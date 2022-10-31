Hiring a Crane For The First Time? Consider These 5 Pointers

If you’re hiring a crane for the first time, the good news is that it’s not as complex as you might think. However, to avoid running into any snags during the hiring process, it’s necessary to make sure you’re hiring the right type of crane.

Many Australian construction companies rely on crawler crane hire for the bulk of their crane jobs. With a large variety of types and sizes available, it’s easy to find the right option for the job on hand.

Key Considerations Before Hiring a Crane for the First Time

The first step in the hiring process is choosing to hire rather than purchase. Aside from being more cost-effective, the hiring process also prevents you from having to secure full time storage. It’s also an excellent way to get out of those pesky maintenance costs. Furthermore, the hiring process is better suited to instances where you’ll only need to use the crane for a once-off job.

With that in mind, let’s highlight the pointers first-time crane hirers should consider.

1. Assess the Terrain

Cranes are powerful machines, but that doesn’t mean they’re all suited to every terrain. With varying weight loads, some types of cranes are better suited to specific environments.

Some of the factors to consider when you’re assessing your terrain are:

Road access: How will the crane get to the site? Are there accessible roads? Will the crane have to be driven there or transported by another vehicle?

Site terrain: Is the ground at the job site even or uneven? Is the area muddy and difficult to work in and around? Will an area of the site need to be cleared for the crane to stand or work?

Overhead conditions: Are there overhead conditions such as trees, buildings, or power lines that could get in the way or hamper potential work?

Crane options: Will you need a tower crane to perform high-scale construction? Would a mobile crane work better because it enables you to haul loads from one area to another?

2. Get the Facts About Crane Operation

Having a crane dropped off at your job site is easy enough to arrange. But some thought must be given to who will operate the machine. Additionally, does the potential crane operator have the necessary license and pe rmits? Many crane rental companies can offer the services of a crane operator at an extra cost. Remember to factor this into your initial budget.

3. What Load Capacity Will Be Needed?

It’s absolutely crucial to discuss the types of materials and possible load weights with the rental agent. This will ensure that you get the right crane.

Additionally, your hiring contractor will need to know the distance you want to move any materials. Using the right type of rigging gear will minimise the risk of any crane accidents. One of the more popular options to consider is Franna crane hire because they are easy to manage and have different weight abilities to choose from.

4. Discuss Potential Accessories to Simplify the Project

As with other heavy-duty machinery, certain crane types can work with accessories to get the job done more effectively. While hiring accessories often increases rental costs, they are beneficial for efficiency.

In addition to accessories, some cranes work more proficiently because they have advanced and up-to-date technological features. Some characteristics your job type can benefit from include:

Assisted load turning

Inching

Sway control

Snag prevention

5. Verify the Ins and Outs of the Rental Contract

When you start shortlisting potential rental companies to use, it’s important to get clarity on what each rental contract covers. Avoid having to deal with any hidden costs or undisclosed fine-print issues down the line. Aside from looking for an affordable quote, you also need to opt for a company with a stellar reputation.

Some key questions to ask include:

Does the quote cover maintenance during the project?

Will there be a replacement unit available if the one you’re renting encounters a problem?

When last was the machine serviced?

Does the initial quote include the first tank of fuel?

Are there any additional costs that need to be budgeted for?

Does the rental company offer operator services, and what is the cost of this? Are these costs calculated per day or per job?

Does the rental quote include dropping the crane off at the site as well as collecting it afterward?

Asking extensive questions will ensure that you’re prepared for every eventuality. It will also prevent work on-site from coming to a standstill as you sort out queries.

Final Thought

Crane hire has several benefits that can ensure the required job gets done as quickly as possible. Taking our suggested guidelines into consideration will make it easier to hire the best crane for the type of job. It will also create a solid working relationship between you and the hiring company, making your next hire even easier!