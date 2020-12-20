6 Pros and Cons of Hiring Offshore Developers – 2020 Guide

Finding a good and reliable software developer these days is difficult and expensive. Most of the experts on the subject are always switching to different and better-paid jobs. Finding someone that will stay with your company long term is quite impossible. Fortunately, there are a lot of offshore software development services that can provide you with the same level of skill as a long-term contract. Whether you are in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, Asia, or any other country, you probably can find an offshore company to help you with all your developing obstacles.

However, as with any service, there are advantages and disadvantages. So, before you make any kind of decision for your company, I think it would be a good idea to learn about those advantages and disadvantages. See what works and does not work for your business.

Once you acknowledge those pros and cons, you will have the right information to decide whether you should consider hiring these offshore services. To make things easier for you, here are the pros and cons.

Pros

First, I want to talk about all the advantages you could use from an offshore software developer. Of course, there are many, but I will focus on the most important ones.

Cost-effective

As I mentioned previously, hiring a software developer in most countries is ridiculously expensive. In the USA, Canada, Europe, or most of the other countries, such an expert will ask you for a minimum wage of $5000. Keep in mind, this is probably the lowest price tag for this kind of professional. Some are paid $10,000, $20,000 or a lot more. If your company budget cannot support these kinds of expenses, it would be smart to look for a different solution.

Of course, that different solution is outsourcing. More specifically, offshore developer services. Of course, the people that you are going to hire from such services might not be on that same skill level as those $20,000 experts, but they are still quite good. The best thing about this is that the cost for such services will be considerably lower than the price tag of the average software developer in the US or Europe.

If you go down this route, you will manage to save a huge chunk of your company’s budget.

Lower taxes

Taxes for most IT companies in the US are immensely high mostly because the employees have huge paychecks. In other words, you will be paying a huge part of your profits for taxes. I know, that sounds awful, but it is how the country works. That is how most countries work.

But, what if I told you that hiring a remote worker would result in lower taxes? Basically, you will have to pay the taxes of the remote worker’s country and not the ones where you are located. This could save you a considerable amount of money every year.

Quality

Going to this kind of service is definitely cheaper than having to hire an in-house software developer. That is already clear. However, just because you are going down the more affordable route does not mean that you are going to get low-quality results.

These companies that offer such services make sure that all of their employees always offer the best innovation and quality. I assure you that you will not be dissatisfied with the result that you are going to get from an offshore software developer. No matter how affordable the offer from the offshore software company is, there will be no compromises in quality as suggested saigontechnology.

Less need for micromanagement

A common problem with a lot of businesses is the fact that the manager, business owner, or CEO has to micromanage most of the employees. In a perfect situation, micromanagement should not be needed, but the situation is rarely perfect.

This is a huge waste of time for everyone, but sometimes it has to be done. For a manager, this can be a huge problem because they do not have any time left to focus on their own obligations and tasks.

Fortunately, if you get help from an offshore software company, there will be no need for micromanagement ever again. The tasks will be overseen by the company that you have hired. It is their job to manage their own employees.

Of course, you will still have to stay in contact with those offshore employees to stay up to date with certain tasks and projects.

Cons

As I mentioned previously, with every service, there are pros and cons. Since we acknowledged all those advantages, now we have to talk about the disadvantages.

Problems with communication

The amazing thing about having an office says that you have a place where all of your employees can work together as a team. This is how you can provide the best possible communication between them. You also have the power to manage everything from the inside of your office and you can oversee every task, situation, and project.

Of course, online communication is possible, but it is definitely not as effective and efficient. Internet problems are always there which can ruin a meeting or a video conference.

Since your new employee will be on the other side of the planet, this makes things even more complicated. Although, even with bad communication, collaboration is not impossible.

Different time zones

You need to understand the fact that your offshore employee will be in a different time zone. The gap in time can be which could make things problematic. For example, if they are on the opposite side of the planet when you are working, they will probably be asleep. When they start working, you are going to be asleep. This makes managing and handling certain tasks a bit complicated.

Cultural and working habits differences

This may not prove as a huge disadvantage, but I think that it is still worth mentioning. It is vital to understand that there will be some cultural and working habits differences between your own employees in your new offshore worker. Some of those working habits can cause issues in your collaboration.

As you can see, there are both advantages and disadvantages to hiring offshore software developers, but I believe that the pros outweigh the cons considerably.