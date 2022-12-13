Who Has More Fifa Awards: Messi Or Ronaldo?

In the world of football, the debate about who is the greatest player of all time continues to dominate five-a-side fields and bar stools around the globe. Of course, these two players are Messi and Ronaldo.

Who is the greatest of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Well, this is the question that football fans worldwide struggle to answer. The debate over who is superior between the Argentine empyrean and the Portuguese phenomenon has preoccupied football fans’ minds for the past ten years. It will continue to do so in the future. In addition to personalities playing a role in how good a player is judged to be, club and national allegiances can cloud judgment on the subject. Most individuals are aware of who they would choose.

While Messi has received more league Player of the Year honors, Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA Award is more in numbers and UEFA Player of the Year titles.

So, let’s take a closer look at the awards of these two players.

Ronaldo Vs. Messi: Individual Awards

In the previous twelve years, these two superstars have each taken home the great majority of individual honors, including every Balon d’Or since 2008, except 2019.

In addition, Ronaldo has taken home two “The Best” titles, whereas Messi has One to his name. Additionally, Ronaldo has more Champions League “Pichichi” awards. He has six, while Messi just has two. Aside from that, he has defeated Messi in the number of times that UEFA has given out its Best Player in Europe title. But Messi has more golden boots than Ronaldo. As a result, the distribution of rewards is fairly equitable.

Trophies And Awards Tally

Both Messi and Ronaldo have won numerous awards after playing for winning teams. They each have a long list of individual accolades, and they frequently face off against one another to be named the best player in the world for a specific season.

The kind of awards they have received is inconsistent with the types of clubs they have played for. Messi had an advantage over Cristiano in domestic awards during Cristiano’s stint at Real Madrid because the team frequently won the Champions League. At the same time, Barcelona was dominant locally for a long time.

Honor Ronaldo Messi Domestic cups 11 14 Domestic leagues 7 11 International tournaments 2 0 International club tournaments 11 10 Olympics 0 1 FIFA world player of the year 1 1 The best FIFA men’s player 2 1 Ballons d’Or 5 7 European golden shoe 4 6 World cup golden ball 0 1

So, from the tally, it is confirmed that these two players are neck to neck when it comes to the number of awards.

At The FIFA World Cup

When it comes to the World cup, well, it’s been a long time since Argentina won. They have won the world cup twice. However, Portugal has never won the World Cup.

In 2014, Argentina reached the finale and came closer to lifting the trophy. However, After extra time, the Messy team fell to Germany 1-0. The Germans had previously eliminated Argentina from the World Cup three times in succession.

The European team eliminated Messi and Argentina from the tournament in the quarterfinals in 2010 after being outclassed 4-0. They were eliminated in the same round in 2006, but with a different outcome.

Messi was not playing, and the Germans defeated them 5-3 in the shootout. Argentina’s performance at the 2018 World Cup was the worst for a team that included Lionel Messi. Ronaldo has experienced victory on the international stage with his team Portugal, conquering the Nations League and European Championship. However, they have not been able to win the world cup/ The tournament in which Ronaldo’s Portugal advanced the farthest was in 2006 when they fell to France 1-0 in the quarterfinal before falling to Germany in the third place.

Their round of 16 elimination in 2010 came at the hands of nearby Spain, and their brief stay in Brazil in 2014 was cut short. They advanced further in 2018; Cristiano scored three goals in the opening match, a 1-1 tie with Spain in the group stage. Before falling to Uruguay, Portugal had already advanced to the round of 16.

World Cup Statistics

Stats Messi Ronaldo Games 23 21 Goals 9 8 Assists 6 2 Hat-tricks 0 1

In his successful career, Cristiano Ronaldo has a total of sixty hat tricks. This means Ronaldo delivers a hat trick every 18.9 games. In contrast, Lionel Messi, Ronaldo’s fiercest opponent, has amassed 56 career hat tricks. That means scores a hat trick once every 17.7 games. Eight of his hat tricks have come for Argentina. So, there is no doubt about their caliber. But now, the question arises, who is the greatest of all time?

Messi Or Ronaldo: Who Is The GOAT?

There is no clear answer to this question. The two have consistently outperformed one another in award shows and smashed numerous goal-scoring records for both country and club accomplishments that have been dubbed “amazing,” “insane,” and “extraordinary.” Together, they set numerous records in the sport, becoming regarded as two of the greatest players ever as a result.

With a total number of seventy-one major titles Messi, 37, and Ronaldo, 34 are two of the most accomplished footballers ever. They frequently reach the fifty-goal mark in most seasons. They are two of only eight players to have scored more than 700 goals for the country and club combined. In terms of career goals scored, Ronaldo holds the record.

Conclusion

Summing up, when is it about who has more FIFA awards? Then the answer is Ronaldo. However, most people agree that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the best players ever to play the game. The duo and their rivalry have characterized a football generation. Everyone has an opinion about who the best player is, which has been fueled by the competitiveness that has grown over the past several years.