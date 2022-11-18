5 Best Giissmo USB C Docking Stations 2022

USB C Docking Stations are versatile devices that allow you to easily and quickly connect your laptop, tablet, or phone to an external display or keyboard. They’re also great for transferring data, audio files, photos, and other files between devices.

The USB-C Docking Station is a new type of port that allows for more efficient data transfer and charging. It also features a reversible plug, so it’s easier to use in multiple orientations. Most importantly, they allow for faster data transfer between devices and provide a more efficient way to work with multiple devices.

Additionally, it can also be used to charge devices; many come with ports that support both wired and wireless charging. Finally, USB C Docking Stations are often very affordable, making them a good option for users who have multiple devices that need to be connected.

GIISSMO 10-IN-1 USB C DOCKING STATION DUAL MONITOR

Featuring an impressive 13 ports, this laptop docking station will seamlessly integrate with your laptop. You’ll easily be able to transfer and charge your devices, plus find room for 2*4K HDMI, 1Gbps RJ45, 10Gbps USB C/USB A 3.1 Male Ports, 100W USB C PD Port, 2*USB 2.0 ports, TF/SD card reader, and more connections! Simply plug in and use it!

USB C adapters will provide faster data transfers. In just a few minutes you can download one gigabyte of movies from the Internet, and with a Docking Station for Laptop you’ll be able to connect your laptop to charge other devices and support up to 100W of power.

The universal docking station has a USB-A and 10Gbps USB-C data port on the front that promises a super-fast data transfer. With a 20G file needing 16.4 seconds, these are ideal for drive and HDD devices as well as laptops. It also offers 2 USB 2.0 ports so you can connect your wireless keyboard and mouse without any lag.

GIISSMO USB-C HUB

Giissmo USB C Docking Station is compatible with MacBook Pro/Air, iMac/ iMac Pro, iPad Pro/Air, Google ChromeBook, Samsung, Acer Chromebook, Huawei Matebook, Dell XPS, ASUS, Lenovo, HP, Xiaomi, and other USB -C Notebooks/Phones/Pad.

This device can be used to connect dual screens with the advanced expansion function. It can mirror 4K UHD or Full HD 1080p straight to your HDTV, projector, or monitor using HDMI and VGA ports, with a resolution of 3840*[email protected]

Do you need a faster file transfer? If so, pick up this hub with a 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet port. It has a 5Gbps USB 3.0 speed and only takes seconds to transfer movies. This dual-purpose hub not only lets you use the USB port and SD card reader at the same time, but it’s more convenient for you as well.

And as a bonus, this hub comes with an aluminum body featuring an elegant and sleek design.

GIISSMO 9-IN-1 USB C DOCKING STATION DUAL MONITOR

With a 21 cm long interface cable, this docking station gives you more flexibility when it comes to connection. It comes with two 4K HDMI, SD/TF, VGA, 100W PD, and 3 USB 3.0 ports, allowing you to stream your screen directly to devices like a projector, a monitor, and even an HDTV. It also supports extended and mirror modes.

This hub can use up to 100W of input power, making it perfect for fast power delivery. The 3.0 USB ports allow you to transfer files with a speed of up to 5Gbps. Just be sure to connect the power adapter first -before connecting any high-performance devices like printers or external hard drives.

Giismo 9-in1 is suitable for many devices with Type-C ports, including MacBook, Dell, HP, Google Chromebook Pixel, Samsung, Lenovo, Huawei Matebook, and more.

If you are still not convinced, it comes with an 18-month warranty.

GIISSMO 7-IN-1 USB C HUB HDMI

7-in-1 USB C hub HDMI supports 4K 3840*[email protected] and can stream videos to a monitor or an HDTV with a resolution of 4K or FULL HD 1080p.

It allows you to continuously charge your devices with a USB-C port with a charging speed of 90W. It also supports data transfer with a speed of up to 5Gbps. You can also use it to transfer data like images from cards like SD, SDHC, Micro SD, MMC, and SDXC with the speed of 104Mb/s.

This hub is compatible with multiple devices such as MacBook Pro/Air M1 M2, iMac iPad Pro/Air, XPS 13/15, Lenovo Yoga, Galaxy Tab S8/S7, Surface Pro/Go, Surface Book, Galaxy S22/S21, HUAWEI Mate40 / P40, Asus HP Xiaomi, etc.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a high-quality USB-C docking station for your new laptop, then Giissmo should definitely be on your list. Not only does this company offer some of the best prices on USB C docking stations, but their products also have great ratings and feedback from customers. If you’re in the market for a quality USB C docking station, then Giissmo should definitely be at the top of your list.