9 Advantages of Using LED Warehouse Lighting – 2020 Guide

Warehouses are large spaces with high shelving, high ceilings, minimal windows, and large floor surfaces. Therefore warehouses need to have proper lighting to create a suitable environment for the workers to be productive.

The energy requirement for a warehouse can sometimes be costly due to the high electricity bill. Replacing the older warehouse fixtures with LED warehouse lighting from www.ledlightexpert.com can significantly reduce your electricity expenses with a considerable margin.

LED warehouse lighting also allows the workers to feel safe even when working at night and makes it cheaper to operate the facility due to its energy-saving benefit.

Here are some of the advantages you may look at while installing LED lighting in your warehouse.

1. Energy-saving

LED lighting fixtures reduce electricity costs by about 75% compared to other fixtures. LED lamps can produce 15000 lumens that illuminate the space from the high ceilings. They also have specific features such as motion sensors that act as a security feature; they light up when they detect an intruder. This allows an energy saving of up to 80% as energy is converted to light, and only 20% is lost through heat.

Energy-efficient bulbs such as LEDs are available in stores at different prices to suit one’s budget and preference.

2. Bright illumination

Warehouses require sufficient light coverage for its operations to continue smoothly. LED lights brighten up space instantly and provide great ambiance. It offers better visibility through the vast display of material stored. They also switch to full brightness immediately after turned on as they don’t take time to warm up.

With LED warehouse lighting, you can be guaranteed that you will use them for a long time as they can be frequently turned on or off without reducing their lifespan.

3. Cost-saving

LED lighting fixtures are energy efficient, which means they consume less power when operating, reducing electricity costs by up to 75%. This allows for a reduction in electricity bills saving you money. The initial cost of purchasing may seem expensive. However, in the long run, they will offer you value for your money as they last a long time.

By installing LED warehouse lighting, the warehouse can cut down on its operating costs drastically.

4. Durability

LED light fixtures last a long time compared to other conventional lights options. They have a longer lifespan, which means they burn out less often; they are not frequently replaced. These light fixtures are also resistant to external factors such as rain, shock, vibrations, and external vandalism. They are made from durable material as they do not break easily.

Led lighting fixtures are also ideal for different weather conditions as they can adapt to different temperature settings.

5. Safe work environment

LED light fixtures are bright enough to provide illumination to all the corners of the warehouse. That helps provide a safer environment for the workers by minimizing accidents that may occur if the warehouse was not adequately lit. They are also more reliable compared to other lighting fixtures.

Installation of LED lighting fixtures will give a fresh look to the warehouse and also improve the visibility of the warehouse.

6. Increases workers’ productivity

Research has shown that a better-lit workplace can improve workers’ performance by 8% compared to other lighting options. LED warehouse lighting has a high CRI that allows for better lighting quality. CRI (color rendering index) is usually defined as a chart that describes on a scale of between 0-100 the quality of light produced by a light fixture.

The use of traditional light sources in a warehouse increases the chances of flickering, which in turn causes eye strain and headaches to the workers. This will eventually reduce the worker’s performance and impact the operations of the warehouse negatively due to staff absence on sick leave.

Consider using LED lights as they are brighter and more reliable and will enhance the workers’ environment positively.

7. Easy to replace

Warehouses have very high ceilings, which sometimes make it difficult to access the light fixtures easily. There are various warehouse lighting fixtures in the stores, such as economy LED high bay, special grade LED high bay, and economy LED round high bay. If you’re looking to replace your light fixtures, it is very easy to install as they come with a manual explaining how to go about it.

Choose LED warehouse lighting as they have a long lifespan of between 50,000-100,000hours and won’t need to be replaced as often, therefore reducing maintenance costs. The manufacturers also offer a guarantee policy in case of breakage while installing to attract more customers.

8. Free of harmful chemicals

Led lights are free from toxic chemicals such as mercury, making them less hazardous to the environment and humans. They are also 100% recyclable, which means they do not cause pollution to the environment.

LED lighting is environmentally friendly compared to other bulbs such as fluorescent bulbs as they have mercury, which makes them hazardous when they break. Therefore consider using them in your warehouse as they are eco-friendly.

9. Ability to dim lighting

LED lighting has hardware that is installed to allow it to dim. This increases its significant value as it helps the bulb to consume less power increasing its lifespan. You may require different lighting brightness in a day where the sun is bright, making this feature an added advantage. This adaptation of dim lighting is energy efficient as it will eventually reduce the cost of electricity.

Adaptation of LED Lighting fixtures is convenient as they are pocket-friendly, functional, and can meet your needs.

Conclusion

With the above advantages discussed above, LED lights have proven to be the best in the market than other lighting options. A warehouse requires proper lighting to operate efficiently; therefore, it is important to choose a lighting option that is energy efficient, durable, and reliable.

Warehouses can benefit a lot from installing LED warehouse lighting as they reduce costs significantly and are highly durable. Therefore consider installing LED lighting for you to realize the benefits.