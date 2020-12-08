Looking for logo design trends 2021? If so, you will find all your answers on this blog.

An iconic and professional logo design, today more than ever before, must cut through an awful lot of noise, especially with the emergence of a new business every single day. The art lies in exploring and working out how to do that. As with typography, color, and branding trends, knowing which logo design trends will prove popular with audiences right now is an exclusive skillset-whether you are an existing business or just have hit the road.

Logo Design Trends 2021: What to Follow and What to Skip

Here, we will be looking back at trends that shaped logo designs in 2020 so that we can forecast the hits for 2021. There is a lot of overlap in the design trends we have researched and compiled for you. Some logo designs, or let’s say the successful ones, have used a minimum of 3 trends while others did not feel the need to follow any. And the results? Not really great! Therefore, it is advised to incorporate as many trends as you can for your next logo, but also make sure to only follow trends that perfectly match your brand identity, the services you offer, and the industry you are in.

Let’s get started then.

1. Architectural Inspiration

Architecture and graphic design have always inspired each other, and one cannot deny they both go hand in hand. Architectural design is providing new inspiration and luck to logo designers and has managed to gain momentum in the past couple of years. Therefore, we have come to expect this design trend will undoubtedly flourish in the next few years as well. 2020 has made logo designers take a lesson in physical space as they create a brand identity by using visual interpretations of architecture’s physical expressions in the digital world.

2. Inventive Typography

A lot of business owners do not like the idea of incorporating images and illustrations in their logo, which makes sense because that cannot work for all businesses; inventive typography is all you need in such situations. An original and custom font has the ability and power to transform the most obscure of logos. As for your target audience, they will undoubtedly appreciate your inventive typography if carefully made.

Now instead of revamping the old fonts and styles, it is always wise and easy to get it done from scratch. All you have to do is think and capture the essence of your business in the most precise and sophisticated way.

3. Proper Usage of Negative Space

Negative space, also known as white space, is the blank space surrounding your image or text in the design. This empty space can work its wonder if you know how to take advantage of it. Negative space can be a unique and ingenious way to convey multiple ideas, thoughts, and visions. Never make the mistake of filling up your space thinking an addition of multiple elements will create a great impression on the clients. Nobody likes clutter and noise. You will only confuse the viewers by adding everything you know and can. Keep it clean, and give space to breathe.

4. Simplicity and Minimalism

Simplification and minimalism, out of an ordinary and easy to follow trend, has now become a philosophy. It is as clear as the day that this aesthetically pleasing trend is here to stay. A clean and minimal composition renders the logo design more versatile and practical. As a result, a simple design remains perfectly legible across all kinds of backgrounds and industries, even the most challenging and competitive ones.

5. Motion Graphics and Videos

We usually expect and believe logos should be still and motionless. But it is high time to evolve and get over this thought. We have recently seen that videos and motion graphics have become inseparable when it comes to visual advertisement, and this trend will not only stay but rule in the coming years. If you want to increase engagement in lesser time, motion graphics is the only way forward. It will not only make your logos look alluring and appealing but also engage the target audience fully.

6. Responsiveness

As the digital world today makes a collective shift from desktop and laptop to mobile, the design trends favoring adaptability on smaller screens are going to have a field day in 2021. Responsive logo designs are no exception. These logo designs are those that shape-lift, change in sizes, dimensions or even shades to fit in wherever they are needed to.

As we mostly prefer viewing websites on our phone screens, it makes complete sense that business logos on websites also have responsive versions that do not ruin the image and design when viewed on a tablet or phone. Thus, the responsiveness of logos undoubtedly makes it to the Logo design trends 2021’ list, and those following this trend will also give their businesses a quick boost.

7. Abstract Grids

2021 is going to be all about letting the design out of the box. The grids will be abstract, loosened up and not too structured, allowing your brain engage and communicate with it a little. The goal is to maintain a bit of structure and shape while letting the tiles off the grid. You will have to design the structure to give the design a bit of skeleton without allowing the elements fall all over the place. How to do that? Well, for that, one way is to add chaos in the abstract logo with some hierarchy in mind. But make sure to add lots of negative space so that the grids can hold on to each other firmly.

8. Overlapping Logos

Overlapping logo designs are starring to become more of a website staple these days. it might take place over a single letter or shape or cover the whole original combination of different elements. By using this logo design trend, designers are pushing back semi-flat and flat designs.

Although the shapes and hues will remain simplified and clean, with multiple layers, designers are going to create complex logos that will help companies market more about their products and services. Since this is a complex process, make sure to hire a professional designer or get help from a well-known Logo designing agency.

9. Variable Logos

Logo and web designers are working in an era where most companies and brands are very much aware that their identity symbols would be viewed on multiple platforms. They are no longer concerned about how their logo will look on different platforms but are also concerned about building stronger personal connections with diverse groups of customers. How can our logo speak equally well to families and millennials? That is where variable logos come in.

This trend reproves the one-size-fits-all approach to logo design. Just as the name explains, a variable logo design individualizes the relationship between brands and customers because they have the power of adaptability. Dynamic typefaces, specialized iconography, and thoughtful personalization can help frame strong connections to the audience’s specific needs and demands.

10. Scalability

Another logo design trend for 2021 is its scalability, which cannot be compromised and overlooked. Keep in mind that your logo design will feature a variety of advertisements, from broadcast to print and social media platforms. A professional logo should appear impressive on all platforms at all times. This means when your logo is scaled up to a larger proportion, for instance, on a billboard, it should be as good and readable as it did on your business website. If it cannot become part of the billboard design, it is useless. Similarly, if there is a need to print your logo on a much smaller surface, such as that of a marketing and promotional product, the details must be clear and easy to comprehend.

That is all for the logo design trends for 2021. We hope this blog helped to decide on the right trends for your design. Just make sure that any of the new trends you feel like trying has a genuine place in the logo art brief. New trends for the sake of new is not wise and professional as it looks desperate and informed. Do not fall into the trap. Only go with something that goes well with the brand essence and ideology.

If you have any questions and queries, let us know in the section below.