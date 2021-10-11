Is Ethereum More Environmentally Friendly Than Bitcoin?

Cryptocurrencies are ruling today’s world due to many reasons. Many investors are now shifting to investing in these digital currencies as they provide high-profit potential. It doesn’t matter whether you are an expert or a beginner. You can quickly learn the process of investing in various cryptocurrencies. But one thing that most people don’t know is their negative impact on the environment.

We know it might be surprising for you as well. If you know more about the same, you have come to a perfect place. In this article, we will discuss how cryptocurrencies impact the environment. The best thing about investing in digital currencies is getting help from various platforms and websites. You might have to struggle while finding the best one because there are a lot of options.

Researching will be beneficial in this case. But how can you proceed with the process? Well, you can read customer reviews, watch videos regarding the same. Similarly, when it comes to choosing a cryptocurrency to invest in, many people get confused. Bitcoin and Ethereum are the most popular digital currencies that are now trending in the market. Some people think that Ethereum is a better option because it is more environmentally friendly than bitcoins. How accurate is that statement? We are going to dive deeper into this topic.

Does Ethereum impact the environment negatively like Bitcoin?

As technology is improving day by day, the load on the environment is also increasing. In other words, people are destroying natural resources to satisfy their needs. That is why we need to be more careful in using them for various purposes.

If we talk about digital currencies, you might already know how much technology consumes energy. This energy consumption will become one of the reasons for the declining number of natural resources in the future.

Blockchain technology is responsible for increasing the usage of electricity. Due to this reason, many people who are concerned about the environment avoid using cryptocurrencies. It is a good move by them, but still, some people think it is all a myth.

The system of bitcoin has not changed much since it came to the market. Bitcoin mining is still dangerous for the environment. Maybe that is the reason why investors are thinking of shifting to Ethereum.

Ethereum’s popularity is now increasing faster than before. Do you know why? The creator of this cryptocurrency, Vitalik Buterin, has transformed the system of Ethereum to make it more environmentally friendly. According to him, it will reduce energy consumption by 99 percent.

A new infrastructure for transactions is an excellent initiative taken by the creator. Also, it has been claimed that the system will become more efficient in its working. As a result, more people will be interested in investing in this type of cryptocurrency. If you are still in doubt about Ethereum, you can read this article until the end.

How do bitcoins impact the environment?

Bitcoin is the most reliable cryptocurrency globally because it was the first-ever digital currency that came into this world. Satoshi Nakamoto wanted to make a decentralized currency from the government’s rules and regulations. That is why he created these digital coins.

However, in the past few years, bitcoin’s popularity has declined because it is not suitable for the environment. A lot of energy is consumed, and there are many problems with technology. Let’s find them out-

Energy Consumption is high

You might already know that blockchain technology is used in bitcoin mining. Many miners don’t understand the side effects of using it. As it is a decentralized currency, every transaction takes place on the network. So, the burden is always higher on the same.

With time, the number of miners has also increased. Well, that is good news for the cryptocurrency market. But simultaneously, blockchain technology is consuming more energy than before. Due to this reason, some countries have decided to ban mining.

Instead of prohibiting the mining process, the team behind bitcoins should focus on making it an environmentally-friendly cryptocurrency. There has been no progress regarding it till now. However, we are not sure about the future.

Increased pollution levels

Many studies have taken place that proves bitcoin mining is harmful to mother earth. You will be astonished to know that a single transaction has a carbon footprint of 549.74 KG. The countries where more miners are present have higher pollution levels than countries that have prohibited digital coins. All the surveys can shock you. Even you won’t feel necessary to invest in this digital currency anymore after seeing various graphs.

Electronic waste

Have you ever heard of the term e-waste? It is a type of waste that is generated from electricity consumption. Bitcoin’s hardware becomes outdated after one and a half years. It means that after one and a half years, it needs replacement. That is why the system produces a lot of electronic waste.

Hardware impacts the environment

Bitcoin’s hardware is another thing that creates problems for nature. Mining is not possible without an advanced computer. So, more and more people are buying these devices to earn more profits.

These devices have the potential to harm the environment in many ways. There were no such problems in the early years when digital coins came. With the advancements in technology, everything has changed.

Bitcoin VS Ethereum- Which is Best?

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have high profit potential. But there is a vast difference if we talk about them in terms of the environment-friendly.

Bitcoin’s system has not changed yet. So, Ethereum would be a better option.

Ethereum 2.0 will be the best choice for everyone as the system will become suitable for the environment.

The Bottom Line

Environment conservation should be everyone’s priority. We hope that now you understand how cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin impact the environment. Ethereum will become better with time, for sure. So, you have to choose wisely.