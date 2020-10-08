5 Benefits Of Invoice Management Systems For Your Business – 2020 Guide

Every business owner wants their company to be the best, to be recognized by the clients, and they want to get their payments on time. There are different types of billing methods, and in the last decade, invoice management systems have become extremely popular. In this 2020 guide, we are going to tell you more about these platforms, and how you can benefit from them. Know that choosing the right management platform will save you a lot of time, money, and it will make your clients happier, and your business deals better.

1. Faster process

The first reason why every business should start using these systems is processing time. We all know how valuable time is, both for us and our clients, and we need to do everything we can to speed things up. When you have to go through a complex process, and when you have to manually send every invoice, that means that the orders will pile up, and the payment will be late.

Our clients rely on us that we are going to take care of everything, so they can easily just make the payment, and when we are late with that, they will see us as someone who is not organized or trustworthy. It is said that companies who take too long to deliver both the products and the bills are more likely to lose customers. So, when you incorporate these systems in your working process, you will be able to deliver everything automatically, on time, and with that show your clients that you value their time.

2. Faster approval

The great thing about the management systems is that everything is done automatically. This means that the program itself knows which parameters must be met so that the invoice is approved, and if they are not, the system will return the invoice.

On the other hand, if everything is done correctly, then the employees won’t have to deal with checking and rechecking everything by hand, and the software will approve the requests automatically. This means that the approval will go faster, and if there are any issues or mistakes, they are going to be caught in time. Know that the automated workflow can still be checked by the manager or the supervisor, and if needed, you can set it up in a way that a quality assessment process can be done before the invoices go out.

3. Decreased costs

One of the things that are crucial in choosing a platform and a management system is the costs. No one wants to spend too much money on things that are not going to be vital in the months to come, and with these platforms, you will be able to cut costs.

Here we are not talking just about the overall costs of the subscription or the price of the software, we are also talking about the money you are going to save by speeding up every single process. It is said that with these platforms you will save up to 30% of the costs per year on invoices alone, and that will make the biggest difference.

Know that by introducing a simple process, you will be able to get things done fast and with ease. The only thing you will need to do is follow a template and set up your platform. If you want to know more about the options you have, and how you can keep track of the finances and savings, you can click here.

4. Brand identity

Now let’s talk about the ways these platforms are going to change the way your customers look at your brand. When everything is done online, and when your clients can access your platform, they will be able to see your logo, your brand colors, and they will learn more about you as a company.

It is said that the companies that are better recognized, are more likely to get their payments before the due date, and clients see them as much more trustworthy and serious company. One small thing that can make the biggest difference is your logo. The latest studies have shown that when you incorporate your logo in the bill, you are three times more likely to get the payment on time.

5. Security

The last thing we are going to talk about is security. As we all know, this is the most important part of every company, and if you are not offering your users a secure platform, they will not trust you. Even though mistakes happen, we cannot allow ourselves to leak valuable data and to risk losing the account information of our customers.

With online payments, and with the right platform, you will be able to get everything done with the best security and all of the information will be safely stored. Know that most of the software you can find on the market is done with the highest protocols, so you won’t have to worry about the safety of the transactions.

Other things that are proven benefits of these platforms is the fact that it is available 24/7, so there won’t be any delays and you won’t have to worry about the office hours for the automated system. You can easily choose your preferred language or currency, and you can easily switch from one currency to another. This will help you, especially if you are outsourcing, or if you are working with freelance clients. The auditing process is faster and simpler, so there won’t be any mistakes that go unnoticed. Last, but not least, the whole process is environmentally friendly, and you won’t have to deal with paper or ink to send your bill to the clients.

Spend some time searching for the best platform, and know that the prices will vary depending on the plan you choose. Talk to your peers and ask them for recommendations on the best service on the market. Know that once you switch to automated online payments, you won’t go back to the traditional ways of invoicing.