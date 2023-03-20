How To Get A Second Canadian Passport

A second passport can provide a number of advantages. With a second passport, you can travel visa-free to more countries than with a single passport. This can save you time and money when it comes to getting visas or waiting in immigration queues. You can have access to health and education benefits both in your home country and in the second country of citizenship.

This comprehensive piece presents a step-by-step guide to acquiring a second Canadian passport. It covers everything from fulfilling the eligibility requirements to submitting your application and the associated expenses.

Requirements for Obtaining a Second Canadian Passport

To qualify for a second Canadian passport, you must meet any of the following conditions:

Possess valid travel documents and frequently travel internationally for business, government, or personal reasons.

Hold valid travel documents and must visit nations that do not accept Canadian passports due to political or other factors.

Have valid travel documents and require traveling to a country where your Canadian passport could put you in danger because of your nationality or ethnicity.

If you satisfy any of these criteria, you can proceed to apply for a second Canadian passport.

The Process of Applying for a Second Canadian Passport

Gather the required documents

To apply for a second Canadian passport, you will need to gather the following documents:

Your current Canadian passport

A completed passport application form (PPTC 153)

Two identical passport photos

A letter explaining the reason for the second passport

Proof of travel plans, such as airline tickets or hotel reservations

Proof of Canadian citizenship, such as a birth certificate or citizenship card

A fee payment of $153 CAD

Submit your application

Аpplicants can opt to deliver their paperwork by visiting a Passport Canada office, sending it through the mail, or engaging the services of a passport receiving agent. Those who opt to mail their applications are advised to use a trackable delivery service, such as registered mail or a courier service, to ensure the safe arrival of their documents. Once submitted, in

Wait for your passport

Тhe processing period for a second Canadian passport is typically 10 business days, although this timeframe may fluctuate based on the volume of applications and other variables. Those in need of a prompt turnaround can request expedited processing for an added fee of $110 CAD.

Costs Involved in Obtaining a Second Canadian Passport

Obtaining a second Canadian passport comes with some costs, including the application fee and any additional fees for expedited processing or delivery. Here are some examples of the costs involved:

Application fee: $153 CAD

Expedited processing fee: $110 CAD

Courier delivery fee: $25 CAD

It’s worth noting that some countries may require a visa or other travel documents in addition to a passport, so be sure to check the requirements before you travel.

Conclusion

Obtaining a second Canadian passport can be a great way to ensure travel flexibility and safety, especially if you’re a frequent traveler or need to travel to countries that do not recognize Canadian passports.

By following the steps outlined in this article, you can apply for a second Canadian passport and enjoy the benefits of having a second travel document. Remember to gather all the required documents, submit your application through a traceable delivery service, and be prepared to pay the necessary fees. Safe travels!