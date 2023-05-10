French Cuisine for Two: The Best Places to Dine as a Couple in France – 2023 Guide

French Cuisine for Two: The Best Places to Dine as a Couple...

France is renowned for its romantic ambiance, picturesque landscapes, and culinary excellence. Couples travel from all over the world to savor the mouth-watering dishes that French cuisine has to offer. From Parisian bistros to vineyard restaurants, the country has a diverse array of dining options for those seeking a romantic culinary experience.

Romantic Dining Options in Paris, the City of Love

Paris is known as the city of love for a good reason. It is a top destination for couples travel and the perfect place to enjoy a romantic dinner. The city is home to some of the world’s most renowned restaurants, including the Michelin-starred Le Jules Verne, located on the Eiffel Tower.

For a more intimate setting, couples can opt for the charming Le Comptoir du Relais in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighborhood. The restaurant is housed in a 19th-century building and features a cozy atmosphere with candlelit tables and an open kitchen.

Cozy Bistros and Brasseries in the Charming Countryside

For couples looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, the French countryside offers a plethora of charming bistros and brasseries. One such place is the Le P’tit Bistrot in the medieval town of Sarlat-la-Canéda in the Dordogne region. The restaurant features a warm and inviting ambiance, with rustic wooden furniture and a fireplace.

Another option is the La Petite Auberge in the picturesque village of Saint-Cirq-Lapopie. The restaurant has a romantic setting with a terrace overlooking the Lot River and serves traditional French cuisine using local ingredients.

Seaside Dining Spots with Stunning Views

For couples who love the sea, the French coastline offers several dining options with breathtaking views. The Restaurant Le Neptune in the town of Saint-Malo is a top choice. The restaurant is located on the beachfront and serves seafood dishes with a creative twist.

Another option is the Les Pieds dans l’Eau restaurant in the town of Antibes. The restaurant is situated on a pier overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and serves fresh seafood and local specialties.

Vineyard Restaurants for a Romantic Wine and Dine Experience

France is famous for its wine, and what could be more romantic than enjoying a glass of wine with your significant other in a picturesque vineyard restaurant? The Les Crayeres restaurant in the Champagne region is a perfect spot for couples who want to indulge in the region’s famous sparkling wine. The restaurant is set in a 20th-century chateau and features a refined menu with dishes that complement the champagne.

Another option is the La Table de Chaintré in the Burgundy region. The restaurant is housed in a 19th-century mansion and offers an extensive wine list featuring local wines. The menu includes classic French dishes with a modern twist.

Gastronomic Getaways for a Weekend Escape

For couples who want to take their culinary experience to the next level, there are several gastronomic getaways to choose from. The Les Prés d’Eugénie hotel and restaurant in the Landes region is a perfect option. The hotel is located in a 19th-century mansion and features a two-Michelin-starred restaurant.

Another option is the Auberge du Jeu de Paume in the Chantilly region. The hotel and restaurant are housed in a 17th-century castle and offer a refined dining experience with dishes created by Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Faye.

Romantic Culinary Experiences to Try as a Couple

When it comes to romantic culinary experiences in France, there are plenty of options beyond just dining at a restaurant. For couples who love to cook together, taking a cooking class is a fantastic way to learn new skills and enjoy a unique date night. Many cooking schools and culinary institutes offer classes for couples, where you can learn to prepare classic French dishes like coq au vin or bouillabaisse.

For couples who love wine, a wine tasting tour is another excellent option. Many vineyards and wineries offer tours where you can sample different wines and learn about the winemaking process. Some tours even include food pairings, allowing you to savor the local cuisine alongside the wine.

Finally, for couples looking for a truly unique culinary experience, a private chef’s dinner is an excellent option. Many chefs in France offer private dining experiences, where they prepare a customized menu for you and your significant other in the comfort of your own home or rental. This is an excellent way to enjoy a personalized dining experience and celebrate a special occasion with your loved one.

Tips for Enjoying French Cuisine as a Couple: Etiquette and Ordering Recommendations

When dining in France as a couple, it is important to remember certain etiquette rules. For example, it is customary to wait until the waiter comes to your table before ordering drinks or food. It is also considered impolite to ask for substitutions or changes to the menu items.

When ordering, it is helpful to know some basic French phrases to communicate with the waiter. “Je voudrais” means “I would like,” and “l’addition s’il vous plaît” means “the bill, please.” Additionally, it is customary to order wine with your meal, and the waiter can assist you in choosing a wine that pairs well with your food.

Another tip for enjoying French cuisine as a couple is to try the local specialties. Each region of France has its own unique cuisine, and trying these dishes can enhance your culinary experience. For example, in the Alsace region, you can try tarte flambée, a type of thin crust pizza topped with cheese, bacon, and onions.

Conclusion

French cuisine offers an unparalleled culinary experience for couples traveling to France. From cozy bistros in the countryside to Michelin-starred restaurants in Paris, there is no shortage of dining options to suit any couple’s preferences. By following some basic etiquette rules and trying the local specialties, couples can enjoy an unforgettable culinary adventure in the country of love.