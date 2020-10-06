Importance of a Photo Booth in an Occasion – 2020 Guide

In the recent past, people used to hire a photographer to come and capture some of the best moments on their occasion. However, this trend has changed. Instead, most people prefer to hire a photo booth for their events. Hiring a professional photographer is expensive, and that’s why most people are running to the use of a photo booth. There are so many reasons why people prefer hiring a photo booth instead of professional photographer. If you want to know why continue reading as we take you through some of the reasons.

Makes everyone feel special

Any event is not complete without that moment of the photo session. Be it a corporate event, wedding, birthday, or graduation ceremony, visitors will always appreciate it if you offer that photo session moment. This is where a photo booth comes in handy. It makes your guests feel valued as they are allowed to capture fun moments for future reference. For instance, at a wedding, everybody wants to pose for a photo with the bride. A photo booth makes this possible as people can shoot as many photos as they can even by using their phones. It also makes the picture look organized.

Opportunity for guests to mingle

If you are organizing a big gathering, the chances are that most people are strangers to each other. You may not have time to go introducing each and every person. Photo booths form a perfect way for people to mingle and have fun. Through photo session interaction, people get to make new friends and meet and interact with old friends. Moreover, a booth gives everybody a chance to have a photo with the host.

Reduces boredom

A photo booth is a sure way to kill boredom from your guests. For instance, at a wedding, when the bride and the groom are busy getting their best moment captured, guests remain in their sets bored. Other times you may find the whole bridal party going for a photo session in a different venue from the reception. A photo booth helps in killing boredom when the bridal team is away for a photo session. You can personalize the booth by having a photo of both of you, such that any image captured from the boot will be a reminder of the event.

Part of entertainment

You can make your booth to be part of the entertainment in your function. If you are making your own, remember to incorporate some funny and exciting designs and accessories that can be worn by the guests. If you are hiring one, ensure it has entertaining objects such as fake mustaches, feather wigs, picture frames, oversized hats, funny wigs, goggles, dread rocks, and so on. With such accessories, you can be sure to keep your guest entertained.

Produces quality photos

We are in the age where everybody wants to take a selfie, but however beautiful a selfie looks, it cannot beat a photo taken from a booth. Photo booths produce quality pictures with beautiful backgrounds. You can use a traditional DIY booth or source for a modern one from companies such as Picture Blast. Most companies offer quality booths at affordable rates. Additionally, they offer quality paper that produces clear pictures.

Gives an event publicity

Having a photo booth at your event gives every guest a chance to leave the place with a specific photo. This photo will always remind one of the great moments they had at your event. Additionally, they may go ahead and share the picture on their media platforms such as Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, and so on. This sharing of photos on the social media platform gives your event a broader view. That way, you get to publicize your event.

Saves every single shot

Most photo booths offer instant photo print. This is a big plus as the guests don’t have to wait for the photos to be delivered after the event. The picture is printed within seconds. Another advantage is that all shots are saved in a disc, and none is lost. Additionally, you can have a video snapshot for all the photos. A photo booth is a sure way of having all your fun moments captured for future reference.

Fabulous Favors

Nowadays, people like giving their guests some gifts after the occasion as a way of appreciation. When you have a photo booth at your event, you can have a photoshoot with all your guests and then have the photo printed. This photo can be attached to such favors to act as a reminder of such fun moments.

Cool Guestbook

A Plain guestbook may be boring to read. Adding photos to your guestbook may entice one to read it. This is the new trend in town where the host places a photo booth in an event they have all the guests take photos. The guests later attach these photos to the guest book as they leave a message to the host. This makes the guest book look attractive and enticing to read. Additionally, the host is able to tell the author of the message from a glance

Theme it

With a photo booth, you can be able to change the theme of the event to reflect what you want. For instance, if you want the photos to reflect an ocean, sky, or nature theme, you just put wallpaper with such a background. People will think that you went for your photoshoot at that specific place while in the real sense, the photo was taken elsewhere.

Conclusion

There are so many benefits that one can derive from having a photo booth on their occasion, but the one discussed above is the most common one. From entertainment to killing boredom and capturing quality pictures, a booth can take your event to the next level. It adds some touch to your event and makes everything look fabulous. If you are planning an event, remember to incorporate a photo booth in your budget. You can either hire one or set up one by yourself.