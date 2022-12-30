Factors to Consider Before Hiring Portable Toilets

Portable toilets have become a popular solution for large gatherings and events like weddings, parties, carnivals, and sporting events. They offer a lot of benefits, such as easy installation and setup, flexibility, convenience, easy maintenance, and cost-effectiveness.

However, before hiring portable toilets, you need to properly assess what the restroom requirements of your event would be. Below are some of the factors you should consider before hiring portable toilets.

Your Event Needs

Not all events are the same. This means that you will need to fully access the nature of the event you are planning in order to make the right choice of portable toilets.

Things like the type of food and drinks being served, the event type (casual or luxury), the upcoming weather, the event’s duration, and the portable toilet options will need to be considered. Portable toilets also come in both standard and luxury types, and the nature of your event will determine which type you go for.

If you are unsure which one to go for, certain places like Southern Loo Hire will stock both luxury and standard toilets and they’ll usually be happy to show you examples of what toilets are stocked at their company so that you can see which one would work better for you.

The Number of People Attending the Event

Having an estimate of the number of guests expected to attend the event will help determine the number of portable toilets you need to hire. Most portable toilet rentals will ask you for this estimate, so it is important that you at least have a good guess on the number of expected attendees before contacting them.

The Types of People Attending

In addition to having an estimate of the number of people expected to attend your event, you will also need to account for the types of people attending. Women generally use the restroom for longer than men, so if you’re planning an event with mostly women in attendance, then you will need to hire more portable toilets.

Another thing to consider here is guests with special needs. If some of your expected guests have special needs, then you will need to include portable toilets that can accommodate those needs. The toilets you provide also need to follow all the relevant hygiene standards, especially on construction sites where they will be used for long periods of time.

The Functionality of the Toilets

There are some features that a portable toilet should have. They include; a sturdy and usable design, a non-slippery floor, proper ventilation, and a lighting system.

Some additional features they can have include; mirrors, shelves/hooks, soap and hand washing solutions, and sanitized dispensers.

Delivery and Setup

You will need to work directly with the portable toilet rental service on what the requirements are for the delivery and setup of the toilets.

Ideally, the toilets should be delivered and ready before the start of your event. It should also be easy to transport the toilets in case they need to be moved to a different location.

Rental Costs

Before you hire portable toilets, it is important that you get quotes from different portable toilet rental companies and compare the prices. Duration, location, and nature of your event are some of the factors you can expect to influence the rental costs.

The Company’s Cleaning Standards

Maintenance is a crucial factor when hiring portable toilets, especially for events that last multiple days. While you can choose to handle the maintenance yourself, hiring a portable toilet rental company that offers professional cleaning as part of their services is always a better option.

Support Availability

Before hiring portable toilets, one of the things you need to discuss with the portable toilet rental company is the type of support they are willing to offer should there be an emergency and how quickly their service response time is.

Conclusion:

Portable toilets are excellent for large gatherings and events, but certain factors need to be considered before you hire them.

The nature of your event, the number, and types of people expected to attend, rental costs, toilet functionality, available support, company cleaning standards, delivery, and setup are some of those factors.