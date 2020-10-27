How Gambling Is Connected With Video Games And Technology – 2020 Guide

Whichever way you look at it, there is a case to be made that gambling is connected to video games and technology.

And to help make the connection, we are going to give you examples of how these three concepts are used interchangeably.

But before that, let’s talk a little bit about gambling and what it is.

What is Gambling?

Regardless of who you ask, gambling can be a form of addiction or it can be a way to loosen up and relax. Both are valid answers but both need to be put into context.

Gambling IS a form of addiction. We’ve seen, heard, and some have certainly felt that long-lasting damages of gambling. Entire families have been destroyed because of this addiction.

There are many forms of gambling, of which one of those is consistent in video games. There is sports gambling, casino gambling, and of course, gambling for cosmetics items in video games.

Out of all three, we will mostly focus on the last one, so let’s just straight into it.

The Connection Between Gambling and Video Games

If you ask any person that enjoys video games whether or not their favorite game has a gambling element, and the answer will certainly surprise you.

We can go all the way to the early 2000s and 2010s and we can easily find video games with a gambling element. One that easily comes to mind is Borderlands 2.

In Borderlands 2, which has been given the award “Video Game of the Year”, there is a bar in the city of Sanctuary called Moxxi’s Bar.

Moxxi is the vendor of the bar and to her left, you can see three slots machines. People that have played the video game will no doubt tell you that this is where they used to spend most of their time and money.

The three slots machines would give you all sorts of cool rewards, or you could lose money.

This was highly addictive and very fun, and we couldn’t wait to get the 5 iridium bars as the top-tier reward with every spin.

But this is just one example out of many. This is the sort of example that isn’t really harmful as it doesn’t cost anything but in-game money. Virtual money is useless in the real world and there is no way for us to purchase more money in-game.

But there are other games where you could well pay to gamble.

A clear and obvious video game is Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. In CS: GO, there are stuff called crates. Each crate requires a key to be opened, and these keys can cost anything from $3 to $100 and even more!

With every key purchased, you can open a crate and get a single reward skin for a weapon. The skins vary in rarity with the rarest skins being the most expensive.

And there is a real rush and buzz for these skins. People spent thousands of dollars and gable on these skins.

They’re sort of like Moxxi’s slot machines but differently.

Gambling Is a Game

Probably the thing that will shock you the most is the fact that poker, slot machines, roulette, etc, it’s all a game. Every single one of these casino games is in fact games!

And we can play from anywhere in the world! All you need to do is simply make an account with an online casino and enjoy your favorite casino games.

This is all thanks to technology, a link that we will discuss a bit later. But the bottom line in all this is that a lot of people love gambling because it is a form of entertainment. That’s why people love opening CS: GO crates and why people love Moxxi’s slot machines.

Online casinos are fun, entertaining, and if not being careful, highly addictive. This is why we always recommend you gamble responsibly. But if you’re interested in trying for the first time, then we recommend visiting slots-o-rama. This is a virtual service that lets you play slots for free without investing a single cent.

Gambling and Technology

There is zero chance gambling would be as popular today if it wasn’t for technology. Technology is the world’s enabler. It enables all sorts of things to be hosted virtually on the internet.

Ever wanted to play football but you can’t be asked to go out, why not purchase a PS4 and a copy of Madden 20? Technology has propelled both the video game and the gambling industry.

It allows us to access casinos online and play roulette, slots, poker, blackjack, and literary anything else.

Although harmless by nature, technology can impact every single person differently. For some, technology makes it possible to play their favorite casino games from home. For others, it can spiral uncontrollably.

That’s why casinos will always display a simple message “Gamble responsibly”. Well, let us give you a few tips on how to do exactly that.

How to Gamble Responsibly

Don’t Think Of It As A Way To Make Money

The first thing to note is that gambling can bring you a lot of money, but you will most likely lose more. That’s why you should never think of it as a means to make money.

Only Gamble What You Can Afford to Lose

This is the first rule of gambling; never gamble what you cannot afford to lose. If you put out $20 into a slot machine but lose it, it’s best that you simply walk away rather than put another $20 inside.

One can lead to another and you can quickly spiral uncontrollably and lose all of your money.

Set a Money Limit

Online casinos allow users to set up daily, weekly, and monthly deposit limits. This is probably the best thing that can happen to someone who is a problem gambler.

Namely, simply set up a limit for all three categories and watch as the casino rejects your credit card every single time.

Conclusion

There is a very real connection between gambling, technology, and video games. The fact that all three cannot survive without the other shows us exactly why they are connected.