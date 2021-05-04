4 Tips You Need To Know Before Furnishing Your Kitchen

The kitchen is the heart of the house, where almost everyone would spend a considerable amount of time. It is important to make sure that the design of the kitchen not only looks good but also makes our job easy and enjoyable. Normally, when we decide to renovate our kitchen, the kitchen furniture usually lasts almost a lifetime.

For this reason, it is important to be clear about kitchen design, space, and functionality. Today, we show you 4 aspects in the realm of kitchen furnishing to consider if you are going to furnish your kitchen:

1. The distribution

The distribution or the layout of the kitchen is an important aspect since it will make the activities more or less comfortable in it. Essentially, the layout would entail the structure, basic design and shape of the kitchen along with its contents.

Typically, kitchens can be arranged in an L, U, island, or elongated shape. It all depends on the space available. A key factor to be kept in mind is to optimize the available space. Most designers provide the illusion of a spacious room by utilizing available space well and equipping the room with less bulky furnishing.

Another nifty rule that one can follow is to ensure that there is a comfortable pathway from the cooking spot, the sink, and the fridge, with the counter in the middle of it all. You can always go to a professional to guide you in deciding how to distribute the different elements or even take a look at catalogs to get a better idea.

2. The location of the household appliances

Before furnishing the kitchen, just when you are deciding the distribution of the space, it is time to choose the appliances you want to have in your kitchen and decide where to place them. Most of us want the latest technologies loaded up in our house and the kitchen is no exception to this.

There are many appliances that not only perform their function but also save space, and function as storage units. It is advisable to make a list of all the basic and supplementary appliances that are needed as well as fancied by the household and then come to a final list.

One also needs to ensure that the number of appliances and the electrical supply are well equated and the size of these appliances can fit snugly in the kitchen layout, although the measurements are usually of standard sizes.

The location of the appliances will depend on the water and electricity connections, and also on the space available for ventilation of the appliances. When you go to choose hem, opt for efficient appliances with the A+++ category. They may be a little more expensive, but they consume less energy and would prove to be more efficient in the long run.

3. The choice of materials

The material options for kitchen furniture are many and varied. Some materials are much more decorative than others, but also more expensive. First, deciding on the budget would help in narrowing down the options. Next, the method of usage is also to be considered. If you are someone who would be using the cooking slabs quite a lot, selecting something like ceramic might be pretty but not very convenient.

If you are someone who prefers to clean less, ceramic would be better suited. Similarly, the flooring is also something to be thought about. There are plenty of options available right from wooden to vinyl and one can make a decision based on the usage and budget.

The cabinet materials are also important as they are meant to last for a very long time. Cabinets are usually made of wood but there are other materials like laminated or even vinyl-coated storage units. Make sure you optimize the placement of cabinets for maximum space as one can never have enough of that!

The bottom line is if your budget allows it, you can invest a little more in the furniture, considering that the kitchen is something that you will maintain for many years. It is important that it is easy to clean and that the interior of the kitchen furniture is well organized.

4. The color

When you choose the color of the kitchen furniture, the most important thing is to think it through. While this part can sound exciting, it is often quite confusing while narrowing down the options. Again, there a couple of elements to take into consideration.

The color scheme of your kitchen needs to match that of the house. It would definitely look odd if the rest of the house is of one tone and the kitchen alone reflects another tone.

The color scheme also needs to suit the aesthetics of the kitchen. If you are trying to create a traditional look, warm colors would be better than bright or vibrant tones. If the look is more modern and sleek, a pop of bright color would definitely carry the look a long way.

Having said that, kitchens with a striking color are very beautiful and attractive, but, in the long run, they can get tired and dull. You must choose a color that you like, but also keep in mind that you are going to have to see it every day for many years.

Another important consideration is the space available in the kitchen, the dimensions of the kitchen, and the lighting it provides. If it is painted in very dark tones, it will appear smaller, and in such cases, it is better to choose light colors.

Conclusion:

Once you have decided on all these four key factors, it is time to get to the designing aspect. Picking out the furniture from stores that allow you to take a look at the furniture would help get a better idea of the feel. Referring to professionally designed catalogs would also provide more ideas. All in all, despite it being slightly stressful, it is important to have fun with this project.