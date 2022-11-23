Fluffy Favourites vs Fluffy Too

Slot machines represent a major component of the gambling industry. When you take a look at all the studies on this topic, you will see that they are easily among the most popular games out there. There are numerous reasons why so many players prefer these to any other games from the industry.

It needs to be said that they are more simple while being quite entertaining at the same time. You don’t need to obtain any new skills to participate in these and be successful. Add numerous variations of this game to the mix, and you have a perfect explanation of why these are so popular in this day and age.

Two timeless slots seduce the heart of enthusiasts and they show no sign of slowing down in popularity despite the release of several modern slots. Fluffy Favourites and Fluffy Too are iconic slot games launched for players who desire to take back their childhood.

When registering at Fluffy Favourites new sites, they will not only enjoy a broad range of games from the leading developers but the bonuses will also boost their chance to win. Today, we are witnessing a revitalization of this concept. At the same time, it is clear that a lot of people are interested in taking a look at these.

Fluffy Too is a sequel of the appealing slot game Fluffy Favourites which is the artwork of the Australian online gaming platform developer, Eyecon Pty Ltd. To help you make an easier decision, here are the essential differences between Fluffy Favourites and Fluffy Too. Without further ado, let’s take a look at these.

Theme and Presentation

– Fluffy Favourites

If you want to discover the world of animal toys that can reward you with huge winnings, Fluffy Favourites is your good option. The slot with a simple design and stunning animations has entertained people since 2006 reminding them of the kid’s TV show in the 1970s. The babyish interface will transport you to a wonderful environment where the beautiful rainbow, shining sun, and the great circus tent adorn the background.

When spinning the reels, you can make interesting winning combinations with the main symbols like a dragon, a rhinoceros, a hippopotamus, a monkey, a turtle, a panda, a pair of goldfish, a giraffe, a lion, and more. You should look out for the hippo, as it is the most valuable symbol that can reward you with a payout of up to 5000 coins.

People who had a chance to enjoy these back in the day are certainly interested in taking a look at these once again. Thankfully, they have been made accessible in this day and age, and there is no restriction on using them. As a result, everyone can use them and enjoy the same experience they have been able to enjoy when they were significantly younger than they are now.

– Fluffy Too

As it is a sequel to Fluffy Favourites, the game’s theme is completely childish where you will be taken to a summer party to meet lively animal toys. The software provider Eyecon launched this new version of this cartoons and animations-themed slot in 2016 to meet the players’ requirements. The interface is gorgeous with vibrant colors where little animals are waiting for you in the carousels at the sunrise beach.

Added to the original symbols, you can also meet new ones like rhinoceros, pink elephants, ducks, gorillas, clown fishes, and more. Keep an eye out for the hippo because it is the most valuable symbol that will trigger the jackpot of 5,000 coins if you land 5 of them with the maximum bet. What needs to be said about these, while they aim at the audience who had experience using these before, has been able to attract a significant chunk of the people who didn’t try one of these before.

The design is one of the key aspects that makes these one-of-a-kind experiences, and that’s why we believe that design is one of the major components of this concept. Fluffy two will certainly amass quite a big audience in the future, and nobody should have any doubt about it.

Features of Fluffy Favourites

A lack of some advanced features that will help you to boost more gains is not surprising with Fluffy Favourites as it is a classic slot. Nonetheless, some classic features promise huge rewards if you are lucky to unlock them. The Wild Pink elephant has the role to replace all other symbols except the Claw scatter to complete possible winning combinations.

The good news is that you can open the Free Spins feature when you find 3 or more Scatter symbols allowing you to hit up to 25 free spins. Furthermore, the Toybox Pick Bonus makes Fluffy Favourites attractive as it can reward you with up to 100 times your total wager. To unlock it, you need to get 3 or more Scatter icons anywhere in the reels.

Features of Fluffy Too

Similar to the original version, the pink elephant takes the role of the Wild symbol that can substitute for all other items bar the Scatter symbol to make winning combinations. With this symbol, you can also activate the Free Spins feature if you land 3 or more of them across the reels.

As Fluffy Too is an enhanced format, you can also hit the second scatter represented by the coin symbol that can open the Coin Pusher Feature when you hit 3 or more of them. In this bonus game, you will be taken to the second screen where you will receive one pick per line in the triggering line rewarding you with up to 100 coins. The gamble feature allows the players to enjoy the excitement while trying to double their prizes.

Overall Winner

Both Fluffy Favourites and Fluffy Too are simple slots with an original theme that will take you back to childhood where you will meet little animal toys. They are designed with classic 5 reels and 25 pay lines making them aesthetically-pleasing slots guaranteeing an exciting gaming experience. In addition, the splendid landscape with colorful symbols will surely attract new players and retain the existing ones.

Though they are developed with classic features, they can reward you with huge payouts chiefly with the bonus games enabling you to win multipliers. We cannot define the winner because both have built a good reputation as simple slots but can provide an unforgettable moment among slot lovers. As you can see, both of these are designed to make it significantly easier both for experienced players and beginners to make a profit.

Of course, nobody should have any prejudice about it, because we know, the house always wins. Still, we feel it is important to understand that the space for being successful is increased, therefore, we consider this to be one of the major benefits of these two. Thankfully, the accessibility of these two has been ensured. You can access them on a wide array of different websites of this sort. The number of those who make these available to the players has been increasing steadily in the last couple of years.

In Conclusion

Choosing what sort of slots you will enjoy today has never been so challenging. Just take a look at all the variants available on the market. With that in mind, it is always useful to have some sort of filter in mind that will help you make the choice that meets your needs and preference.

Here, we’ve disclosed two returning variants, Fluffy Favourites, and Fluffy Too. Participating in one of these two will certainly spark some memories for many experienced players. We’re certain you will find this insight useful when you are about to decide on the next slot machines you want to try out.