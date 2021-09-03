8 Natural Ways To Increase The Length Of Your Essay

It’s a situation that every college student has experienced. They’re working on a paper with a tight deadline, but they haven’t satisfied the word count or page length requirements. The length of a college paper is an essential factor to consider.

Meeting the paper’s word count criteria demonstrates to the professor that you can follow directions. When the deadline is approaching, and you need to lengthen your essay, it’s all too simple to turn to fillers.

Every student has attempted a variety of methods to arrive at that elusive figure. Increasing the margin size, making the header longer, and increasing the font size are all examples of this.

While it is feasible to raise the size of a paper like this without offending your professor, there are better ways to do so. In a pinch, you can add information while simultaneously providing depth to your paper. If you’re having trouble getting your essay to the appropriate word count, here are some suggestions.

Add More Examples

Your essay can be improved, and adding more evidence is one way to do so (and the references that go with that evidence). Return to your outline and consider how you can strengthen each of your points. Fill in the blanks.

Consider what someone who disagrees with your thesis could say if this were a persuasive essay. What proof will disprove the opponent’s claim? Is it possible to add another piece of evidence for each point or paragraph?

Improve Your Description

A description will be crucial if you’re writing a personal or descriptive essay. It may be decent already, but you can improve it (and make it longer). Using images and sensory elements is one approach to do this. Consider what an observer or listener in the situation you’re describing could see or hear.

Then consider what they might taste, smell, or feel like. Please choose one or two sensations to focus on and construct your descriptions around them. You’ll almost certainly have more words, and you’ll be able to write a more accurate description.

Choose A Professional Writing Service

When you need a paper written, and you’ve delayed until the eleventh hour to do so, professional essay writing services can be your last-minute rescue option. For more information, go to homeworkhelpglobal.com.

A professional writing service can help you complete any writing work faster and more effectively than you could on your own. When you outsource tough writing challenges to devoted professional writers who know how to handle your material, you may save both time and frustration.

The services are usually cheaply priced, and most of these companies are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, which is helpful to know if the paper’s due date arrives before you’re ready.

Check To See If You Have Forgotten Anything

Examine the rubric or the paper’s prompt to see if you’ve included everything necessary to complete your research paper. You might have missed a counter-argument or anything that needed to be described more thoroughly in order to meet the standards.

Examine your work to see if you’ve addressed all the prompts or your research questions accurately. Finding something in the rubric that you overlooked could be the reason for your paper being less than the minimum length or word count.

Make Use Of Quotations

It’s possible that you may have previously included quotes in your well-researched paper. Nonetheless, quotes are a simple approach to add depth to your argument while simultaneously raising the essay’s word count. Make sure your paper isn’t just a collection of quotes from other authors; this is an excellent method to add variety to your essay.

It not only expands the length of your essay but also demonstrates that other writers share your viewpoints and strengthens your arguments. As a result, double-check that the quotes are correctly formatted and that any sources are properly cited.

Check Your Outline Once More

Many people consider an outline to be nothing more than a starting point for drafting a research paper. However, if you’re seeking ways to lengthen your essay, a second look at your outline might be in order.

A second look may uncover some points you overlooked or didn’t develop fully. It might also aid you in discovering any topics you’d like to expand on. Take advantage of this chance to improve your writing skills.

You can also find longer paragraphs that can be split down to introduce additional concepts. To boost the word count, break those paragraphs up and illustrate your ideas with more supporting evidence.

Review Your Introduction And Conclusion

As you write, your ideas will develop. Take another look at your first paragraph. You may discover that you’ve omitted crucial material that aids the reader’s comprehension of your points.

Expand on these points to help the reader grasp what you’re saying and to lead them to the facts you’ll give to back it up. The same can be true regarding your essay’s conclusion.

Make sure you’ve summarized all your main points and provided the reader with a solution to the arguments you’ve presented. If you haven’t already, rework your conclusion to bring the essay to a close.

Split Into More Paragraphs

You might consider breaking up lengthy paragraphs if you’re in a hurry. If sticking to a strict page count is a concern, there may be a simple solution that won’t render your essay unreadable.

When a deadline looms, meeting the minimal page or word count for an essay may appear to be a daunting task. However, it is feasible without the use of gimmicks, such as altering line spacing or font size.

Conclusion

Whatever method you use to lengthen your essay, make sure you strengthen it rather than simply increase the word count by adding nonsensical lines that decrease your essay’s quality.

Avoid utilizing gimmicks like raising font size or spacing and repeating yourself for no reason. Instead, concentrate on creating the most excellent essay you can, and you’ll discover that you’ll quickly meet the word count limit.