Never imagined an office as a dream workspace? The monotony and stressful situations you face at work on a daily basis aren’t the future you want for yourself? Just admit it – you’d give everything for having more time to explore various destinations around the world, travel and have fun, but also make some cash at the same time. While some would probably tell you that you’re out of your mind and that such a scenario isn’t likely to happen, believe it or not, today it’s absolutely possible to achieve this.

Thanks to the expansion of jobs that can be done online, all travel enthusiasts are now able to earn and live the life they have always dreamed of. When your office can be any corner of this world, all you need from work tools is a single laptop – or sometimes you can even go without it! When you start making money this way, the location you’re in no longer matters. It can be a comfortable sofa in your home or a breathtaking beach in Rio. Let’s take a look at some simple, but super entertaining ways to make bread and honey while being an aspiring traveler.

Freelancing

Freelancing is one of the basic ways of being able to work and travel at the same time. In the last two decades, this sphere became increasingly popular, making a huge number of people retrain, educate more and opt for this way of earning. This isn’t strange if we have in mind the flexibility this way of life provides. As a result of the immense interest, numerous platforms that offer remote freelance jobs from various fields started overflowing the market.

Starting from the IT industry, to photography and writing jobs – there’s a niche for almost everybody. Some of the most famous platforms include Upwork and Fiverr, whose offers are most often focused on areas such as internet research, graphic or web design, and many more.

Start a travel blog or a vlogging channel

Can’t you say this is the perfect way to combine the beauty of wanderlust and the usefulness of video content? As you travel to your favorite parts of the world, share all you see with other people online through your virtual diary.

It doesn’t have to be just a diary – you can create a kind of guide through which you’ll direct all potential future travelers to everything that’s worth visiting when going to a certain country. Be it the best accommodation or places to go out and eat, people will be thankful for any info you can share with them and potentially enrich their future experiences.

However, keep in mind that it may definitely take some time until you reach the first contract and get contacted by the first associates. You’ll have to put a lot of love and effort into being noticed on a market full of travel bloggers today. But well – once you succeed in that, you may earn more than you’ve ever expected.

Use your language skills and offer teaching services

Language teaching is a good suggestion for those who plan to stay longer in one country because, in case you constantly change the place where you’re staying, you won’t be able to achieve any kind of continuity. If you’re fluent in a language that is popular on a global level, such as English or French, you‘ll surely be able to use your skills and earn some cash thanks to your talent.

This means not only teaching children – which is great, especially when it comes to Asian countries, which are always ready to pay well for English language teaching services – but also working for certain companies. Some business owners will want to reach markets outside their home country and will then require a representative in a foreign language. A great opportunity for you to jump in and save the day!

Online betting

The global popularity of casinos has influenced the creation of online versions. Thanks to that, today, players all over the world have the opportunity to bet on their favorite sports or to play roulette, poker, or slot regardless of the place where they are. This is a good money-making idea for those who want to live traveling – you can always find an online casino that doesn’t involve high stakes, such as ufabet, where the initial minimum bet is only 10 baht.

Remember to make sure you verify the reliability of the online playroom whose member you want to become before you start betting. Check whether the casino has a license, whether players from your country are allowed access, or what’s the reputation of the playroom and its bonus offer.

Sell your handicrafts

Your creativity can be a good companion on the road to success. Each creative skill you possess can bring you cash in situations like this, so start thinking about starting to sell your handicrafts. Whether you’re good at making jewelry, drawing, or painting, you can use everything.

Getting started will require a little investment in the material as you’ll have to buy most of it but you can also find some in nature, including colorful pebbles, shells, plants and so on. Later, when you turn your idea into an amazing final product, you can find a place for yourself at the local market or in a cute local souvenir shop – ‘cause, why not?

Look for a job at some local hostel

When you arrive at a destination where you plan to spend several months, try to ask the locals if there’s a hostel that needs staff. It’s also possible to find this information on the Internet, so basically, in the end, you don’t have to wait to arrive in the planned country to find a job. You can simply do it in advance – and it will be waiting for you. It isn’t uncommon for hostel employees to be aspiring travelers, so take advantage of that.

Become a photo seller

In the end, when you have the opportunity to visit some breathtaking destinations in your life that aren’t available to everyone, the photos you take on these trips are surely impressive.

Add some talent for photography to that and voila – there’s no doubt that you can start a business. You would be surprised to know how many individuals and companies are willing to pay dizzying amounts of cash for unique and quality photos. Go beyond the limits – offer your services to newlyweds or start photographing celebrations. Don’t keep yourself tied to a single niche – that’s the beauty of the freedom of art.