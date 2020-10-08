6 Reasons To Get Your Trees Trimmed Before Winter in 2020

Everyone that has ever grown a tree in their backyard will know the importance of tree trimming. Getting your trees trimmed before winter can be very beneficial in the long run and even save you from unnecessary repairs.

But why do we do it? Why is it a popular trend to trim before winter? To answer that question, we will have to go dive deeper into the subject.

So, with all that said, let’s start.

1. You Can See the Branches

Before winter kicks in, leaves tend to turn yellow and orange from their characteristic green color. This is a good thing because it gives you extra visibility. You can also easily spot diseased or dead branches due to the falling of the leaves.

This makes it very convenient to hop onto a ladder and start trimming down the branches that are either dead or diseased. They are also far too easy to remove as they’re weak and only need some power to do it.

So, even if you don’t see any diseased or dead branches, those that are most likely to die off will be much easy to recognize due to the lack of leaves.

2. It’s Not That Cold

A huge reason why you should get the business done before winter is the fact that temperatures are quite pleasant in the autumn months. In certain parts of the world, the winter months are very harsh and hard to deal with. The elements can cause quite a few problems and that doesn’t present a good opportunity for tree trimming. Autumns are best for the job because you won’t have severe winds blowing in your back nor have snow get in your face.

This reduces the risk of accidents and ultimately promotes safety.

3. It Helps the Tree Get Ready For Spring

Spring might not be around the corner but it gives the tree the much-needed preparations for it. Another reason why trimming before winter is advised is because it prepares the tree for springtime. By trimming now, you are giving it clear growing directions and improving the branching system and patterns.

If you do it in the winter, the tree won’t prepare at all because it lays effectively dormant throughout the winter months. The autumn months give you a chance for a new branch to spring, just before it goes into hibernation.

Trees also have a hard time dealing with the cold when needing to develop new branches, so it can certainly benefit from the not-so-cold temperatures of the autumn months.

4. You Help It Grow More Stronger

The whole reason why we trim is to make the tree stronger in the future. We cut down on diseased and dead branches to give it a new life by springing new ones.

And we do it in the autumn months because it gives the tree the best chance to grow even stronger. We’ve talked about hibernating and that’s exactly why you should avoid this activity in the winter.

Trees aren’t exactly prone to the cold, hence why they go into hibernation. This means that the trees cut ties with the outside world and go to sleep for the duration of the winter months.

By trimming before winter kicks in, you are helping it grow even stronger after coming out of hibernation.

If you’re not up to the task of trimming the trees in your back yard, then why not call an expert to do it for you? There might be hundreds of services in your area, each one offering quality service.

5. It Helps Prevent Diseases

We’ve mentioned a couple of times by now how important visibility can be when trimming. When the leaves fall, you’re not only given a chance to see clearly but also to see which branch is dead or suffering from a disease.

This isn’t anything new by all accounts, but it’s important to utilize this moment to do something very important. If your trees are indeed suffering from diseases, then you can do a good job of identifying and cutting those branches.

This prevents the spread of diseases entirely. But you should only do it before winter kicks in because the climate will make it easier for the trees to prevent such disease.

This is all down to the disease pathogens that each tree has in it. When the weather isn’t freezing cold, these pathogens can work to eliminate the diseased areas and prevent any spread when spring rolls back.

6. It’s Easier And More Cost-Effective

It’s quite true to suggest that bigger trees would require more manpower and equipment to effectively get the job done.

We also said that you don’t have to worry about the cold and tricky elements during wintertime, but there is one more reason why you should avoid trimming in the winter.

If you are hiring a company to do it for you, then you will be saving a heck of a lot of money if you hire them in the autumn. Not only will they be safer as they operate, but they’ll take much less time to finish the job.

Also, they can get their equipment easily whenever they need to cut back branches.

Why You Should Hire a Pro to do it?

Whenever needing to cut branches from your trees and prepare them for spring, you can hire professionals to do it instead of you.

But why? Well, the number one reason stems from the fact that they are professionals and know the ins and outs of the business. They know exactly which branches to trim and which ones to preserve.

You might easily spot dead or diseased branches, but they have a just as good if not better eye for it.

Plus, they have the equipment to do it while you might take longer. Ultimately, you should always hire pros if you have bigger trees or can’t be bothered to do it.