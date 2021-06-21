Human Hair: Which Texture Should You Wear?

Let’s face it, many of us simply love Human Hair and the versatility it gives us in our busy daily lives. According to Statista, in 2017, 42.3% of all Human Hair imported worldwide was shipped to the United States. This clearly shows the high level of demand as we look for more variations in hairstyles.

If you are not new to buying Human Hair, you may be familiar with many of the textures which are currently available on the market. Although the most popular textures are straight hair, body wave and deep wave, there are still several others that are different but will still give you a stylish outcome. The one you wear and how you wear it depends on where you plan to wear it.

There are some textures that carry a more casual note, and others that are more versatile and suitable for different occasions. If you need a hairstyle for an elegant event, then you may want to be a bit more careful with the texture you choose.

Different Textures

Different Textures in the form of both Wigs and Weave Bundles.

How to Shop for Hair Weave?

It is important to make sure that you have enough hair to complete your style. All weave bundles are not equal. Depending on the texture you choose to buy, you may need an extra pack to make sure there are no spaces in your style and that your hair is nice and full. If you are not sure how many you need, it is always a good idea to just buy an extra pack for safety.

After all, you can always use it at some other time in the future. Keep in mind that the longer the hair, the shorter the tracks will be and the more hair you will need to purchase. For instance, if you buy an 8-inch length the track will be longer than the track of say 26-inch hair. The reason for this is because bundles are packaged based on their weight. This means that the length of the hair you buy will ultimately determine the number of packs you will need due to the difference in track lengths.

Also, take into account how full you like your style. The fuller the style the more hair you will need. Are you planning to use bundles with a frontal or closure? The type of frontal you choose makes a difference. A 360 frontal and 13×4 frontal are very different. The 360 covers the entire perimeter of the head while the 13×4 lace frontal only goes from ear to ear. With the 13×4 you will need more bundles for coverage than with the 360 lace frontal. Ultimately, it is always best to check with your stylist before buying if you are not sure how much you will need.

It’s All About the Styling

Elegant Styles

Some textures will outdo others when it comes to how elegant they can be styled. For something elegant, you may be thinking of wearing your hair up, with or without some loose curls, or you may prefer to wear it all down. Human Hair Wigs give you more options for styling elegance, especially If the wig is Full Lace. This type would allow you to part anywhere and create an updo hairstyle.

The loose curly hair look is a good option if you want to maximize your style for events such as weddings, corporate events, etc. Weave can give you the same effect for an updo but may come with some limitations depending on how it is installed.

Beautiful Bride with Curly Updo Hairstyle

The wavy look is also great for formal events. Deep Wave or Water Wave texture in particular are good choices. If you want an easy to manage style which is practically a “wake up and wear” hairdo, you should try deep wave or water wave bundles. If you opted for a pinned-up style, you literally do not need to do much with this hair on a daily. What’s best is that you need minimal products to keep it looking fresh.

Model Wearing Deep Wave Hair Bundles

Although straight hair is usually worn for casual styles, it is often a good option to wear to special events. Straight bundles are very easy to work with for pin-up styles because it can be pulled in any direction and pinned without having the humps and bumps which are present in other textures.

Casual Styles

Casual hairstyles on the other hand are easier when it comes to strategizing your look because you can use almost any texture to achieve a casual look. For a conservative look, you may want to wear something that is black in color or dark brown as they do not garnish too much attention. Such styles are great for everyday wear. Tight curls tend to be very good for achieving a casual look, so a texture such as Kinky Curly is a good choice.

Model Wearing Kinky Curly Hair Bundles

Conclusion

All hair textures are beautiful, but when it comes to where you intend to wear your hair, the texture may make all the difference. Loose Curly and Wavy styles are great for special events such as weddings, banquets, and corporate events. They can be worn down or in a pin-up style and in most cases will look elegant regardless.

A straight weave is also a great option if it is being worn in an updo. Adorning your updo with sequins and pins will add even more elegance to your style. For a casual look, any hair texture can work. Textures such as loose wave, straight hair, body wave, and kinky curly are all good options to achieve a casual look.

When it comes to choosing hair textures and styling, your budget may be the factor that determines which weave you buy. Just make sure that whichever texture you choose, you style the hair in a way that suits the shape of your face.