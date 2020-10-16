35+ Best Free Invitation Photoshop Templates in 2020

Organizing an event or throwing a party? Make sure to prepare stylish and eye-catching invitation cards for your guests. However, take your time to order invitation cards from professional designers. Nowadays, you can get a wonderful invitation template for free. For example, you can use the Elegantflyer and opt for the relevant invitation templates. Moreover, it is possible to edit and customize such templates just using Photoshop.

If you are ready to save some extra money, look at the list of free invitation Photoshop templates in 2020. We have gathered the best examples to show you the wide range of design opportunities.

1. Baby Shower Invitation Template

Are you expecting a baby? Well, consider using this cartoony baby shower invitation template. This is adorable!

2. Wedding Invitation Template

This green and white wedding invitation template is perfect if you are planning a wedding in spring. Mention the names of the bride and the groom and make sure to add the details.

3. Free Modern Wedding Invitation Templates

This modern wedding invitation template in grey and pink colors will come in handy for you and your project. It depicts flowers and leaves which looks absolutely amazing.

4. Christmas Party Invitation Template

Everybody loves Christmas! However, a stylish invitation template is never superfluous. And of course, we have prepared the one for you.

5. Halloween Invitation Template

Halloween is the most mysterious holiday of the fall. Trick or treat? Ask this with the following horizontal Halloween invitation template in dark colors.

6. Dotted Birthday Invitation Template

If you want your friends to join the upcoming birthday party, use this Polka-dotted balloon invitation template. Made in pink, it will perfectly fit the party in honor of the birthday girl.

7. Education Invitation Template

Maybe it is time for another seminar or lecture? Encourage people to study with this education invitation template in a formal style.

8. Wedding invitation template Free Download

This wedding ceremony template in nude colors looks calm and stylish. Do not forget to change the details and specify the date and the location of the event.

9. Glitter Birthday Party Invitation Template

Isn’t this unicorn gold glitter invitation template cute? Download this to cheer up your baby girl.

10. Club Night Invitation Template

Wanna have some fun tonight? Check out this dark and mysterious party invitation template that depicts a brunette in red.

11. Birthday Invitation Card Template PSD

This Happy Birthday template in pink and blue is perfect for the kids’ party. It looks unusual and extraordinary so you do not need to change anything. Of course, you can edit the details if you do not like something.

12. Children birthday invitation template Free Vector

Invite everybody to the upcoming party using this bright children’s birthday invitation template. Made in light pink, it looks girly and fresh. Remember to add some slight changes if you need it.

13. Rustic Wedding Invitation Template

Looking for some plain invitation template design? Pay attention to this rustic wedding invitation examples.

14. Church Conference Invitation Template

Weddings are great. But what about a church conference? Download this invitation template in light design to promote your event in the best way.

15. Children birthday invitation Free Vector

This children’s birthday invitation template in blue is exactly what you are looking for. Make sure to change the child’s name and the date of the event. Also, you can edit the template if you want.

16. Floral Design Invitation Template

Consider using this wedding invitation template in white and pink. It will perfectly fit not only a wedding but also an engagement.

17. Happy Birthday Invitation Template

Download this flyer in an extraordinary design on a yellow background. Helium balloons, confetti, and a stylish font will do the trick.

18. Mexican Party Invitation Template

Don’t forget to download this colorful Mexican party invitation template. With such a design, you have every chance to gather a whole crowd of guests.

19. Baby Shower Celebration Poster Template

Invite your friends to the baby shower using this poster template in light blue. It depicts cute marine inhabitants which makes the design unusual and funny.

20. Wedding Floral Invitation Card Template

Check out another wedding invitation card in pink a grey. Such a combination will perfectly suit any season and occasion.

21. Summer Events Invitation Template

This template will help you inform the potential audience about the upcoming events. Do not miss the opportunity to promote your place with this template in saturated orange.

22. Music Party Invitation Poster Template

Promote your music event using this shiny poster template in deep blue. Change the fonts and make sure to specify the details.

23. Engagement Ceremony Invitation Template

Download this engagement floral invitation template in white and green. Such a tender design conveys the vibes of the event in the best way.

24. Horizontal Party Invitation Template

If you are planning a party, do not hesitate to download this colorful invitation template. You can promote any type of event using this party invitation.

25. Birthday Party Invitation Template

This multicolored template in orange, yellow, and green is perfect for the birthday party promotion. It is ready to print but you can start with editing and customizing.

26. Beauty and Spa Invitation Template

It is time to have some rest. Invite your target audience to the massage session using this chic beauty and spa invitation template.

27. Floral Birthday Party Invitation Template

Let your friends join your birthday party using this floral invitation template. It depicts multi-colored flowers on a pale white background.

28. Vintage Wedding Invitation Template

Use this horizontal wedding invitation template to gather all your friends and family together. It is made in vintage style which immediately draws the attention.

29. Engagement Party Invitation Template

If you are getting engaged, consider using this floral engagement party invitation. It is minimalistic but pretty stylish so everybody will like it.

30. Birthday Invitation Template

If you look for some bright design, check out this horizontal birthday invitation template in violet and lilac. Not only it will help you invite guests but also will keep memories of the holiday.

31. Summer Birthday Invitation Template

It doesn’t matter when it’s your birthday – this summer-themed template will help you get all your friends and family together. You just want to pack your suitcase and go to the sea, don’t you?

32. Graceful Wedding Invitation Template

Just take a look at this romantic wedding invitation template in dark colors. It depicts a couple in love standing against the background of night city lights.

33. Masquerade Party Invitation Template

Masquerade parties require special preparation, especially when it comes to invitations. What about this luxurious horizontal template in black and white?

34. Anniversary Invitation Template

Anniversary is a special occasion so you should carefully pick up an appropriate invitation design. This invitation template in gold will positively surprise every guest of your party.

35. Children’s birthday invitation template with photo Free Vector

This birthday party template looks funny and fresh. Made in orange and purple, it draws the attention immediately so nobody will stay indifferent.

As you see, it is now possible to edit and download designer invitation templates for free. You can edit, customize, and download every template the way you wish. However, make sure to find out the format of each template to learn the editing process.