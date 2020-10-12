Get a Beautiful Trim Body by Getting Rid of Stubborn Fat With Liposuction – 2020 Guide

If you have tried all diets and exercises for a prolonged period and are still unable to lose the stubborn fat, liposuction might be able to help. Liposuction is a way to get rid of those areas of fat that are resistant to routine weight loss options and gives you a lumpy appearance even after shedding pounds on the weighing scale.

When someone with a BMI of greater than 40 tries to exercise and diets, he or she loses weight but stubborn areas of fatty bulges hardly leave them. Liposuction being a minimally invasive procedure re-contours those areas without any risks of side effects of major bariatric surgeries.

What is liposuction and how can it be beneficial for you?

It is a common procedure that is used worldwide by plastic surgeons to remove and suction out unwanted fat from your body. It is commonly referred to as tummy tuck. Certain features of tummy tuck procedures are:

The procedure is carried out in a clinic specialized to perform minor surgical procedures.

You will be given an injection of local anesthesia at the site of the procedure and mild sedation as well to minimize pain and discomfort.

Micro-cuts will be made in the skin through which small, blunt, and thin tube will be inserted to suction out fat stores of the respective body area.

One or multiple areas can be targeted in one session depending on the weight and size of the target area.

It is commonly performed for stubborn fat stored below the abdomen, thighs, arms, calves, and buttocks.

It will re-contour your body and enhance your appearance by removing the fatty bulges.

With a liposuction procedure, you will be able to:

Get rid of fat safely and quickly.

Improve your overall health by avoiding lifestyle and fat-related diseases such as high cholesterol, diabetes, and hypertension.

Improve your physical appearance by getting rid of lumpy areas and cellulite.

Improve your overall self-esteem.

Types of liposuction procedures

Traditional liposuction is only used to remove smaller fat tissues such as lipoma and is preferably used during grafting procedures. However, many modern liposuction techniques can be used to achieve fat loss. Some of the commonly used procedures are:

1. Ultrasound-guided liposuction or UAL:

It uses sound waves to create high energy waves in the target tissue to dissolve fat ,which is then easily removed.

It is mainly used to remove areas of tough and fibrous fat that do not respond to traditional liposuction.

It can remove large volumes in a single session by liquefying the fat for easy removal.

The risk of developing blisters is although higher because of the use of high energy waves.

Risk of developing small localized blood clots is also comparatively higher.

2. Tumescent liposuction:

This technique makes use of local anesthetic lidocaine to anesthetize the target area and also to cause swelling of the fat cells.

Additionally, epinephrine gets injected to cause vasoconstriction, thereby prevent bleeding in the area of operation.

Injections of lidocaine in the fat pockets cause them to swell.

The swollen pockets are then easily identified and removed with the help of a suction cannula.

Although fat pockets are removed quickly, swelling can last for over a month, and the final trim appearance can only get noticed after 3 to 6 months.

It is a safe and cheap procedure and does not cause much bruising, blisters, burns, or bleeding.

3. Laser-assisted liposuction or LAL:

In this technique, focused laser beams get used to break down the stubborn fat tissue, which gets removed with a suction cannula.

Lidocaine is injected to provide localized anesthesia before the procedure. Epinephrine may also get injected to achieve bleeding control.

Laser converts the broken fat into liquid oil, which is efficiently and thoroughly removed.

Extremely small incisions enable the liposuction procedure to get completed without leaving any post-procedure scars.

Focused laser beams enhance the precision of the entire procedure.

This fine-tuning advantage of this procedure makes it versatile enough to be used on all body areas including, the face.

Lasers also help in firming the skin giving a more youthful and beautiful body shape.

The only downside is a higher risk of burns and longer recovery time.

There are water-assisted and power-assisted liposuction techniques of liposuction. A water jet is mostly used to remove breast fat tissue while power-assisted is used by surgeons to reduce their efforts.

Risks associated with liposuction

A surgical procedure, minor or major carries some risks. However, the occurrence reduces in minor procedures compared to major surgeries. Although rare, some risks associated with liposuction are:

Bleeding, at the site of the incision.

Allergic reaction to local anesthesia.

If performed without precision, liposuction can result in uneven removal of fat resulting in bumpy and uneven skin.

The inability to maintain a sterile surgical environment can result in infection at the incision site, which can be life-threatening if not treated.

In rare conditions, small pieces of fats called embolus can dislodge and get accumulated in blood vessels. These can travel to the lungs and brain.

Improper care administered during penetration of a fat suction tube or cannula can puncture internal organs that need further and more expansive surgeries.

Seroma or fluid pockets can accumulate under the skin of the targeted area, which needs needle drainage.

Always ensure the credentials of the surgeon and the clinic where you plan to get treated with different liposuction procedures. It is important that the clinic follows all sterilization protocols and works with experienced and trained surgeons.

Your health is important, and though liposuction is one of the safest procedures, risks must be avoided. Get yourself enhanced health and appearance with quick removal of fat bulges and flaunt your new body and new confidence.