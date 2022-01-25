4 Ways to Tell if Your Diamond Necklace is Real or Fake

Diamond necklaces are among the most prized pieces of jewelry for women. They are timeless, classic adornments that are often passed down through generations. Over the years, many imitation diamonds have been invented in order to capitalize on their popularity. Here’s how you can tell if your diamond necklace is real or fake.

Stamps

Stamps Diamonds typically come with a grading report which will indicate whether or not it is a real or fake diamond. Diamonds that are natural tend to be purer than those that were created by man-made methods, so they tend to come with stamps like ‘D Flawless’ and ‘IF.’ Forgeries usually do not have these stamps on them because they’re either glass imitations or artificial diamonds made specifically for this purpose.

Colors

According to PurpleMay Jewellery diamonds that are real will have a natural tint of yellow, orange or brown to them. This coloration is caused by nitrogen impurities inherent in the diamond when it was formed over a billion years ago. In contrast, man-made diamonds tend to be purer and therefore lack these hue colors within them. If your stone has any color other than white to it, chances are it’s not the genuine article.

Brighter stones

Real diamonds reflect light in many different angles while fake diamonds usually only contain one reflection point. Real diamonds also tend to appear brighter than their man-made counterparts because they can disperse light more effectively due to their rough surfaces which contain features referred to as ‘facets.’ Natural diamonds are more brilliant than imitations because they contain more cracks and inclusions that refract light like a prism.

Cut

Diamonds that are cut with the proper proportions tend to sparkle more than those that don’t. If your stone has 58 facets, there’s a good chance it is real because this number was determined long ago by mineralogists after years of research on how diamonds actually reflect light. Imitations often have lesser numbers of facets which means they will not produce as much reflection or brilliance when they are put under scrutiny.

Environments

Natural diamonds are mined from the earth where conditions can vary depending on their geographical location. For example, stones mined in Russia tend to be harder while ones mined in Africa tend to be softer due to the environmental factors of their origin.

Stones mined from places that are typically harsher and more difficult to be excavated from will usually contain fewer impurities and inclusions than those mined from easier locations. You may not know for sure whether or not your diamond necklace is real or fake until you take it to a jeweler specializing in diamonds.

This way, they can conduct various tests on your stone and determine whether it’s natural or man-made. If you want even better protection against fakes, consider buying certified diamonds which come with certificates guaranteeing their quality and authenticity as natural stones.

Home Testing Methods for Checking Diamonds

The first home testing method is the ‘water test.’ For this method, fill a glass of water with four ice cubes. Place your diamond in the glass for one minute. After only one minute, take out the diamond and examine it closely under good lighting conditions. If there are any visible cracks or fractures in it, then you most likely have an imitation on your hands because real diamonds tend to be more resilient than that.

Another home testing method is the ‘toothpaste method,’ which requires toothpaste, toothbrush and plain tap water. To start off this test, moisten your toothbrush with water and put two drops of toothpaste onto it before scrubbing your stone vigorously for five minutes while running at least three facets simultaneously (in order to produce enough friction to scratch the stone).

The diamond should have a noticeably blue tint after this part. Next, submerge your stone into a glass of plain tap water and wait for it to dry completely before examining it again with good lighting conditions. If there are no scratches on your stone from toothpaste, then there is a chance that it may be real because even though diamonds are harder than toothpaste, they’re still much softer than what would be necessary to produce any noticeable scratches.

The final home testing method involves using an electronic tester like the ones used by jewelers which can detect whether or not nitrogen exists within the diamond itself. This test usually takes around thirty seconds to conduct and you’ll need at least six volts of electricity in order for it to work. Simply place the stone in question on top of some conductive material like aluminum foil and press the red button of your tester. If it emits a yellow light, then this usually means that there is nitrogen within the diamond which would mean it’s real.

There are many ways to tell if your diamond necklace is the real deal or the fake one. Do not go for looks alone because they can be deceiving. Instead, consider these tips and start testing your diamonds today to protect yourself from falling victim to any jewelry scams!

This article was made to inform you about how you can figure out if your diamond necklace is real or fake. The tips and tricks mentioned in the article should give you a decent idea as to whether or not your precious piece of jewelry is natural or man-made. In addition, be sure to look for stamps on the stone as well as its coloration because those will give you more information as to what kind of gem it actually is.

Also, pay attention to whether or not the stone has been cut correctly since that will have a significant impact on its performance and appearance under scrutiny by jewelers. If you want even better protection against imitations, consider buying certified diamonds which come with certificates guaranteeing their quality and authenticity as natural stones.