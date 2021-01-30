First Time in an Online Casino?

In the magical world of NetBet Casino, you play like in the real casino, from the comfort of your computer, mobile, or tablet, simply and easily, as if you were in a real casino! Hundreds of slots, roulette, and blackjack, with live dealers 24 hours a day and continuous offers make your game better and bring the land-based casino to your home. Even if you aren’t home, there are mobile apps as well that you can carry the fun anywhere you go.

How easy is it to play?

If you are not already a member of a casino platform, you register, and then the casino world is in front of your screen.

Sign up:

If you need help with your registration, most online casinos have many communication methods, such as an incoming call center, live chat, communication via social media, etc. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. All of the representatives can help you open your account step by step and, of course, to explain everything you need to know about transactions and the security of your personal data.

Will I find slots like in the real casino?

Of course. As well as impressive graphics, immersive atmosphere, and countless other options, transfer the real casino experience to the comfort of your home with one click.

Does it have roulette like in the real casino?

Yes! You will find many roulette tables to play your game, just like in the land-based casinos, and some even come with live dealers 24/7.

What other games will I find?

Online casinos are like land-based casinos. In addition to slots and roulette, you will find blackjack, baccarat, but also game options such as “Monopoly Live” based on your favorite board game and “Deal or No Deal Live,” which is based on the well-known popular video game.

How do I play at a casino slot machine?

Take the Book of Dead, for example.

You press in the game.

Initially, you can choose the “Test” to get acquainted with the game without betting real money.

Then, if you select “Login,” the game’s operation is the same as in the land-based casino: You choose your bet, and you are ready to play!

Do you want to try another slot? Just press X and return to the games page, where you can choose what you like.

“Live Casino” option:

The adrenaline rush begins! By clicking on the “Live Casino” option, you are transferred to the Live Casino, where you will find live roulette tables from which you can choose the one that suits you best, depending on the bet you want to make.

How do I play roulette?

With one click!

Click on the roulette you want to play.

A new window will open on your screen, and you are already in the online casino of your choice!

You select a bet, number, and the game begins!

Do you want to try your luck at another roulette? Just press X and return to the options.

How do I play blackjack?

You can play your game easily and simply, just like in Roulette. You choose a table, you bet, and the fun takes off! In general, to win in blackjack, the sum of your cards must be greater than that of the dealer.

The player tries with his cards to get as close as possible to 21 without exceeding it. If his sum is greater than 21, then he loses, and the player loses his bet, regardless of the dealer’s cards.

Up to six people can sit at each table. There are from one to 8 decks, depending on the blackjack variant played.

How do I play baccarat?

Are you the player who chooses baccarat in a land-based casino? On the best platforms, you will find several options, and the steps to play are the same as the previous ones since you are in control of the game and the fun with one click easily and simply!

We need the 52 cards of a deck to play baccarat and you will see two hands being formed on the table, of the player (banker) and the banker (banker). The two of them are dealt 2 cards each. Your goal is to choose the hand that is closest to nine (9) by adding the card numbers.

There is also the possibility of betting on a tie if you consider that both hands will have the same sum. Nine is the highest hand. All you have to do is decide who to bet on and the amount you would like to place. If the sum of your cards is 8, it is called Le Petit, while if the sum is 9, it is called Le Grande. If one of these sets is drawn with the first two cards dealt, Le Petit or Le Grande wins, and the round is over.

How does the casino work in the end? Can I win with a specific strategy?

Your first and foremost strategy should be: have fun safely. The legal online casinos operate based on a specific RNG algorithm (Random Number Generator), which essentially highlights random numbers. So your most significant ally is luck. Of course, apart from the daily victories, there are also jackpots where you hope that the goddess of fortune will be with you so you can be the one who will celebrate a win.

Know when to stop

And since we talked about strategy and luck, what makes a player very good is knowing when to stop. The chance you can have at a given time does not mean that it will follow you indefinitely. Therefore it is essential to know when to stop.

Play your way

Summarizing the above, what is essential to keep in mind is that your choice should be the one that suits you. Because whatever player you are, make sure you make your game better with options that will entertain you wherever you are and always safely. Make the most of the experience and always play with money you can afford to lose. If you lose, you won’t mind that much, but if you win you can celebrate!