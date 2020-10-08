The Importance of Keeping Your Skin Hydrated – 2020 Guide

Whether you have a naturally hydrated skin due to adequate genetic inheritance, or you use supplementation to compensate for low levels of hydration, the importance of keeping your skin nourished is something that more and more people pay attention to and realize the paramount role your skin has in keeping your whole body safe.

The fact that skin is the largest organ functioning in the human organism often goes unnoticed when people talk about the wellbeing of the human body. The significance of skin is much more important than to protect the organism from external influences. Not only does it act as first instance protection from the outer factors, but it also keeps our body warm and helps with the body temperature regulation.

You feel with your skin, touch and communicate with the world around you. Our body would be exposed to everything that comes in our way if there were not for the skin acting as a barrier between the interior that makes us and the exterior that surrounds us. We would not be even able to go out and feel the beauty of a sunny day if there were not for the protective layer that keeps us safe no matter what we encounter. Another vital role our skin plays in our lives is that it helps our body breathe through the pores located on its surface. Therefore, we release excessive temperature when we overheat and cool down by releasing sweat and other excretion. We could enumerate even more important tasks our skin preforms on a daily basis, but even then, we would most certainly fail to mention all the vital processes it administers or helps in their administration.

After reading through the previous paragraph, it is easy to conclude why we should take care of our skin and keep it always in the best shape possible, since multiple other important features of our body strictly depend on the quality and wellbeing of our coating. After learning what it actually does, keeping your skin hydrated is one of the basic means to secure it has a good foundation to safeguard the rest of your body and to be prepared for all sorts of challenges everyday life may put in front of it. In order to help you maintain the good health of your skin, we have prepared the following lines for you to take into consideration so you finally ensure it is well cared for.

Hyaluronic Acid

The hydration of your skin depends on its ability to keep the adequate amount of water it needs for ideal functioning. Among many other agents, the skin consists of certain components creditable for retaining the water molecules, therefore, making the skin hydrated and with more supple features. The more hydrated your skin is, the more youthful you will appear, since the well-hydrated skin is not likely to wrinkle. Ways of hydration of your skin are multiple, and the most famous one is to drink enough fluids. Enough means that you ingest enough water for the whole body to function adequately and the amounts depend on your body type.

Another amazing way to feed your skin with water is by using specialized body washes. Not only are there regular products, but there are also vegan-friendly body washes, such as suezbana body wash, which will help you hydrate your skin in a more sophisticated way.

Coffee and Sodas

Although different types of coffee and sodas tasting amazing can help us quench our thirst, they do not help you hydrate your organism, therefore, your skin fails to get the water it needs to stay fit. Namely, although both coffee drinks and sodas are liquids, they contain large amounts of caffeine and sugars. Well, caffeine is a diuretic, meaning that not only does it not provide your body with water, but helps you get rid of the water out of your system. Thus, leaving your body and skin without much-needed water molecules.

Airconditioning

It does not matter whether you use air-conditioning to heat or to cool a room you spend your day in, since it affects your skin. Namely, both hot and cold air influence the quality of your skin in a way that they dry up the surface they get in touch with. Therefore, applying some lotions with adequate formula regarding skin hydration should be a wise choice, except if you can stay out of climatized rooms.

Showers and Baths

Make sure you do not use water that is much hotter that the temperature of your skin. Although you might be using special oils and baths to help you hydrate your skin, the hot water will not make them effective. It does not have to do anything with the preparations, moreover, with the water. Just turn the temperature down and you will be good to go since warmth helps your body lose water. The same goes for extremely cold temperatures since they affect the skin badly.

Carrot, Apricot

There are foods rich in certain elements that can help you with the hydration of your skin. Among many other foods, eating carrots and apricots should help you protect your skin in a more efficient way. You see, many beauty products contain the active ingredient called beta carotene. It is what gives the color to the fruits that is important, the pigment. Namely, the best way to implement this ingredient into your body is via digestive system, therefore, eating carrots and apricots will help you make your skin even better!

Whether you payed attention to the state of your skin earlier, or this is the first time you encounter facts that reveal of what importance it is to nourish it, try implementing the aforementioned suggestions to keep your skin hydrated and treated in the right way. Not only will your skin be able to protect you from who knows what, but it will look amazing and feel even better. Your skin knows it all, and shows it all, so make sure you have something good to show around!