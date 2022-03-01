Most Common Industrial Roofing Systems and Tips For Choosing

It is not necessary to emphasize how important the roof is, whether we are talking about a residential or business building. If you live in a house, then you know a thing or two more about the roof than the one who lives in the building and does not deals with roof maintenance.

But it should be kept in mind that apart from the basic purpose, such as protecting the interior from external factors, commercial and residential roofs have almost no similarities.

Residential buildings have a steep slope roof in 99% of cases, and the materials most commonly used to cover the roof are tile, slate and asphalt shingles. When we talk about the industrial roofing system, it is large in size, incomparably larger than the residential one and is almost always flat, at least if viewed from the ground.

Such a roof must be ready to withstand much heavier weights due to huge AC units, foot traffic and many other things to which the roof on the house is not exposed. In order to find the best possible solution, we will tell you which are the most common industrial roofing systems and give you tips for choosing.

Types of industrial roofing systems

We have already mentioned that industrial roofing systems cover a huge area and are flat or have very low slopes, which means that your choice is somewhat limited and different from residential roofing systems.

However, this does not mean that there are only a few options. With the growth of all types of industries and thus the growing need for different roofing systems, today you can choose between dozens of materials. Each of these options has its pros and cons, so let’s analyze all of them or at least the most popular ones.

Metal

Metal roofing is one of the few on our list that, although more popular for industrial roofing, also has applications for residential roofing. Metal is a very durable material, as you know, and that is why many owners decide to use metal plates to cover the roof. What can be a problem with metal is rust, but you can find different substances that will protect the metal from rust.

Metal has great fire resistance, but it is not an ideal insulator, so this may mean that your AC unit will have to work at maximum. It often happens that water finds its way between metal plates, but this is not a major problem, because it can be solved in several ways, and more information on how to solve the leak can be found at Rooflock.com

EPDM

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer, abbreviated EPDM, is a type of rubber that is highly durable, elastic and cheaper than silicone for example. EPDM is practically an ideal material for a roofing system, as it is resistant to UV rays, heat, ozone and it is waterproof. So anything that otherwise destroys the roof has no effect on the EPDM membrane. Also, it is a very good insulator. The downside is that the EPDM roof is not resistant to physical damage, so you have to be careful when walking on it.

PVC

You have probably heard of PVC (polyvinyl chloride) because it is the material from which windows are made. Windows made of PVC are light, durable and affordable, and the same goes for roofs. PVC is easy to install and widely available, so wherever you live, you will have the option to choose PVC.

Usually, two PVC layers are placed on the roof, and between the same type of reinforcement is located, in most cases made of polyester. PVC has average heat stability, although it is fire resistant. The process of production of PVC is not 100% eco-friendly, but PVC can be recycled which is great so the pros far outweigh the cons.

Modified bitumen

You will also find bitumen under the names asphalt and tar. It is a viscous material, which is sometimes completely liquid and sometimes semi-solid. It can be found in oil deposits or obtained by processing. Modified bitumen is obtained by combining bitumen and certain chemicals that further improve its properties.

Then this modified bitumen is applied to the roof in several layers. It is an excellent insulator and withstands high and low temperatures well. Also, it is waterproof, so it is often used over some other materials if the leak is noticed. It is a slightly more expensive option than some others.

Green roof

The pollution of our planet is reaching a point of no return. Food and water sources are polluted, and the destruction of the ozone layer leads to global warming, which has far-reaching bad consequences for our living environment. And that is why each of us should do something about it. A green roof is what you can do to contribute to the preservation of the Earth.

A green roof can look different depending on the space. However, it cannot be implemented on every type of roof. If possible, then it is definitely a great option because it looks good, it is eco-friendly, sustainable and improves air quality. Of course, a green roof requires incomparably more maintenance than other types of roof.

What to consider when choosing an industrial roofing system?

The climatic conditions where you live and the purpose of the building are the two most important things to consider. Climate conditions, such as strong winds, very high or very low temperatures, significantly limit your options. If you live in a temperate climate, then you don’t have to worry about it.

But if you expect a hurricane every summer, then this is something very significant. Both the current purpose of the building and your future plans must play a role in choosing a roofing system. You also need to think about your budget, because if your funds are limited, then nothing else matters.

Conclusion

Industrial roofing systems should be one of the first things you pay attention to when starting a business or renovating your current facility. The role of the roof is very big and if you do everything the right way, your business will function better and you will save money in the long run.