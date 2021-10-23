6 Limo Etiquette Tips to Know Before Hiring

Hiring a limo for your special event, party or wedding is one of the most popular transportation choices for many people to reach their designated location. That’s why thousands of people hire Toronto Limo Service everyday to carry them from one spot to another daily so that they can reach their destination in style.

The problem arises when most of these customers don’t know the proper limo etiquettes that are necessary when you are travelling in a limousine. According to Torontolimorentals.com, a violation of these etiquettes can result in a direct cancellation of the trip from the agency and also cause you a considerable amount of fines by them.

Of course, no limo traveller wants this to happen in their limo trip and that’s why many people actively seek for limo etiquette tips while riding inside the vehicle. There are many people that are not aware of these simple ethics and if you are one of them, then don’t worry because we have you covered.

In this article we will be listing several etiquette tips that you should necessarily know before you hire a limousine. Read the article till the end so that you don’t miss out on crucial details.

Follow proper entering and leaving protocols

This may sound ridiculous at first glance but hear us out – there are a lot of people out there that treat a limo service as they would treat any other car service. This means that they enter a limousine by themselves and leave whenever and however they wish. If you do this in real life with an actual limousine service, it can create a number of embarrassing moments that you would definitely want to avoid for your trip.

Common limousine etiquette tells you to stand on the spot outside your limo’s doors until the chauffeur comes and opens the doors for you. After that, you can slide cozily inside the limo’s seats and shift along until everyone is seated properly inside the limo. The same applies for leaving the limo. Wait for your chauffeur to open the doors for you and then leave using the handle on the roof. Let the guys leave the limo first and let them help the ladies get out.

Treat your chauffeur with respect

Your chauffeur might be a part of your limo service but as a human being and your driver, they deserve all the respect in the world from their riders. That’s why limo etiquette heavily frowns on customers that curse their chauffeurs, make rude or offensive comments, try to talk to them while they are busy driving or offer them alcoholic drinks.

It is necessary that you avoid all the above mentioned practices and instead be friendly and warm to your chauffeur as much as possible. After all, they are the ones taking you from one location to another location and are responsible for your safety. It is also necessary that you tip them a healthy 10-20% of what you pay the agency as it is their necessary due for safely transporting you to your destination

Let your limo agency know about the number of riders beforehand

It is necessary that you let your agency know how many people are going to ride the limo beforehand. Informing your company about a sudden guest addition is extremely bad practice as it is often too late at that point to change the limo into a larger option and thus you can get stuck with a limo that doesn’t carry as many guests as you’d want.

Informing your agency about the final number of guests that will be travelling inside the limo well in advance is a much better choice for you as well as for the agency. This information allows the company to look for larger limousines that are more comfortable for your guests and have more features inside them. However they also cost more and should only be used when the guest number changes increasingly out of the blue

Ensure that you don’t trash the limousine

When you are travelling for hours in a limousine, it can start feeling that you are in your own car or your friend’s car and cause you to become reckless with your behavior. This reckless behaviour can directly lead you to trashing the limousine inside with various food packages or wrappers. Even if you don’t mean to do it intentionally, it is important that you check your trash and keep it in a bin or plastic bag of some sorts.

Throwing all your trash inside the limo and making it your personal garbage bin is one of the most unethical things you can do while riding the limo. What’s more is that you will be charged separately, and quite heavily, for the amount of trash you create inside the limo. Unless you want to pay these hefty charges, pick up all your trash and keep it with you, take all your belongings and don’t miss a single one of them.

Keep your consumption habits in check

Limos are often used for parties and carrying party entourages to their destination. In the spirit of the party, many people can often opt for drinking in the car, smoking inside the vehicle and in rare cases, even using drugs. All of these things are strictly illegal in most limo agencies in the country and can cause you to become the recipient of a lawsuit or very hefty fines.

If you too have a consumption habit like smoking or drinking alcohol, we strongly recommend that you keep the habit in check and outside the limo after you arrive at your destination or before the journey starts. Never smoke or drink inside a limo as many people forbid it and it can cause a lot of trouble for the driver as well as the agency. You should also avoid any wild or raucous behavior as it can quickly end up in fights or arguments which is heavily frowned upon by limo service agencies.

Conclusion

There are several limo etiquette tips that you as a limo rider should definitely follow before you start riding in limos. We hope this article was insightful for you regarding that and if it was, please consider following our website for regular updates as it will help us out immensely.