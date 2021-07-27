Gynecomastia Symptoms Treatment and Recovery

What is Gynecomastia?

For most people, they are familiar with the term man boobs, moobs, or some other slang term but when they hear the medical term for enlarged breasts, gynecomastia, they give me a funny look. Simply put, gynecomastia is the presence of enlarged breasts in males. This condition affects a surprisingly large number of boys and men and it exists in a number of different forms.

According to some studies, somewhere between thirty and sixty percent of men have or have had some form of gynecomastia in the past or currently suffer from it. The three most common types of gynecomastia are puffy nipples, adolescent or pubertal gynecomastia, and pseudo gynecomastia. Puffy nipples are arguably the most common form of gynecomastia and the least likely to cause problems or necessitate surgery.

Puffy nipples are usually completely unnoticeable under clothing and often do not draw any attention when the shirt is off. Puffy nipples result from a small amount of breast tissue present underneath the nipple and the areola which is the area around the nipple. This gives a slight dome-like appearance to the nipple. This should not be confused with pubertal gynecomastia which also results in puffy nipples but with pubertal gynecomastia, the size is much larger and is not limited to the area beneath the areola.

The vast majority of men do not seek treatment for puffy nipples

Pubertal gynecomastia is said to occur in up to half of boys during puberty. This is due to the fact that the hormones during puberty are fluctuating in the body as it changes. For the vast majority of boys, however, the gynecomastia disappears within a few months to a few years. Once the hormones in the body settle down, things are likely to go back to normal. For some boys, however, pubertal gynecomastia does not go away.

In these cases, the only option for complete relief from the gynecomastia is some sort of surgical removal. With that said, there are ways to get rid of man boobs as well as ways to hide man boobs. The last major type of gynecomastia and one that is extremely common in several countries is pseudo gynecomastia. This form of gynecomastia is, fortunately, the easiest to fix.

Pseudo gynecomastia is not the presence of enlarged glandular breast tissues the kind that cannot be exercised away but it is merely the presence of excess fat. The most common cause of pseudo gynecomastia is being overweight. Not everyone carries their weight the same so for some men, you may carry more weight on your chest which will make your breasts larger.

Gynecomastia can be gotten rid of through the use of diet and exercise alone. With that said, some men do seek surgery for gynecomastia but gynecomastia operation cost is very expensive. The cost depends on several factors such as the hospital itself, the surgeon involved, the treatment that is done on you, etc.

Gynecomastia Causes

There are a number of different things that can cause gynecomastia. Typically, gynecomastia is actually classified based on what is causing it. The most common causes of gynecomastia are hormonal imbalances during puberty, excess weight gain which is the cause of pseudo gynecomastia and the use of steroids like HGH.

The most common cause for gynecomastia is the imbalance of hormones as a result of puberty. It is thought that up to 60 percent of boys during puberty develop gynecomastia for some period of time. This is because the hormone balances fluctuate and there are periods of time where there is a high level of estrogen in the body. This makes the body develop breasts. Typically, after a few months to a few years the hormone levels return to what they should be and the gynecomastia just disappears.

Another extremely common cause for gynecomastia would be excessive weight gain

While this is not a result of enlarged breast tissues, it is considered in the family of gynecomastia nonetheless. Obviously, this form of gynecomastia is extremely dependent on how much excess weight you carry. The more weight that you carry the larger your breasts are going to be. With that said, how much weight you carry in what part of your body is unique to each person. While this is the most dynamic cause for gynecomastia and your breasts can vary in size greatly, it is also much easier to fix than the ones that require surgery.

Another gynecomastia cause is the use of steroids. Steroids alter the hormone levels in your body. By greatly increasing your testosterone you can screw up the balance of the hormones making greater amounts of estrogen get produced which results in the development of gynecomastia. I do not think I need to state the danger of using performance enhancing steroids as they are well documented and well known. If your gynecomastia is a result of steroid use, stopping the use of steroids will improve not only the gynecomastia but overall health as well.

There are other less common but more serious reasons for the development of gynecomastia including thyroid problems and other serious health issues which should be ruled out first. Some medications have also been known to cause gynecomastia and consulting with your physician if you are taking medications is a good idea.

If you go to a doctor and ask about your gynecomastia, you will typically be sent to an endocrinologist to rule out many issues. You need to exercise the chest and pectoral areas while maintaining a good diet for starters.