4 Reasons to Switch to a Homemade Organic Sunscreen – 2020 Guide

We probably know so much about makeup, right? It flooded our social media. All those insta-baddie looks, soft glam, pin-up and red lipstick.. All that has made a huge impact on our day-to-day life, and it has been around since forever. You know that iconic Cleopatra eyeliner? It has been circulating ever since. But what about skincare? How much do we even know about it? Where are the roots of it?

Numerous brands have introduced active ingredients, heavy moisturisers, and drugstores have stepped up their game as well. And of course, let’s not forget some pricey goodness you can get your hands on in your nearest Sephora. Now, everyone has their reason for using these products – whether it’s texture irregularity, uneven skin tone, acne, scarring, redness, fine lines, dynamic wrinkles, or signs of aging, the list is long enough to keep us going for days. Whatever you tend to target ends up with one special and mandatory step – sunscreen.

SPF plays a major role in the skincare industry. That’s something we know has been there for a very long time , and when you think about it, the first association would be – the beach! Just slap that thing on and you’re good to go! And if you remember putting it later, after a good volleyball match on the sand, then you’re a champ.

It protects us from UVB and UVA rays, and has its own scale, which you’ve seen for sure: SPF 15, 30 and 50. Don’t be fooled by these numbers, because there’s a whole science behind it, showing that putting a higher sun protection factor won’t actually protect you more, but will just prolongate the time when you’ll have to re-apply it etc. So complicated, right? Have you ever wanted to just leave all those pricey goods and start taking care of your health more instead? Like, for example, to start using something homemade?

You might be skeptical, and that’s what everyone would probably feel like. But we’re here to give you a few really good reasons why you should switch to homemade organic sunscreen, right from your own bowls and bottles. Let’s have a look at them.

1. Ingredients

By making your own sunscreen, you know what you’re putting in it – and who doesn’t like certainty? There are so many super fun DIY projects and recipes out there that will give you an opportunity to explore more and find something that works best for you. For those who like these topics as much as we do, dietzones.com has prepared some quite useful tips and guides to a healthier lifestyle.

If you don’t like creams, there are some techniques on how to make a sun protection mist, which can come in handy when you’re on the go, too. Some can be thicker, some can feel liquidy, but don’t let that discourage you, you’ll perfect your craft in no time. What matters is that you’re aware of every single thing that’s mixed inside that bottle.

2. Helping the environment

Who would’ve thought those sunscreen creams could be detrimental? For example, coral reefs are suffering because of it. They need sunlight and clear water for photosynthesis to support marine life, which makes them important.

Just imagine yourself taking a dip into the ocean with your skin covered in SPF which will most likely stay there. Now think about how many people do the same thing: according to some studies, there are 14,000 tons of sunscreen floating in the ocean. It might cause numerous abnormalities to the reefs and it might even bleach them. Overall pollution caused reefs in Carribean sea to disappear completely over the course of last 50 years.

Having this in mind, in case you’re eco-conscious and you do feel sorry for these poor little sea creatures, we bet that you might start considering making a completely natural alternative for your skincare. Not only will it be much healthier for you, but it’ll also help other water creatures not to die out.

3. Price

By making your own sunscreen, you’ll be saving a lot of money, especially if you have an entire family to take care of. Those ingredients can be kept for a longer period of time, and you can even make your dose as needed. You can also find some cute bottles you can fill in and even give your kids to decorate and give it a special touch. Pink bottle with unicorns, how cute is that?

Most of the ingredients you need for this venture are available for purchase in pharmacies and drugstores. When you sum it up, you’ll realize that all the things that go to your homemade tincture or cream are less costly than a single bottle of cream in the store. More health and lower price – what could possibly be better than that?

4. Skin-friendliness

People with medical skin conditions, like rosacea or eczema, might be afraid to risk their faces to reach an even worse condition. They’ll probably be the first ones to start considering homemade sunscreens. Furthermore, if you have babies or kids, you could first introduce them with SPF by putting natural ingredients on their skin to see how it’ll work for them. Every skin type is different, remember?

Above all, even if you don’t have a sensitive skin, but you simply love the mild feeling that substances from nature give to your skin, that’s completely fine – it will work for you, too. It should work for everyone. Men, women or kids, old people or younger generations… Things that came from natural sources can hardly do any harm to our organism – so take this into account as well.

Some old habits are so hard to break and escape, especially if they were developed a long time ago (yes, we’ve all been there and done that). It’s tough not to mention there’s still hope in us that we’ve made an impact on you and have given you a few reasons why you should switch to a better, organic alternative. If nothing, remember mother nature and beautiful, vibrant coral reefs – don’t let their beauty fade away, they’ll be thanking you from afar!