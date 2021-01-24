How to Increase The Lifespan of Your Succulent Plants – 2021 Guide

Succulents are some of the prettiest plants, as well as the easiest to maintain, which makes them perfect for people who are not that skilled nor knowledgeable when it comes to flowers or plants. These are low-maintenance, and can live for quite some time, as long as you put the right level of care and love into their upkeep! They are beautiful, simple, as well as affordable, so who wouldn’t want them? Keep on reading and learn a bit more about the lifespan of succulents!

What are succulents?

This is a large group of plants that can be slow-growing, but with a longer lifespan than any other flowers or plants. A succulent has thick leaves, and it will need a lot of the sun, but not as much of water. They are beautiful, low-maintenance, as well as affordable, which makes them perfect for people who don’t have a lot of time to spare when it comes to the upkeep of their flowers, plants, or succulents! At Succulent Market, you can find loads of different cactus and succulents for sale. They will help with air purification, will create joy and happiness while giving your room a bit of sass and a pop! You can find succulent cuttings, potted succulents, as well as different kinds of cactus options at this market, so give them a go!

What is the lifespan of different succulents? Top 6 succulents to choose from

1. Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is a kitchen plant that is quite common in most households due to its beautiful shape, unique leaves, as well as a wide range of different uses. When it comes to its maintenance, make sure to pot in well-draining soil and let it dry out between waterings. This plant can get even 2 feet high in the air, and can live up to 20 years!

2. Jade Plant

A jade plant is considered to be a good luck plant and is also known as a money plant. It has tear-drop shaped leaves and is easy to maintain for most people. Just let the soil dry out before you water it. This is another flower that can live up to 20 years.

3. Barrel Cactus

This cactus can live for, at least, 50 years! It is a gorgeous flower for people who want to pass on their history, and who want their kids to maintain their plants. This cactus can reach 3 or more feet in size as it hits maturity. This cactus will need a lot of sunlight, and if you take care of it the right way, you might be rewarded with one or two orange flowers once a year!

4. Living Stones

These are dull plants that you can grow quite slowly, and anywhere. They look like an actual pebble, and they love dry sandy soil! When the soil dries out you should water the plant, and you should use a bit of fertilizer if you want to see a flower once a year. Usually, this plant will live 40-50 years!

5. Christmas Cactus

The Christmas cactus is one of the most commonly purchased plants due to its name, and it is the perfect cactus for the Holiday season! You can surprise anyone with this cactus, and they will love it. It can live up to 30 or more years, but it does prefer tropical conditions. Make sure to water it regularly and keep the roots soggy.

6. Hen and Chicks

These succulents all look like an artichoke and are the most unusual kind from our list. The plant is unique in its way since it can renew itself after each year. The main plant will live for 3-4 years. Let them bathe in sun for quite some time, and only water when they are extremely dry.

How to increase their lifespan? Top 7 tips to follow

1. Give them breathing room

Most plants will need good air circulation to breathe and to survive. You should keep them close to a window or even outdoors. Make sure that it is not too windy since this might damage them.

2. Provide them with shade

Most succulents love a bit of sun exposure but do not go crazy with it. Once the weather gets too hot (over 90-degree-mark), hide them in some shade. Don’t let them get dried out or damaged.

3. Use the right soil

Fast-draining soil is the best kind. A traditional potting soil with coarse perlite, crushed lava, or pumice will do just fine!

4. Low-water is the way to go

Low-water is the best way to go, and do not think of it as no water. Your succulents will love when soil approaches dry before being watered. You should aim for once a week mark in most cases.

5. Think about the drainage

Succulent roots dislike excess water. Make sure that your chosen plant and your chosen pot go hand-in-hand together.

6. Give them their needed food

They need air, water, heat, shade, and food! In their case, fertilizer is their food. Feed them just once or twice a year for best results.

7. Beware of frost

Last, but not least, how cold is it where you live? Any drop of water below freezing will cause damage or death to your plant. Make sure to protect your plants by placing them in a container that is light and easy to move indoors.

Ready for your succulent?

So, are you ready to purchase a new succulent that you get to keep for 20 years (minimum)?! There are loads of different options that you can enjoy and browse through. Make sure to pick out a succulent or a cactus that suits your room, preference, as well as your surrounding. Succulents are for everyone, men, women, teens, kids, our grandparents – you name it! You can also place them anywhere you want in your home or in your flat and have them decorate your corners for years to come!