make Moving Easier Than Ever in 2020

It is said that every person on the planet will move from one place to another at least once in their life. Most of us aren’t that lucky, and the statistic shows that most people will move about 9 times during their adult life. People living in the United States are one of those who relocate most often, and the average is about 12 moves per person. Well, with these statistics, one thing is for sure – we need to know who to make the whole moving process as fast and as easy as possible.

In this article, we are going to tell you more about the skills you need to relocate with ease, and we will give you some tips on what you can do to speed things up. Know that it all depends on the people that are going to help you do this, on your organization skills, and the time you have to get everything done. If you know that you are going to have to relocate, it is best that you start packing your things as soon as you can, but if you don’t think you can get everything done on your own, you can always contact a service that will help you out with the process.

1. Make a list

The first thing you want to do is create a list of all the things that need to be packed, and how much time you have to do that. You can divide tasks by room, or by use, so you know where to start. You don’t have to write down every single item you own, but you should categorize them and make things easier for you.

You can also create a timetable, and set deadlines on when something should be done. This way you will know if you are on schedule, or if you are behind.

2. Label boxes

When you start packing, the easiest thing to do is to put everything into boxes. That way you can protect the items that can be broken, and you will have an idea of everything you own. One mistake that you should never make is leaving boxes unlabeled. You will create chaos when unpacking and you won’t be able to find your way around them.

Because of that, you should label everything as you pack them, and you should put as many details as possible. For example, if you are packing your bedroom, you should write down that the box contains items from the bedroom, and you should write what there is, for example, bedsheets and pillowcases. Do this for every room and for every box.

3. Get help

One thing that we must understand is that we don’t always have time to do everything on our own. So, unless you have 3 months to pack everything up, you should get some help and get things done faster and with ease.

According to easypeasyremovals.com.au, the moving services can help you out with the process of removing the large items from your home, and they will do everything on time. You should look for a service that fits your budget, and know that it is far better to pay someone to get things done than risk hurting your back or damaging your items.

4. Have the chargers close by

No matter if you choose to hire a service to help you out, or if you plan on doing everything on your own, one thing has to be noted – your chargers must go to a separate box that you will know where it is at all times. We need chargers for our smart devices and for our laptops, and our work and communication depend on it.

So, always pack them separately, and don’t let that bag or box go with the rest of your things. If possible, have it with you at all times, so it does not get lost.

5. Important things should be put separately

You should know that the chargers are not the only important things that you should pay attention to. Label a box or a bag that will contain all of your important documents, as well as expensive items including jewelry.

This box should also go with you and not with the moving truck. There you can put your birth certificate, documents for the new place, or anything else that would be bad if it got lost. You can even use a box of a different color, or label it with a separate tape so you know where it is at all times.

6. Have an open first – bag

When we move into a new place, we don’t have time to unpack everything right away. However, you are going to need several things in the first few days, before you put everything in place.

So, you should pack one bag or a box that will contain items that will help you throughout the first few days. That bag should contain things, including your pillow and blanket, toothbrush, and items for personal hygiene and things that you can use in the kitchen. Label this box as “open me first” so it does not get mixed with the rest of the stuff.

7. Do you really need all your things?

The last thing we are going to talk about is the items you own. We all have too many things that we don’t use, and we never will. So, when you get to them, instead of packing them to relocate them into your new home, just get rid of them. You can choose if you want to sell those items, if you want to give them to a charity or if you want to just throw them away.

This way, you will make room for new and better things, and you won’t end up with the same items that you are never going to use. In addition, if you decide to have a garage sale, you can make new friends in the new place, and you will be able to make some money and replace the items that you’ve sold with new things you are going to use.

With a little bit of organization, this whole process won't be as difficult or stressful as you think it is going to be. Have patience, do things one at a time, and know that a professional service can go a long way in helping you get things done on time.