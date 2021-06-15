Top 5 Popular Games For Mobile

Most adults in the world own at least one smartphone, and we use these devices for everything, starting from communication, up to work, and relaxation. When we want to just take our minds off of things, and when we just want to forget about the issues we are facing, most of us choose to find a fun game to play that will keep us engaged.

There are billions of games available for smart devices nowadays, and it is hard to choose the right one for you. If you’ve been looking for an engaging piece that has proven to be amazing, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we are going to talk about some of the most popular games for mobile devices. Continue reading to find out why they are so famous, and why millions of people are playing these games.

1. Gardenscapes

Gardenscapes was developed by the extremely popular Playrix, and ever since it was released more than 5 years ago, it became a sensation all over the world. Currently, there are more than 9 million active players, and this game is available for both Android and iOS users.

It is a calming game where you will need to use some logic to finish the levels and build your garden. Depending on what your strategy is, you can choose to build one thing at a time or wait to collect enough points so that you can build more things at once.

There are updates and special events all the time that make Gardenscapes extremely attractive and popular. Know that it is free for you to install and play, but if you want to get extra lives, boosters, or anything else, you may need to pay some fees.

2. PUBG

You’ve probably heard about this game, as it is one of the most downloaded ones in the world. It is said that it has been installed more than one billion times, and there are almost 500 million players globally.

This game was initially released only for PC users, but as time went by, and as more and more people got interested in it, the developers created a mobile version as well. Just like most of the other names on this list, this game is free for you to download and play, and if you want to get any additional features or boosters, you will need to purchase them.

It is an engaging piece and to excel in it, you will need to find your way around an island, defeat your competitors, and finish your mission. The game itself is easy to play, and the graphics are amazing.

3. Coin Master

This casual mobile game was developed by Moon Active and currently, it is one of the most popular ones in the world. It is extremely fun and relaxing, and the main object of it is to build as many villages as you can, as you raid and destroy other player’s villages.

The way you play it is that you spin the slots that are on the screen, and depending on where they land you can get different rewards, coins, spins, or you can raid a village and get coins and bonuses.

On this website, you can get free Coin Master spins daily so that you don’t have to wait for them to load until you can play it again. Note that depending on your level the things will cost more, and you will need to put some effort if you want to beat all the levels.

4. Subway Surfers

Subway Surfers has been on the market for almost a decade, and this is the game that managed to keep people interested for so long. It has been installed more than one billion times, and the number of active users is growing by the day.

This is a simple game where the player is playing in the subway, as the name suggests, and their goal is to go as much distance without tripping, falling, or getting caught by the person who is chasing you. It is a fun and engaging piece that you can spend hours playing.

There are always some interesting challenges that you can participate in if you want to get extra boosters, features, and fun things for your character. You are free to choose the character you play with, and the more levels you pass, the more characters you can choose from.

5. Among Us

The last piece we are going to talk about is the newest one on this list, and it became extremely popular overnight. It was released about three years ago, and users got interested in it because it offered something that we’ve never seen before. When you start playing, you will be part of one of two teams – the impostors or the crewmates.

The goal of the impostors is to blend in and stay unnoticed for as long as they can. The goal of the crewmates is to identify who does not belong in their crew and eliminate them during the game. Note that if you are playing as an impostor, you should try and eliminate as many players of the other team as you can without being noticed.

Overall, it is an extremely fun piece and you will need to create a strategy on how to survive as an impostor, or how to find out who does not belong while completing your mission. This game is available for players on both Android and iOS devices, and you can also choose the PC version if you don’t want to stare at the small screen all the time. These are some of the top games on the current market, and there is a reason why they became so famous in a short amount of time.

Since you can test all of them out without having to pay, you should give them a chance, and see which one suits you the most. Note that there are thousands of other extremely popular pieces that have earned their place on the market, so if you don’t find the right one for you, you should not give up. Download and install them and find out for yourself why so many people all around the world have been impressed by them.